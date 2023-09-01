Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
ADC India Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32209KA1988PLC009313 and registration number is 009313. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other communication equipments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 118.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ADC India Communications Ltd. is ₹334.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ADC India Communications Ltd. is 58.1 and PB ratio of ADC India Communications Ltd. is 6.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ADC India Communications Ltd. is ₹726.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ADC India Communications Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ADC India Communications Ltd. is ₹1000.00 and 52-week low of ADC India Communications Ltd. is ₹336.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.