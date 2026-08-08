View Apollo Hospitals, Apollo Pharmacy, and related entities in one place.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|8,980.50
|1,29,125.81
|20.48
|19.62
|0.60
|14.94
|33.78
|66.50
|13.62
|28.24
|Indraprastha Medical Corporation
|381.20
|3,494.57
|24.80
|30.66
|0.00
|10.50
|28.69
|18.59
|4.72
|10.63
|Gujarat Apollo Industries
|367.70
|476.91
|1.17
|1.91
|0.08
|-9.67
|-19.53
|80.14
|0.94
|35.83
The largest company, by revenues, is Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, which operates in the Pharmaceuticals and health care sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 25,228.50 cr.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,29,125.81 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise’s share price gained 25.10%.
Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all pharmaceuticals and health care stocks here.
Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is Apollo Hospitals Enterprise. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,29,125.81 cr. Over the last 12 months, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise’s share price gained 25.10%.
Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.
Since each individual's situation is unique, a qualified professional should be consulted before making financial decisions.
Financialexpress.com / IEOMSPL makes no guarantees as to the accuracy, thoroughness, or quality of the information provided, which is provided only on an “AS AVAILABLE” basis at visitor's sole risk. Financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall not be responsible or liable for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in the content. The information and investment, accounting, or legal information provided here are neither comprehensive nor appropriate for every individual. The visitor is advised to verify any information before using it for any personal, financial, accounting, legal, or business purpose. In addition, the opinions and views expressed in any article on Financialexpress.com's/ IEOMSPL are solely those of the author(s) of the article received as is from Stock Brokerage Firm and Stock Market Experts and do not reflect the opinions of financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL or its management. Financialexpress.com/ IEOMSPL 's content herein may be modified at any time by us, without advance notice or reason, and financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall have no obligation to notify you of any corrections or changes to any Site content.
Read More
Track the group’s hospital network, retail pharmacy, and health-tech businesses.
Apollo Hospitals is one of India’s largest private healthcare chains.
Apollo Pharmacy runs retail and online medicine distribution.
The group also operates labs, telemedicine, and wellness apps.
Strong brand trust and demand for quality private care.
Use this page to monitor patient admissions, pharmacy growth, and new hospital launches.
Patient occupancy, healthcare pricing, pharmacy expansion, and digital health adoption drive performance.
It helps track recurring healthcare revenues alongside retail growth.
Listed Apollo entities operate in hospitals, pharmacies, diagnostics, and digital healthcare. (Specific listings and ownership stakes can change; check latest filings.)
Source: Dion Global