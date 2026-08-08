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Reliance Communications Share Price

NSE
BSE

RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS

Anil Ambani Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Telecommunications

Here's the live share price of Reliance Communications along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.84 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Reliance Communications Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.83₹0.85
₹0.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.76₹1.89
₹0.84
Open Price
₹0.83
Prev. Close
₹0.84
Volume
4,39,620

Source: Dion Global

Reliance Communications Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Reliance Communications		1.20-4.55-14.29-20.75-46.50-15.05-22.83
Bharti Airtel		-0.621.777.26-3.901.8030.0326.91
Vodafone Idea		-2.00-7.9413.4310.1089.7315.0613.03
Bharti Hexacom		-5.760.94-0.03-12.67-13.0822.9913.22
Tata Communications		-1.48-9.238.6010.023.630.673.30
RailTel Corporation of India		1.51-6.85-17.11-13.11-19.3118.6216.37
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		-1.43-5.43-12.16-12.45-30.95-20.55-1.70
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam		2.40-4.28-14.19-16.14-36.9910.167.16
STL Networks		2.63-0.91-17.1810.7316.575.243.11
GTL		7.684.391.821.03-12.293.36-15.71
Nettlinx		-4.13-6.60-9.06-24.38-38.31-47.05-14.05
Quadrant Televentures		-1.8933.3344.4492.5930.00-20.889.52
Cistro Telelink		04.909.1818.8935.4426.3927.31
City Online Services		-4.98-6.234.2614.64-2.0028.399.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Reliance Communications has declined 46.50% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.80%), Vodafone Idea (89.73%), Bharti Hexacom (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Reliance Communications has underperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (26.91%) and Vodafone Idea (13.03%).

Reliance Communications Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Reliance Communications Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.830.84
100.830.84
200.850.85
500.90.88
1000.920.93
2001.041.06

Source: Dion Global

Reliance Communications Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Reliance Communications remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 93.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Reliance Communications Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTReliance Com - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTReliance Com - Disclosure Under Reg. 30 Of LODR (SEBI) Regulations 2015,- Struck Off Of Reliance Communications (Singapore) P
Jul 07, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTReliance Com - Quarterly Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount On
Jun 24, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTReliance Com - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jun 18, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTReliance Com - Intimation Of Change In E-Mail Ids Of Key Managerial Personnel And Official E-Mail Ids Of The Company Pursuant

Source: Dion Global

About Reliance Communications

Reliance Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45309MH2004PLC147531 and registration number is 147531. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wired telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 221.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1383.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Priyanka Agarwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Grace Thomas
    Director

FAQs on Reliance Communications Share Price

What is the share price of Reliance Communications?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Communications is ₹0.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Reliance Communications?

The Reliance Communications is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Communications?

The market cap of Reliance Communications is ₹232.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Reliance Communications?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliance Communications are ₹0.85 and ₹0.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliance Communications?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Communications is ₹1.89 and 52-week low of Reliance Communications is ₹0.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Reliance Communications performed historically in terms of returns?

The Reliance Communications has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.55% for the past month, -14.29% over 3 months, -46.5% over 1 year, -15.05% across 3 years, and -22.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Reliance Communications?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliance Communications are -0.02 and 0.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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