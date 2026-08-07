Here's the live share price of ADC India Communications along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ADC India Communications
|-2.14
|-8.93
|3.71
|54.01
|52.40
|37.94
|53.03
|Indus Towers
|-1.55
|0.60
|-4.47
|-15.62
|14.87
|30.41
|12.84
|HFCL
|7.05
|-8.15
|41.88
|187.73
|180.63
|41.67
|24.68
|ITI
|2.15
|-3.52
|-7.02
|-4.00
|-11.91
|32.98
|17.56
|Tejas Networks
|1.96
|-4.18
|-1.83
|47.38
|-8.32
|-14.32
|8.64
|Optiemus Infracom
|-11.86
|8.65
|27.54
|29.35
|-3.69
|30.81
|30.16
|Pace Digitek
|-11.57
|-13.19
|-1.86
|-5.26
|-16.37
|-5.78
|-3.51
|Nelco
|-5.33
|4.84
|30.83
|40.91
|9.98
|6.35
|21.32
|GTL Infrastructure
|1.63
|-4.58
|-11.35
|10.62
|-17.22
|18.04
|-15.84
|Valiant Communications
|25.05
|13.46
|25.53
|14.13
|105.79
|97.02
|92.61
|Suyog Telematics
|-0.63
|-4.43
|8.07
|41.16
|5.17
|14.78
|13.78
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|0.68
|-8.34
|-14.71
|-16.16
|0.21
|92.71
|75.17
|Precision Electronics
|-0.95
|-12.91
|42.16
|13.41
|-1.84
|65.29
|48.25
|Umiya Buildcon
|0.18
|-0.72
|2.92
|-2.70
|9.78
|15.04
|22.92
|Mehul Telecom
|-3.96
|2.71
|-20.35
|-20.59
|-20.59
|-7.40
|-4.51
|Steelman Telecom
|11.05
|7.58
|-1.64
|-9.47
|-48.96
|-23.03
|-16.44
|Telogica
|3.83
|0.32
|-26.07
|-9.70
|-5.47
|14.86
|28.33
|Punjab Communications
|-0.61
|-6.35
|-3.79
|-16.62
|-6.89
|14.89
|7.97
|Shyam Telecom
|-3.25
|-13.43
|-35.55
|51.39
|8.90
|33.75
|3.21
|Munoth Communication
|3.99
|-6.60
|-15.67
|-21.18
|-64.52
|-17.33
|6.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ADC India Communications has gained 52.40% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), HFCL (180.63%), ITI (-11.91%). From a 5 year perspective, ADC India Communications has outperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,141.7
|2,125.55
|10
|2,163.16
|2,154.66
|20
|2,245.84
|2,204.05
|50
|2,328.62
|2,202.08
|100
|1,961.07
|2,041.23
|200
|1,671.94
|1,820.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ADC India Communications remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:43 PM IST IST
|ADC India Communicat - Summary Of Proceedings Of The 38Th Annual General Meeting
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|ADC India Communicat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 27, 2026, 04:46 PM IST IST
|ADC India Communicat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|ADC India Communicat - Regulation 30 Read With Regulation 36(1)(B) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|ADC India Communicat - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
ADC India Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32209KA1988PLC009313 and registration number is 009313. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other communication equipments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 200.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ADC India Communications is ₹2,100.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ADC India Communications is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ADC India Communications is ₹966.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ADC India Communications are ₹2,215.10 and ₹2,004.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ADC India Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ADC India Communications is ₹2,678.35 and 52-week low of ADC India Communications is ₹1,150.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ADC India Communications has shown returns of -0.45% over the past day, -8.93% for the past month, 3.71% over 3 months, 52.4% over 1 year, 37.94% across 3 years, and 53.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ADC India Communications are 51.04 and 11.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.19 per annum.
Source: Dion Global