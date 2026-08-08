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Best Telecommunications Stocks

Explore telecom sector stocks that offer scalability, stable cash flows, and digital growth potential.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Bharti Airtel		1,959.0011,93,728.4016.3218.470.7414.8849.4841.288.0110.00
Vodafone Idea		12.751,38,137.37-96.62-1.68-4.182.09NM4.00NM12.08
Indus Towers		385.001,01,569.2718.0217.890.024.6141.3014.202.565.99
Bharti Hexacom		1,514.0075,700.0024.1822.090.3812.4547.6341.5010.5615.22
Tata Communications		1,731.0049,336.4029.0515.973.0711.61-13.8552.1614.319.47
HFCL		208.0031,836.536.3712.160.351.431.1855.606.5114.15
ITI		282.2027,116.2315.361.940.4016.10NM117.0014.24241.46
Tejas Networks		523.659,319.61-31.01-28.801.386.26NMNM3.18NM
RailTel Corporation of India		288.759,267.1011.4614.380.0020.290.1345.965.627.12
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		39.377,696.550.00-2.91-0.751.60NM206.13NM42.34
Optiemus Infracom		563.455,071.008.499.060.3914.6416.3869.796.5223.55
Pace Digitek		181.903,926.3413.4816.500.4473.79175.1013.071.786.54
Nelco		959.002,188.282.579.270.46-0.72-28.92567.1216.9936.23
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam		27.701,745.100.002.03-1.180.75NMNMNM81.26
GTL Infrastructure		1.251,601.180.008.81-2.15NMNM1.480.1811.26
Valiant Communications		1,183.151,353.7725.0532.800.0239.15143.2055.9914.0327.96
STL Networks		24.971,218.80-12.380.911.16NMNMNM1.5233.84
Suyog Telematics		861.001,008.8412.8813.110.28NMNM16.002.064.93
ADC India Communications		2,100.20966.0921.8328.170.0011.8732.2951.0411.1419.75
SAR Televenture		112.35563.417.528.240.00152.42164.447.770.597.32
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		57.40345.111.111.130.0443.93-66.27280.003.09202.94
Frog Innovations		214.20333.17-0.98-2.010.08-7.27NMNM2.10116.32
Precision Electronics		203.00281.124.119.843.6230.47-35.22461.3618.9927.91
Reliance Communications		0.84232.300.000.26-0.46-13.13NMNM0.00NM
Umiya Buildcon		88.80165.9234.9328.051.0929.47120.2419.191.443.75
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Telecommunications sector is Bharti Airtel. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 2,10,972.80 cr.

Bharti Airtel has a market capitalisation of Rs 11,93,728.40 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Bharti Airtel’s share price gained 1.80%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Bharti Airtel here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all telecommunications stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you identify key players in India's rapidly digitising telecom industry.

Massive Digital Demand

Telecom companies power the backbone of internet and mobile services, with rising data usage driving long-term revenue growth.

Recurring Revenue Models

Telecom firms offer predictable cash flows, as they are often based on subscriptions. Such models are a plus for risk-averse investors.

High Entry Barriers = Limited Competition

Spectrum licensing and capital requirements limit new entrants, giving existing players pricing power and market dominance.

5G and Tech Integration Potential

India's 5G rollout and IoT expansion provide fresh growth triggers for telecom stocks.

FAQs on Best Telecommunications Stocks

Are telecom stocks defensive or cyclical?

Telecom stocks are generally considered defensive because demand for communication services remains steady across economic cycles. But price wars and spectrum costs can cause profit fluctuations.

How does ARPU (average revenue per user) affect telecom valuations?

Average revenue is a key metric used when evaluating telecom firms. A rising ARPU typically signals better monetisation of users, leading to improved profitability and stronger stock valuations.

What makes telecom stocks attractive for long-term investment?

Telecom stocks benefit from stable, recurring revenues due to subscription models, high data consumption, and growing internet penetration in India. These businesses often enjoy significant operating scale and long-term infrastructure investments that support consistent returns.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Telecommunications Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Franklin India Technology Fund20.50Bharti Airtel-2.25
SBI Technology Opportunities Fund18.44Bharti Airtel-1.98
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund15.48Bharti Airtel-3.19
Quant Mid Cap Fund15.15Tata Communications8.13

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