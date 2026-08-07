Here's the live share price of Anmol India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Anmol India
|2.37
|-7.40
|-14.43
|-14.71
|-30.34
|-41.35
|-22.34
|Coal India
|-0.11
|-3.62
|-11.31
|-4.15
|9.00
|21.11
|23.62
|Vedanta
|4.82
|0.76
|-9.28
|-59.26
|-36.74
|5.20
|-2.19
|NMDC
|0.21
|1.08
|-5.50
|0.95
|19.25
|31.44
|7.95
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|3.42
|-0.73
|-17.22
|-6.56
|40.52
|51.41
|53.72
|Bharat Coking Coal
|0.18
|-10.32
|2.07
|-7.02
|-16.23
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Gravita India
|7.28
|-2.92
|-3.63
|3.63
|-5.47
|35.84
|56.04
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|-3.64
|0.34
|-5.49
|-3.87
|26.85
|45.97
|43.63
|Ashapura Minechem
|4.43
|16.21
|10.68
|13.39
|40.70
|55.21
|40.20
|MOIL
|-0.92
|1.09
|-11.99
|-11.44
|-13.41
|11.67
|8.91
|Deccan Gold Mines
|9.15
|7.09
|72.65
|59.28
|63.82
|32.36
|61.32
|Caliber Mining and Logistics
|7.19
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|4.16
|2.47
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|10.78
|14.43
|3.30
|-2.63
|-7.47
|2.68
|8.75
|20 Microns
|-2.51
|-3.69
|1.79
|2.09
|-19.61
|20.24
|24.19
|SK Minerals & Additives
|3.14
|21.05
|44.09
|237.12
|202.13
|44.57
|24.75
|VISA Chrome
|-1.93
|-7.85
|-21.23
|0.03
|14.50
|31.36
|26.97
|Nile
|-17.08
|-10.34
|-12.53
|-2.91
|-27.02
|27.64
|18.57
|Goa Carbon
|-0.33
|-1.98
|-1.71
|-1.47
|-18.65
|-13.04
|-2.67
|ASI Industries
|-9.68
|6.87
|-2.06
|-10.93
|-20.31
|14.87
|8.52
|Ganesha Ecoverse
|-5.29
|-19.10
|-0.81
|-2.29
|-32.27
|-17.22
|53.98
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Anmol India has declined 30.34% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Anmol India has underperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.08
|10.06
|10
|10.13
|10.15
|20
|10.52
|10.38
|50
|11.04
|10.83
|100
|11.18
|11.34
|200
|12.46
|12.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Anmol India saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.20%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:57 PM IST IST
|Anmol India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Re
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:28 PM IST IST
|Anmol India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 16, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Anmol India - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 & 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
|May 07, 2026, 05:12 PM IST IST
|Anmol India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Re
|Apr 10, 2026, 04:17 PM IST IST
|Anmol India - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2025
Source: Dion Global
Anmol India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909PB1998PLC050300 and registration number is 005384. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Mining/Minerals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1416.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anmol India is ₹10.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anmol India is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Anmol India is ₹59.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Anmol India are ₹10.40 and ₹9.96.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anmol India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anmol India is ₹17.83 and 52-week low of Anmol India is ₹8.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anmol India has shown returns of 2.87% over the past day, -7.4% for the past month, -14.43% over 3 months, -30.34% over 1 year, -41.35% across 3 years, and -22.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anmol India are 5.26 and 0.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global