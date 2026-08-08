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Best Retail Stocks

Spot leading players in India’s booming consumer and e-commerce-led retail sector.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Avenue Supermarts		3,890.252,53,739.9912.1416.400.0417.127.6982.9710.3749.22
Trent		3,000.001,59,969.6924.6228.490.0734.5557.4088.4322.9031.01
Vishal Mega Mart		108.5550,848.1711.3214.610.0019.3837.7257.016.8524.68
Vedant Fashions		518.2512,592.3525.8527.750.0034.2846.0731.238.2430.95
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		94.2511,503.4212.1114.330.59NMNM65.418.158.04
V2 Retail		220.158,027.5017.9618.800.2854.05118.8749.728.9015.29
Aditya Vision		619.307,997.5216.9821.870.4826.4222.6957.5411.6226.82
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		63.317,727.23-13.28-2.630.30-13.00NMNM1.328.30
V-Mart Retail		785.106,247.4613.0314.610.1115.41151.7245.406.577.30
Shoppers Stop		419.854,626.98-12.408.240.817.83NMNM15.904.29
Raymond Lifestyle		733.804,470.580.473.970.12NMNM103.010.466.79
Vaibhav Global		241.254,043.7816.1415.330.0711.1236.3314.192.456.68
Kewal Kiran Clothing		514.853,172.7715.1217.790.0515.886.0321.433.389.98
Baazar Style Retail		320.102,436.5210.4110.360.77NMNM51.995.408.57
Cantabil Retail India		228.001,906.9520.0317.540.0015.6112.5119.583.996.67
Go Fashion (India)		321.401,735.858.5711.450.008.00-10.5932.502.514.40
Patel Retail		223.00744.8310.7315.840.340.9733.5919.072.057.30
Credo Brands Marketing		86.37564.8116.6617.920.0021.9124.148.261.384.17
Forcas Studio		187.10328.9216.2724.700.5341.61126.6123.964.269.88
Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)		25.10326.6812.6414.310.0323.5725.4719.492.489.98
Purple United Sales		333.00320.0120.0629.501.1587.96132.7921.064.238.78
Spencers Retail		32.27290.860.00-43.83-1.35-9.80NMNMNM92.89
Magson Retail & Distribution		180.00256.480.992.470.1020.00-30.35339.623.4541.28
Jay Jalaram Technologies		170.50206.7312.2813.280.49NMNM20.102.477.41
On Door Concepts		252.00176.419.7410.440.0921.17282.6716.371.584.46
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Retail sector is Avenue Supermarts. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 68,820.74 cr.

Avenue Supermarts has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,53,739.99 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Avenue Supermarts’s share price declined 8.74%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Avenue Supermarts here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all retail stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps investors tap into India’s consumption boom through organised retail growth.

Rising Middle Class = Demand Surge

Increased spending on fashion, groceries, and electronics is lifting organised retail revenues.

Omnichannel Expansion

Retailers are blending physical stores with FSN e-commerce ,Trent and online platforms to capture more consumers.

Brand Loyalty & Scale Benefits

Larger players with pan-India presence enjoy economies of scale and pricing power.

Strong Consumption Megatrend

Retail benefits directly from rising disposable incomes and youth-driven demand.

FAQs on Best Retail Stocks

How do e-commerce trends affect retail stocks?

E-commerce has pushed traditional retailers to adopt digital channels. Those that evolve into omnichannel players can gain market share, while those left behind may see pressure on margins and footfall.

Retail brands or platform aggregators. Who is better?

Brand owners enjoy better margins and customer loyalty. Aggregators or marketplaces offer scale but are dependent on third-party sellers and logistics performance.

What risks do retail stocks face?

Retail stocks face risks from consumer sentiment shifts, high competition, margin pressure, inventory management, and changes in consumption patterns post-pandemic or during inflationary periods.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Retail Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Mahindra Manulife Consumption Fund12.15Trent2.10
Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund11.08Trent4.85
ICICI Prudential Long Term Wealth Enhancement Fund 10.34Avenue Supermarts7.39
UTI India Consumer Fund10.23Trent6.55
ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund8.28Trent4.06

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