Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, is Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, which operates in the Pharmaceuticals and health care sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 25,228.50 cr.



Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,29,125.81 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise’s share price gained 25.10%.



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Largest Company by Market Capitalisation

The largest company by market cap is Apollo Hospitals Enterprise. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,29,125.81 cr. Over the last 12 months, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise’s share price gained 25.10%.