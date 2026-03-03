Here's the live share price of STL Networks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of STL Networks has declined 1.26% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -6.16%.
STL Networks’s current P/E of -13.39x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|STL Networks
|-3.04
|-4.74
|-11.76
|-6.16
|-6.16
|-2.10
|-1.26
|Bharti Airtel
|-3.47
|-6.20
|-10.20
|-0.55
|17.48
|34.81
|27.99
|Vodafone Idea
|-5.68
|-9.73
|-2.37
|56.53
|38.07
|14.29
|-1.59
|Bharti Hexacom
|-3.83
|-2.68
|-9.37
|-10.93
|21.98
|25.07
|14.36
|Tata Communications
|-4.33
|-2.11
|-16.86
|-1.05
|17.02
|8.90
|4.76
|RailTel Corporation of India
|-9.32
|-12.32
|-11.40
|-15.68
|5.95
|37.51
|12.14
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|-5.90
|-9.54
|-21.41
|-31.14
|-28.93
|-14.98
|23.39
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|-4.25
|-11.13
|-24.21
|-36.77
|-28.74
|11.58
|11.13
|Reliance Communications
|-10.75
|-20.19
|-33.06
|-42.36
|-51.46
|-21.87
|-15.18
|GTL
|-2.53
|-1.84
|-15.18
|-24.84
|-14.86
|7.49
|0.41
|Nettlinx
|-3.84
|-1.07
|-13.17
|-20.42
|-67.52
|-46.39
|-12.03
|Quadrant Televentures
|-2.63
|48.00
|2.78
|-27.45
|19.35
|-25.64
|14.26
|Cistro Telelink
|0
|4.90
|9.18
|18.89
|35.44
|26.39
|27.31
|City Online Services
|2.06
|30.85
|-5.91
|10.04
|53.18
|18.28
|32.59
Over the last one year, STL Networks has declined 6.16% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (17.48%), Vodafone Idea (38.07%), Bharti Hexacom (21.98%). From a 5 year perspective, STL Networks has underperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (27.99%) and Vodafone Idea (-1.59%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.87
|20.81
|10
|20.95
|20.93
|20
|21.27
|21.01
|50
|21.29
|21.52
|100
|23.19
|23.2
|200
|14.39
|0
In the latest quarter, STL Networks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.35%, FII holding fell to 0.89%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|62,31,223
|0.18
|12.58
|62,00,000
|0.12
|12.52
|50,42,017
|0.17
|10.18
|33,61,344
|0.02
|6.79
|23,59,469
|0.02
|4.76
|10,24,099
|0.07
|2.07
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 10:51 PM IST
|STL Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Feb 27, 2026, 12:03 AM IST
|STL Networks - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI Listing Regulations.
|Feb 14, 2026, 3:28 AM IST
|STL Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 11, 2026, 3:52 AM IST
|STL Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 04, 2026, 12:37 AM IST
|STL Networks - Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31,
STL Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900PN2021PLC199875 and registration number is 199875. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1059.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for STL Networks is ₹20.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The STL Networks is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of STL Networks is ₹980.72 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of STL Networks are ₹20.49 and ₹19.62.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which STL Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of STL Networks is ₹35.40 and 52-week low of STL Networks is ₹17.99 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The STL Networks has shown returns of -2.47% over the past day, -2.14% for the past month, -14.1% over 3 months, -6.16% over 1 year, -2.1% across 3 years, and -1.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of STL Networks are -13.39 and 1.15 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.