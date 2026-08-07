What is the share price of ADC India Communications? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ADC India Communications is ₹2,100.20 as on .

What kind of stock is ADC India Communications? The ADC India Communications is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ADC India Communications? The market cap of ADC India Communications is ₹966.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ADC India Communications? Today’s highest and lowest price of ADC India Communications are ₹2,215.10 and ₹2,004.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ADC India Communications? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ADC India Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ADC India Communications is ₹2,678.35 and 52-week low of ADC India Communications is ₹1,150.25 as on .

How has the ADC India Communications performed historically in terms of returns? The ADC India Communications has shown returns of -0.45% over the past day, -8.93% for the past month, 3.71% over 3 months, 52.4% over 1 year, 37.94% across 3 years, and 53.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ADC India Communications? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ADC India Communications are 51.04 and 11.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global