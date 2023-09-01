Follow Us

Reliance Communications Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

Sector : Telecom Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹1.45 Closed
3.570.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Reliance Communications Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.40₹1.45
₹1.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.00₹2.75
₹1.45
Open Price
₹1.45
Prev. Close
₹1.40
Volume
77,34,583

Reliance Communications Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.47
  • R21.48
  • R31.52
  • Pivot
    1.43
  • S11.42
  • S21.38
  • S31.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.711.34
  • 101.791.32
  • 202.11.3
  • 502.191.3
  • 1002.311.41
  • 2002.811.68

Reliance Communications Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
16.0016.0020.83-19.44-47.27-42.00-92.03
-0.86-2.884.5915.4317.8161.50150.34
1.935.0938.8653.5847.36112.94248.39
14.9421.2139.8644.939.8912.99-67.57
8.5315.1543.6955.65-28.192,517.141,713.86
0.955.7622.3549.9730.051,327.21201.02
45.3136.73104.31121.02135.3399.2699.26
14.8123.8330.5723.531.61175.4157.50
12.3152.4657.7768.75-5.46231.55159.54
-1.31-18.2245.8751.8333.8533.8533.85
8.578.5733.3339.45-11.63347.069.35
7.0622.924.7365.4210.63152.86-30.13
-0.34-3.61-13.0217.6014.1711.79-23.24

Reliance Communications Ltd. Share Holdings

Reliance Communications Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Reliance Communications Ltd.

Reliance Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45309MH2004PLC147531 and registration number is 147531. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wired telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 345.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1383.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Dhirubhai Ambani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Viswanath Devaraja Rao
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Chhaya Virani
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh Rangachar
    Director
  • Mr. Punit Garg
    Director
  • Mrs. Manjari Kacker
    Director
  • Mrs. Ryna Karani
    Director

FAQs on Reliance Communications Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Communications Ltd.?

The market cap of Reliance Communications Ltd. is ₹401.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Reliance Communications Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Reliance Communications Ltd. is -0.04 and PB ratio of Reliance Communications Ltd. is -0.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Reliance Communications Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Communications Ltd. is ₹1.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliance Communications Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Communications Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Communications Ltd. is ₹2.75 and 52-week low of Reliance Communications Ltd. is ₹1.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

