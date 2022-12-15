Taiwan share market, South Korea’s Kospi concludes in red on Thursday, 15 Dec; check top gainers, losers here

Taiwanese and South Korean stock markets ended Thursday’s session in red following the weak sentiment in global markets. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index fell 25.74 points or 0.23% to 11,245.62 and KOSPI Composite Index dropped 30.15 points or 1.26% to 2,369.10. The Taiwan 50 Index touched an intraday high of 11,271.36 and a low of 11,164.65. The top gainers were Danen Technology Corporation, Abocom Systems Inc, Jui Li Enterprise Co Ltd, Aero Win Technology Corporation And Leadtek Research Inc. The top losers were Aver Information Inc, Lotus Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Wellell Inc, Media Tek Inc And Yungshin Global Holding Corporation.

South Korea’s Kospi moved in the range of 2,366.24 and 2,392.11 during the day. Conbuzz Co Ltd, Hanchang Corp, Kyongbo Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Central Insight Co. Ltd. and Il Dong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd were the top performers of the index while BK Tops Co. Ltd, SsangYong Motor Co Ltd, Kolon Global Corp, Hitron Systems Inc and kakaopay Corp.

The US markets concluded the overnight session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 142.29 points or 0.42% at 33,966.35. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 85.93 points or 0.76% at 11,170.89 and the S&P 500 dipped 24.33 points or 0.61% to end at 3,995.32.

Back home, in India, At 12:00 PM (IST) the BSE Sensex was trading 386.42 points or 0.62% lower at 62,291.49 and NSE Nifty 50 dipped 103.30 points or 0.55% at 18,557.00. In other Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 104.51 points or 0.37% lower at 28,051.70 while China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell marginally 0.16% down to end at 3,171.37.