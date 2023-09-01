Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|16.00
|16.00
|20.83
|-19.44
|-47.27
|-42.00
|-92.03
|-0.86
|-2.88
|4.59
|15.43
|17.81
|61.50
|150.34
|1.93
|5.09
|38.86
|53.58
|47.36
|112.94
|248.39
|14.94
|21.21
|39.86
|44.93
|9.89
|12.99
|-67.57
|8.53
|15.15
|43.69
|55.65
|-28.19
|2,517.14
|1,713.86
|0.95
|5.76
|22.35
|49.97
|30.05
|1,327.21
|201.02
|45.31
|36.73
|104.31
|121.02
|135.33
|99.26
|99.26
|14.81
|23.83
|30.57
|23.53
|1.61
|175.41
|57.50
|12.31
|52.46
|57.77
|68.75
|-5.46
|231.55
|159.54
|-1.31
|-18.22
|45.87
|51.83
|33.85
|33.85
|33.85
|8.57
|8.57
|33.33
|39.45
|-11.63
|347.06
|9.35
|7.06
|22.92
|4.73
|65.42
|10.63
|152.86
|-30.13
|-0.34
|-3.61
|-13.02
|17.60
|14.17
|11.79
|-23.24
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Reliance Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45309MH2004PLC147531 and registration number is 147531. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wired telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 345.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1383.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Reliance Communications Ltd. is ₹401.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Reliance Communications Ltd. is -0.04 and PB ratio of Reliance Communications Ltd. is -0.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Communications Ltd. is ₹1.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Communications Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Communications Ltd. is ₹2.75 and 52-week low of Reliance Communications Ltd. is ₹1.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.