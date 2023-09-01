Follow Us

ANMOL INDIA LTD.

Sector : Mining/Minerals | Smallcap | NSE
₹44.30 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Anmol India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.30₹44.30
₹44.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.88₹63.40
₹44.30
Open Price
₹44.30
Prev. Close
₹44.30
Volume
7,342

Anmol India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R144.3
  • R244.3
  • R344.3
  • Pivot
    44.3
  • S144.3
  • S244.3
  • S344.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5168.7245.86
  • 10167.4446.95
  • 20169.348.2
  • 50175.6548.59
  • 100171.1146.46
  • 200187.2742.69

Anmol India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.61-21.10-10.7235.3524.1618.0118.01
4.06-1.412.878.322.8977.56-17.63
1.22-14.72-15.08-15.24-10.2878.903.37
9.2511.6422.0313.836.7935.1815.39
1.41-6.5614.8813.8512.0773.4431.06
-0.29-14.77-15.11-8.074.76171.57197.00
10.2445.7047.2080.8850.08437.20117.22
11.0031.8752.4560.6244.9858.3229.34
0.5014.2869.1182.8247.2293.29370.53
1.1127.8778.61111.99117.14275.62391.38
-15.56-15.224.5938.33-10.98219.28101.46
1.355.46-5.45-3.43-3.57238.00275.56

Anmol India Ltd. Share Holdings

Anmol India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingIncrease in Authorised Capital
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Jul, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
02 Jun, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue

About Anmol India Ltd.

Anmol India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909PB1998PLC050300 and registration number is 005384. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Mining/Minerals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1059.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Kumar
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Chakshu Goyal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Neelam Rani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tilak Raj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sahil Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhupinderpreet Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Goswami
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhupesh Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Chopra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Anmol India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Anmol India Ltd.?

The market cap of Anmol India Ltd. is ₹252.13 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Anmol India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Anmol India Ltd. is 12.79 and PB ratio of Anmol India Ltd. is 3.19 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Anmol India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anmol India Ltd. is ₹44.30 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anmol India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anmol India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anmol India Ltd. is ₹63.40 and 52-week low of Anmol India Ltd. is ₹26.88 as on Aug 31, 2023.

