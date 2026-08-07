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Anmol India Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANMOL INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Anmol India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.38 Closed
2.87₹ 0.29
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Anmol India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.96₹10.40
₹10.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.45₹17.83
₹10.38
Open Price
₹10.24
Prev. Close
₹10.09
Volume
6,434

Source: Dion Global

Anmol India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Anmol India		2.37-7.40-14.43-14.71-30.34-41.35-22.34
Coal India		-0.11-3.62-11.31-4.159.0021.1123.62
Vedanta		4.820.76-9.28-59.26-36.745.20-2.19
NMDC		0.211.08-5.500.9519.2531.447.95
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		3.42-0.73-17.22-6.5640.5251.4153.72
Bharat Coking Coal		0.18-10.322.07-7.02-16.23-5.73-3.48
Gravita India		7.28-2.92-3.633.63-5.4735.8456.04
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		-3.640.34-5.49-3.8726.8545.9743.63
Ashapura Minechem		4.4316.2110.6813.3940.7055.2140.20
MOIL		-0.921.09-11.99-11.44-13.4111.678.91
Deccan Gold Mines		9.157.0972.6559.2863.8232.3661.32
Caliber Mining and Logistics		7.1913.0013.0013.0013.004.162.47
The Orissa Minerals Development Company		10.7814.433.30-2.63-7.472.688.75
20 Microns		-2.51-3.691.792.09-19.6120.2424.19
SK Minerals & Additives		3.1421.0544.09237.12202.1344.5724.75
VISA Chrome		-1.93-7.85-21.230.0314.5031.3626.97
Nile		-17.08-10.34-12.53-2.91-27.0227.6418.57
Goa Carbon		-0.33-1.98-1.71-1.47-18.65-13.04-2.67
ASI Industries		-9.686.87-2.06-10.93-20.3114.878.52
Ganesha Ecoverse		-5.29-19.10-0.81-2.29-32.27-17.2253.98

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Anmol India has declined 30.34% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Anmol India has underperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).

Anmol India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Anmol India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.0810.06
1010.1310.15
2010.5210.38
5011.0410.83
10011.1811.34
20012.4612.74

Source: Dion Global

Anmol India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Anmol India saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.20%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Anmol India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 07:57 PM IST ISTAnmol India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Re
Jul 15, 2026, 05:28 PM IST ISTAnmol India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 16, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTAnmol India - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 & 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
May 07, 2026, 05:12 PM IST ISTAnmol India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Re
Apr 10, 2026, 04:17 PM IST ISTAnmol India - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2025

Source: Dion Global

About Anmol India

Anmol India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909PB1998PLC050300 and registration number is 005384. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Mining/Minerals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1416.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Kumar
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Chakshu Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Neelam Rani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tilak Raj
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhupinderpreet Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Goswami
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhupesh Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mr. Kapil
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ridhima Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on Anmol India Share Price

What is the share price of Anmol India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anmol India is ₹10.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Anmol India?

The Anmol India is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anmol India?

The market cap of Anmol India is ₹59.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Anmol India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Anmol India are ₹10.40 and ₹9.96.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anmol India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anmol India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anmol India is ₹17.83 and 52-week low of Anmol India is ₹8.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Anmol India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Anmol India has shown returns of 2.87% over the past day, -7.4% for the past month, -14.43% over 3 months, -30.34% over 1 year, -41.35% across 3 years, and -22.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anmol India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anmol India are 5.26 and 0.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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