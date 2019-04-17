To fund SME sector, EFL to issue green masala bonds

By: | Published: April 17, 2019 2:37 AM

This is India’s first green masala bonds issued by a private sector non-banking finance company, said Shilpa Pophale, MD, EFL. EFL has issued green masala bonds of $10 million to responsAbility-managed Global Climate Partnership Fund.

To fund SME sector, EFL to issue green masala bondsTo fund SME sector, EFL to issue green masala bonds

A climate fund managed by Zurich-headquartered responsAbility and Indian NBFC Electronica Finance (EFL) have entered into an agreement for issuance of green masala bonds.

This is India’s first green masala bonds issued by a private sector non-banking finance company, said Shilpa Pophale, MD, EFL. EFL has issued green masala bonds of $10 million to responsAbility-managed Global Climate Partnership Fund.

This fund targets its investment at emerging economies with high greenhouse gas emissions for investing in energy efficiency and renewable energy.

Pune-based EFL is funding SMEs in the manufacturing industry for nearly two-and-a-half decades. EFL issued rupee-denominated senior secure bonds having a tenure of five years.

Pophale said theirs was a unique issuance and could be among the first NBFC to do so with under `100 crore and a five year tenure. They intend to build on this platform and grow their business to `8,000 crore in five years.

READ ALSO | After Kotak MF-Essel saga, HDFC MF gives two options to FMP investors; check details

There is a lot of interest overseas for green initiatives and with this transaction they have been able to attract interest from other investors and could see further such rounds of fund raising.

The funds raised are going to be used to expand EFL’s lending to manufacturing SMEs to finance their energy-efficient machinery buys. EFL will finance equipment such as machine tools, plastic and the printing and packaging industries. EFL will also expand into financing for solar PV for the commercial and industrial markets. EFL and responsAbility will work on a multi-phase plan for both near-term and medium-term, she said.

Machinery finance is a tough business and many large players have come into this business and given up later. So, there is not much competition in this segment, Pophale said. Large banks too have face high NPAs in this segment, while their NPA was at 1.5%, she said. There is also no competition from new generation online lending companies as most of the online players do not play in this segment and their average ticket size was at `5 lakh while EFL’s average ticket size was `35 lakh and went up to `5 crore, Pophale said.

This is a risky business and needs a physical presence as all the customers in this segment are not organised and sometimes even a bank statements is not available, she added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. To fund SME sector, EFL to issue green masala bonds
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition