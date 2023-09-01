Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Increase in Authorised Capital
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|02 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
Anmol India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909PB1998PLC050300 and registration number is 005384. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Mining/Minerals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1059.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Anmol India Ltd. is ₹252.13 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Anmol India Ltd. is 12.79 and PB ratio of Anmol India Ltd. is 3.19 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anmol India Ltd. is ₹44.30 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anmol India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anmol India Ltd. is ₹63.40 and 52-week low of Anmol India Ltd. is ₹26.88 as on Aug 31, 2023.