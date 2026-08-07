What is the share price of Anmol India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anmol India is ₹10.38 as on .

What kind of stock is Anmol India? The Anmol India is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anmol India? The market cap of Anmol India is ₹59.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Anmol India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Anmol India are ₹10.40 and ₹9.96.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anmol India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anmol India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anmol India is ₹17.83 and 52-week low of Anmol India is ₹8.45 as on .

How has the Anmol India performed historically in terms of returns? The Anmol India has shown returns of 2.87% over the past day, -7.4% for the past month, -14.43% over 3 months, -30.34% over 1 year, -41.35% across 3 years, and -22.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anmol India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anmol India are 5.26 and 0.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global