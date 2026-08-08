Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, in the Retail sector is Avenue Supermarts. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 68,820.74 cr.



Avenue Supermarts has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,53,739.99 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Avenue Supermarts’s share price declined 8.74%.



You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Avenue Supermarts here.



Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all retail stocks here.