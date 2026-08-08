Here's the live share price of Reliance Communications along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Reliance Communications
|1.20
|-4.55
|-14.29
|-20.75
|-46.50
|-15.05
|-22.83
|Bharti Airtel
|-0.62
|1.77
|7.26
|-3.90
|1.80
|30.03
|26.91
|Vodafone Idea
|-2.00
|-7.94
|13.43
|10.10
|89.73
|15.06
|13.03
|Bharti Hexacom
|-5.76
|0.94
|-0.03
|-12.67
|-13.08
|22.99
|13.22
|Tata Communications
|-1.48
|-9.23
|8.60
|10.02
|3.63
|0.67
|3.30
|RailTel Corporation of India
|1.51
|-6.85
|-17.11
|-13.11
|-19.31
|18.62
|16.37
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|-1.43
|-5.43
|-12.16
|-12.45
|-30.95
|-20.55
|-1.70
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|2.40
|-4.28
|-14.19
|-16.14
|-36.99
|10.16
|7.16
|STL Networks
|2.63
|-0.91
|-17.18
|10.73
|16.57
|5.24
|3.11
|GTL
|7.68
|4.39
|1.82
|1.03
|-12.29
|3.36
|-15.71
|Nettlinx
|-4.13
|-6.60
|-9.06
|-24.38
|-38.31
|-47.05
|-14.05
|Quadrant Televentures
|-1.89
|33.33
|44.44
|92.59
|30.00
|-20.88
|9.52
|Cistro Telelink
|0
|4.90
|9.18
|18.89
|35.44
|26.39
|27.31
|City Online Services
|-4.98
|-6.23
|4.26
|14.64
|-2.00
|28.39
|9.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Reliance Communications has declined 46.50% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.80%), Vodafone Idea (89.73%), Bharti Hexacom (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Reliance Communications has underperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (26.91%) and Vodafone Idea (13.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.83
|0.84
|10
|0.83
|0.84
|20
|0.85
|0.85
|50
|0.9
|0.88
|100
|0.92
|0.93
|200
|1.04
|1.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Reliance Communications remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 93.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Reliance Com - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Reliance Com - Disclosure Under Reg. 30 Of LODR (SEBI) Regulations 2015,- Struck Off Of Reliance Communications (Singapore) P
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Reliance Com - Quarterly Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount On
|Jun 24, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Reliance Com - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jun 18, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Reliance Com - Intimation Of Change In E-Mail Ids Of Key Managerial Personnel And Official E-Mail Ids Of The Company Pursuant
Source: Dion Global
Reliance Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45309MH2004PLC147531 and registration number is 147531. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wired telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 221.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1383.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Communications is ₹0.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Reliance Communications is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Reliance Communications is ₹232.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliance Communications are ₹0.85 and ₹0.83.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Communications is ₹1.89 and 52-week low of Reliance Communications is ₹0.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Reliance Communications has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.55% for the past month, -14.29% over 3 months, -46.5% over 1 year, -15.05% across 3 years, and -22.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliance Communications are -0.02 and 0.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global