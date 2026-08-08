What is the share price of Reliance Communications? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Communications is ₹0.84 as on .

What kind of stock is Reliance Communications? The Reliance Communications is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Communications? The market cap of Reliance Communications is ₹232.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Reliance Communications? Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliance Communications are ₹0.85 and ₹0.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliance Communications? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Communications is ₹1.89 and 52-week low of Reliance Communications is ₹0.76 as on .

How has the Reliance Communications performed historically in terms of returns? The Reliance Communications has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.55% for the past month, -14.29% over 3 months, -46.5% over 1 year, -15.05% across 3 years, and -22.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Reliance Communications? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliance Communications are -0.02 and 0.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global