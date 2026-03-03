Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

STL Networks Share Price

NSE
BSE

STL NETWORKS

Vedanta Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Telecommunications

Here's the live share price of STL Networks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.10 Closed
-2.47₹ -0.51
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

STL Networks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.62₹20.49
₹20.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.99₹35.40
₹20.10
Open Price
₹20.49
Prev. Close
₹20.61
Volume
1,54,634

Over the last 5 years, the share price of STL Networks has declined 1.26% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -6.16%.

STL Networks’s current P/E of -13.39x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

STL Networks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
STL Networks		-3.04-4.74-11.76-6.16-6.16-2.10-1.26
Bharti Airtel		-3.47-6.20-10.20-0.5517.4834.8127.99
Vodafone Idea		-5.68-9.73-2.3756.5338.0714.29-1.59
Bharti Hexacom		-3.83-2.68-9.37-10.9321.9825.0714.36
Tata Communications		-4.33-2.11-16.86-1.0517.028.904.76
RailTel Corporation of India		-9.32-12.32-11.40-15.685.9537.5112.14
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		-5.90-9.54-21.41-31.14-28.93-14.9823.39
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam		-4.25-11.13-24.21-36.77-28.7411.5811.13
Reliance Communications		-10.75-20.19-33.06-42.36-51.46-21.87-15.18
GTL		-2.53-1.84-15.18-24.84-14.867.490.41
Nettlinx		-3.84-1.07-13.17-20.42-67.52-46.39-12.03
Quadrant Televentures		-2.6348.002.78-27.4519.35-25.6414.26
Cistro Telelink		04.909.1818.8935.4426.3927.31
City Online Services		2.0630.85-5.9110.0453.1818.2832.59

Over the last one year, STL Networks has declined 6.16% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (17.48%), Vodafone Idea (38.07%), Bharti Hexacom (21.98%). From a 5 year perspective, STL Networks has underperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (27.99%) and Vodafone Idea (-1.59%).

STL Networks Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

STL Networks Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.8720.81
1020.9520.93
2021.2721.01
5021.2921.52
10023.1923.2
20014.390

STL Networks Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, STL Networks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.35%, FII holding fell to 0.89%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

STL Networks Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
62,31,2230.1812.58
62,00,0000.1212.52
50,42,0170.1710.18
33,61,3440.026.79
23,59,4690.024.76
10,24,0990.072.07

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

STL Networks Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 10:51 PM ISTSTL Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Feb 27, 2026, 12:03 AM ISTSTL Networks - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI Listing Regulations.
Feb 14, 2026, 3:28 AM ISTSTL Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 11, 2026, 3:52 AM ISTSTL Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 04, 2026, 12:37 AM ISTSTL Networks - Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31,

About STL Networks

STL Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900PN2021PLC199875 and registration number is 199875. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1059.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ankit Agarwal
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Pankaj Malik
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pravin Agarwal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Kumud Madhok Srinivasan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bangalore Jayaram Arun
    Independent Director

FAQs on STL Networks Share Price

What is the share price of STL Networks?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for STL Networks is ₹20.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is STL Networks?

The STL Networks is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of STL Networks?

The market cap of STL Networks is ₹980.72 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of STL Networks?

Today’s highest and lowest price of STL Networks are ₹20.49 and ₹19.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of STL Networks?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which STL Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of STL Networks is ₹35.40 and 52-week low of STL Networks is ₹17.99 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the STL Networks performed historically in terms of returns?

The STL Networks has shown returns of -2.47% over the past day, -2.14% for the past month, -14.1% over 3 months, -6.16% over 1 year, -2.1% across 3 years, and -1.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of STL Networks?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of STL Networks are -13.39 and 1.15 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

STL Networks News

More STL Networks News
icon
Market Pulse