Spot leading players in India’s booming consumer and e-commerce-led retail sector.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Avenue Supermarts
|3,890.25
|2,53,739.99
|12.14
|16.40
|0.04
|17.12
|7.69
|82.97
|10.37
|49.22
|Trent
|3,000.00
|1,59,969.69
|24.62
|28.49
|0.07
|34.55
|57.40
|88.43
|22.90
|31.01
|Vishal Mega Mart
|108.55
|50,848.17
|11.32
|14.61
|0.00
|19.38
|37.72
|57.01
|6.85
|24.68
|Vedant Fashions
|518.25
|12,592.35
|25.85
|27.75
|0.00
|34.28
|46.07
|31.23
|8.24
|30.95
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|94.25
|11,503.42
|12.11
|14.33
|0.59
|NM
|NM
|65.41
|8.15
|8.04
|V2 Retail
|220.15
|8,027.50
|17.96
|18.80
|0.28
|54.05
|118.87
|49.72
|8.90
|15.29
|Aditya Vision
|619.30
|7,997.52
|16.98
|21.87
|0.48
|26.42
|22.69
|57.54
|11.62
|26.82
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|63.31
|7,727.23
|-13.28
|-2.63
|0.30
|-13.00
|NM
|NM
|1.32
|8.30
|V-Mart Retail
|785.10
|6,247.46
|13.03
|14.61
|0.11
|15.41
|151.72
|45.40
|6.57
|7.30
|Shoppers Stop
|419.85
|4,626.98
|-12.40
|8.24
|0.81
|7.83
|NM
|NM
|15.90
|4.29
|Raymond Lifestyle
|733.80
|4,470.58
|0.47
|3.97
|0.12
|NM
|NM
|103.01
|0.46
|6.79
|Vaibhav Global
|241.25
|4,043.78
|16.14
|15.33
|0.07
|11.12
|36.33
|14.19
|2.45
|6.68
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|514.85
|3,172.77
|15.12
|17.79
|0.05
|15.88
|6.03
|21.43
|3.38
|9.98
|Baazar Style Retail
|320.10
|2,436.52
|10.41
|10.36
|0.77
|NM
|NM
|51.99
|5.40
|8.57
|Cantabil Retail India
|228.00
|1,906.95
|20.03
|17.54
|0.00
|15.61
|12.51
|19.58
|3.99
|6.67
|Go Fashion (India)
|321.40
|1,735.85
|8.57
|11.45
|0.00
|8.00
|-10.59
|32.50
|2.51
|4.40
|Patel Retail
|223.00
|744.83
|10.73
|15.84
|0.34
|0.97
|33.59
|19.07
|2.05
|7.30
|Credo Brands Marketing
|86.37
|564.81
|16.66
|17.92
|0.00
|21.91
|24.14
|8.26
|1.38
|4.17
|Forcas Studio
|187.10
|328.92
|16.27
|24.70
|0.53
|41.61
|126.61
|23.96
|4.26
|9.88
|Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)
|25.10
|326.68
|12.64
|14.31
|0.03
|23.57
|25.47
|19.49
|2.48
|9.98
|Purple United Sales
|333.00
|320.01
|20.06
|29.50
|1.15
|87.96
|132.79
|21.06
|4.23
|8.78
|Spencers Retail
|32.27
|290.86
|0.00
|-43.83
|-1.35
|-9.80
|NM
|NM
|NM
|92.89
|Magson Retail & Distribution
|180.00
|256.48
|0.99
|2.47
|0.10
|20.00
|-30.35
|339.62
|3.45
|41.28
|Jay Jalaram Technologies
|170.50
|206.73
|12.28
|13.28
|0.49
|NM
|NM
|20.10
|2.47
|7.41
|On Door Concepts
|252.00
|176.41
|9.74
|10.44
|0.09
|21.17
|282.67
|16.37
|1.58
|4.46
The largest company, by revenues, in the Retail sector is Avenue Supermarts. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 68,820.74 cr.
Avenue Supermarts has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,53,739.99 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Avenue Supermarts’s share price declined 8.74%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Avenue Supermarts here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all retail stocks here.
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This screener helps investors tap into India’s consumption boom through organised retail growth.
Increased spending on fashion, groceries, and electronics is lifting organised retail revenues.
Retailers are blending physical stores with FSN e-commerce ,Trent and online platforms to capture more consumers.
Larger players with pan-India presence enjoy economies of scale and pricing power.
Retail benefits directly from rising disposable incomes and youth-driven demand.
E-commerce has pushed traditional retailers to adopt digital channels. Those that evolve into omnichannel players can gain market share, while those left behind may see pressure on margins and footfall.
Brand owners enjoy better margins and customer loyalty. Aggregators or marketplaces offer scale but are dependent on third-party sellers and logistics performance.
Retail stocks face risks from consumer sentiment shifts, high competition, margin pressure, inventory management, and changes in consumption patterns post-pandemic or during inflationary periods.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Mahindra Manulife Consumption Fund
|12.15
|Trent
|2.10
|Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund
|11.08
|Trent
|4.85
|ICICI Prudential Long Term Wealth Enhancement Fund
|10.34
|Avenue Supermarts
|7.39
|UTI India Consumer Fund
|10.23
|Trent
|6.55
|ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund
|8.28
|Trent
|4.06