Explore telecom sector stocks that offer scalability, stable cash flows, and digital growth potential.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Bharti Airtel
|1,959.00
|11,93,728.40
|16.32
|18.47
|0.74
|14.88
|49.48
|41.28
|8.01
|10.00
|Vodafone Idea
|12.75
|1,38,137.37
|-96.62
|-1.68
|-4.18
|2.09
|NM
|4.00
|NM
|12.08
|Indus Towers
|385.00
|1,01,569.27
|18.02
|17.89
|0.02
|4.61
|41.30
|14.20
|2.56
|5.99
|Bharti Hexacom
|1,514.00
|75,700.00
|24.18
|22.09
|0.38
|12.45
|47.63
|41.50
|10.56
|15.22
|Tata Communications
|1,731.00
|49,336.40
|29.05
|15.97
|3.07
|11.61
|-13.85
|52.16
|14.31
|9.47
|HFCL
|208.00
|31,836.53
|6.37
|12.16
|0.35
|1.43
|1.18
|55.60
|6.51
|14.15
|ITI
|282.20
|27,116.23
|15.36
|1.94
|0.40
|16.10
|NM
|117.00
|14.24
|241.46
|Tejas Networks
|523.65
|9,319.61
|-31.01
|-28.80
|1.38
|6.26
|NM
|NM
|3.18
|NM
|RailTel Corporation of India
|288.75
|9,267.10
|11.46
|14.38
|0.00
|20.29
|0.13
|45.96
|5.62
|7.12
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|39.37
|7,696.55
|0.00
|-2.91
|-0.75
|1.60
|NM
|206.13
|NM
|42.34
|Optiemus Infracom
|563.45
|5,071.00
|8.49
|9.06
|0.39
|14.64
|16.38
|69.79
|6.52
|23.55
|Pace Digitek
|181.90
|3,926.34
|13.48
|16.50
|0.44
|73.79
|175.10
|13.07
|1.78
|6.54
|Nelco
|959.00
|2,188.28
|2.57
|9.27
|0.46
|-0.72
|-28.92
|567.12
|16.99
|36.23
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|27.70
|1,745.10
|0.00
|2.03
|-1.18
|0.75
|NM
|NM
|NM
|81.26
|GTL Infrastructure
|1.25
|1,601.18
|0.00
|8.81
|-2.15
|NM
|NM
|1.48
|0.18
|11.26
|Valiant Communications
|1,183.15
|1,353.77
|25.05
|32.80
|0.02
|39.15
|143.20
|55.99
|14.03
|27.96
|STL Networks
|24.97
|1,218.80
|-12.38
|0.91
|1.16
|NM
|NM
|NM
|1.52
|33.84
|Suyog Telematics
|861.00
|1,008.84
|12.88
|13.11
|0.28
|NM
|NM
|16.00
|2.06
|4.93
|ADC India Communications
|2,100.20
|966.09
|21.83
|28.17
|0.00
|11.87
|32.29
|51.04
|11.14
|19.75
|SAR Televenture
|112.35
|563.41
|7.52
|8.24
|0.00
|152.42
|164.44
|7.77
|0.59
|7.32
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|57.40
|345.11
|1.11
|1.13
|0.04
|43.93
|-66.27
|280.00
|3.09
|202.94
|Frog Innovations
|214.20
|333.17
|-0.98
|-2.01
|0.08
|-7.27
|NM
|NM
|2.10
|116.32
|Precision Electronics
|203.00
|281.12
|4.11
|9.84
|3.62
|30.47
|-35.22
|461.36
|18.99
|27.91
|Reliance Communications
|0.84
|232.30
|0.00
|0.26
|-0.46
|-13.13
|NM
|NM
|0.00
|NM
|Umiya Buildcon
|88.80
|165.92
|34.93
|28.05
|1.09
|29.47
|120.24
|19.19
|1.44
|3.75
The largest company, by revenues, in the Telecommunications sector is Bharti Airtel. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 2,10,972.80 cr.
Bharti Airtel has a market capitalisation of Rs 11,93,728.40 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Bharti Airtel’s share price gained 1.80%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Bharti Airtel here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all telecommunications stocks here.
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This screener helps you identify key players in India's rapidly digitising telecom industry.
Telecom companies power the backbone of internet and mobile services, with rising data usage driving long-term revenue growth.
Telecom firms offer predictable cash flows, as they are often based on subscriptions. Such models are a plus for risk-averse investors.
Spectrum licensing and capital requirements limit new entrants, giving existing players pricing power and market dominance.
India's 5G rollout and IoT expansion provide fresh growth triggers for telecom stocks.
Telecom stocks are generally considered defensive because demand for communication services remains steady across economic cycles. But price wars and spectrum costs can cause profit fluctuations.
Average revenue is a key metric used when evaluating telecom firms. A rising ARPU typically signals better monetisation of users, leading to improved profitability and stronger stock valuations.
Telecom stocks benefit from stable, recurring revenues due to subscription models, high data consumption, and growing internet penetration in India. These businesses often enjoy significant operating scale and long-term infrastructure investments that support consistent returns.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Franklin India Technology Fund
|20.50
|Bharti Airtel
|-2.25
|SBI Technology Opportunities Fund
|18.44
|Bharti Airtel
|-1.98
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|15.48
|Bharti Airtel
|-3.19
|Quant Mid Cap Fund
|15.15
|Tata Communications
|8.13