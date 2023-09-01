Follow Us

ADC India Communications Ltd. Share Price

ADC INDIA COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

Sector : Telecom Equipment | Smallcap | BSE
₹726.50 Closed
1.238.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
ADC India Communications Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹715.00₹730.00
₹726.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹336.65₹1,000.00
₹726.50
Open Price
₹727.80
Prev. Close
₹717.65
Volume
2,371

ADC India Communications Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1732.67
  • R2738.83
  • R3747.67
  • Pivot
    723.83
  • S1717.67
  • S2708.83
  • S3702.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5371.85727.78
  • 10376.68741.45
  • 20375.71762.77
  • 50377.26779.59
  • 100356.2748.47
  • 200340.63663.13

ADC India Communications Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.78-13.684.2750.2484.84276.42216.90
3.976.4513.9026.465.98-8.787.50
4.7613.1416.0713.511.07387.56192.34
36.3372.2353.8041.5044.77587.12188.16
-1.2847.16157.71216.92371.331,222.661,802.60
-0.270.6431.0539.21-21.54300.54140.05
-1.37-6.49-10.00-16.28-45.45-5.26-54.14
-16.6758.7978.0069.4314.18315.33162.82
1.096.5265.4678.3878.0274.32113.17
10.979.39-5.20-2.55-3.94-21.5218.43
3.7820.7866.74110.2178.91712.00689.44
-6.83-3.956.964.17-13.64-13.64-13.64
2.303.9518.766.69-4.92129.0734.90
7.2320.0947.0749.5540.00215.0080.00
0.184.269.269.99-9.6237.7220.95
-0.731.3660.9841.55-9.48332.11-7.75
04.9415.4427.0386.40167.48138.41
19.0148.22198.05209.44386.57368.37450.80
11.380.42-9.50-18.38-31.0519.67-18.10

ADC India Communications Ltd. Share Holdings

ADC India Communications Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ADC India Communications Ltd.

ADC India Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32209KA1988PLC009313 and registration number is 009313. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other communication equipments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 118.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Devarajan
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. J N Mylaraiah
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Revathy Ashok
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vijaya Latha Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Yaman Roy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Bosco Rebello
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on ADC India Communications Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ADC India Communications Ltd.?

The market cap of ADC India Communications Ltd. is ₹334.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ADC India Communications Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ADC India Communications Ltd. is 58.1 and PB ratio of ADC India Communications Ltd. is 6.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ADC India Communications Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ADC India Communications Ltd. is ₹726.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ADC India Communications Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ADC India Communications Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ADC India Communications Ltd. is ₹1000.00 and 52-week low of ADC India Communications Ltd. is ₹336.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

