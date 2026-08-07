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ADC India Communications Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADC INDIA COMMUNICATIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Telecommunications

Here's the live share price of ADC India Communications along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,100.20 Closed
-0.45₹ -9.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ADC India Communications Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,004.20₹2,215.10
₹2,100.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,150.25₹2,678.35
₹2,100.20
Open Price
₹2,129.00
Prev. Close
₹2,109.65
Volume
3,818

Source: Dion Global

ADC India Communications Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ADC India Communications		-2.14-8.933.7154.0152.4037.9453.03
Indus Towers		-1.550.60-4.47-15.6214.8730.4112.84
HFCL		7.05-8.1541.88187.73180.6341.6724.68
ITI		2.15-3.52-7.02-4.00-11.9132.9817.56
Tejas Networks		1.96-4.18-1.8347.38-8.32-14.328.64
Optiemus Infracom		-11.868.6527.5429.35-3.6930.8130.16
Pace Digitek		-11.57-13.19-1.86-5.26-16.37-5.78-3.51
Nelco		-5.334.8430.8340.919.986.3521.32
GTL Infrastructure		1.63-4.58-11.3510.62-17.2218.04-15.84
Valiant Communications		25.0513.4625.5314.13105.7997.0292.61
Suyog Telematics		-0.63-4.438.0741.165.1714.7813.78
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		0.68-8.34-14.71-16.160.2192.7175.17
Precision Electronics		-0.95-12.9142.1613.41-1.8465.2948.25
Umiya Buildcon		0.18-0.722.92-2.709.7815.0422.92
Mehul Telecom		-3.962.71-20.35-20.59-20.59-7.40-4.51
Steelman Telecom		11.057.58-1.64-9.47-48.96-23.03-16.44
Telogica		3.830.32-26.07-9.70-5.4714.8628.33
Punjab Communications		-0.61-6.35-3.79-16.62-6.8914.897.97
Shyam Telecom		-3.25-13.43-35.5551.398.9033.753.21
Munoth Communication		3.99-6.60-15.67-21.18-64.52-17.336.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ADC India Communications has gained 52.40% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), HFCL (180.63%), ITI (-11.91%). From a 5 year perspective, ADC India Communications has outperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).

ADC India Communications Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ADC India Communications Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,141.72,125.55
102,163.162,154.66
202,245.842,204.05
502,328.622,202.08
1001,961.072,041.23
2001,671.941,820.36

Source: Dion Global

ADC India Communications Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ADC India Communications remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ADC India Communications Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:43 PM IST ISTADC India Communicat - Summary Of Proceedings Of The 38Th Annual General Meeting
Jul 27, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTADC India Communicat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 27, 2026, 04:46 PM IST ISTADC India Communicat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
Jul 16, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTADC India Communicat - Regulation 30 Read With Regulation 36(1)(B) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations
Jul 15, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTADC India Communicat - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About ADC India Communications

ADC India Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32209KA1988PLC009313 and registration number is 009313. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other communication equipments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 200.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nagendra Venkaswamy
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. J N Mylaraiah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. N Vineeth Chandran
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Lin Xia Smyth
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harish Hassan Visweswara
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vijaya Latha Reddy
    Independent Director

FAQs on ADC India Communications Share Price

What is the share price of ADC India Communications?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ADC India Communications is ₹2,100.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ADC India Communications?

The ADC India Communications is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ADC India Communications?

The market cap of ADC India Communications is ₹966.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ADC India Communications?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ADC India Communications are ₹2,215.10 and ₹2,004.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ADC India Communications?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ADC India Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ADC India Communications is ₹2,678.35 and 52-week low of ADC India Communications is ₹1,150.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ADC India Communications performed historically in terms of returns?

The ADC India Communications has shown returns of -0.45% over the past day, -8.93% for the past month, 3.71% over 3 months, 52.4% over 1 year, 37.94% across 3 years, and 53.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ADC India Communications?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ADC India Communications are 51.04 and 11.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

ADC India Communications News

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