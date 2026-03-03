Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Umiya Buildcon Share Price

NSE
BSE

UMIYA BUILDCON

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Telecommunications

Here's the live share price of Umiya Buildcon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹83.80 Closed
-3.61₹ -3.14
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Umiya Buildcon Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹82.50₹91.68
₹83.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.10₹111.10
₹83.80
Open Price
₹91.68
Prev. Close
₹86.94
Volume
848

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Umiya Buildcon has gained 19.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 30.18%.

Umiya Buildcon’s current P/E of 3.95x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Umiya Buildcon Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Umiya Buildcon		-3.72-8.68-7.032.2229.7613.6919.77
Indus Towers		-4.372.6511.2638.8737.7039.1711.78
ITI		-3.58-8.96-13.53-16.425.4040.4915.16
HFCL		-3.21-1.44-2.22-6.11-15.48-0.0717.57
Tejas Networks		52.9043.62-4.76-20.71-32.57-5.5719.84
Pace Digitek		-9.55-8.55-21.88-24.00-24.00-8.74-5.34
Optiemus Infracom		-1.94-1.91-27.36-35.21-5.6515.9115.00
GTL Infrastructure		-0.8711.76-12.98-24.50-21.389.852.25
Nelco		-3.23-7.42-28.07-27.15-19.230.0122.50
Valiant Communications		-5.0912.4843.3861.00333.90121.1683.57
Suyog Telematics		5.3226.0611.82-12.89-29.1628.1010.76
ADC India Communications		0.90-4.36-2.68-18.8936.8236.0742.99
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		-7.58-9.70-26.00-17.7935.31114.86100.59
Precision Electronics		-0.62-24.27-26.39-25.1652.1764.8333.29
Steelman Telecom		-6.76-10.91-30.30-41.53-45.43-21.04-16.41
Punjab Communications		-4.02-8.81-15.7211.8820.0322.7419.11
Telogica		-6.44-4.59-7.11-23.75-9.5820.8831.81
Shyam Telecom		1.00-0.20-21.09-25.46-21.714.46-1.80
Munoth Communication		5.8513.34-15.27-50.82-27.2715.6321.02

Over the last one year, Umiya Buildcon has gained 29.76% compared to peers like Indus Towers (37.70%), ITI (5.40%), HFCL (-15.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Umiya Buildcon has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (11.78%) and ITI (15.16%).

Umiya Buildcon Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Umiya Buildcon Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
586.3587.03
1088.2387.66
2089.8187.93
5086.5387.65
10089.6787.14
20083.9985.15

Umiya Buildcon Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Umiya Buildcon saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.43%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Umiya Buildcon Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 21, 2026, 1:15 AM ISTUmiya Buildcon - Chairman And Managing Director'S Update On The Company'S Performance And Key Developments During The Quarter
Jan 21, 2026, 1:00 AM ISTUmiya Buildcon - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025
Jan 21, 2026, 12:15 AM ISTUmiya Buildcon - Un Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31,
Jan 14, 2026, 10:19 PM ISTUmiya Buildcon - Board Meeting Intimation for 6Th Board Meeting For The Financial Year 2025-26 To Be Held On January 20, 2025
Jan 05, 2026, 11:58 PM ISTUmiya Buildcon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Umiya Buildcon

Umiya Buildcon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28112KA1984PLC005873 and registration number is 005873. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Aniruddha Bhanuprasad Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Raghu Nambiar
    Director
  • Mrs. Gauri Aniruddha Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Kumar Hasija
    Director
  • Mr. H S Venkatesh
    Director
  • Mr. Nicola Neeladri
    Director
  • Ms. Neela Manjunath
    Director

FAQs on Umiya Buildcon Share Price

What is the share price of Umiya Buildcon?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Umiya Buildcon is ₹83.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Umiya Buildcon?

The Umiya Buildcon is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Umiya Buildcon?

The market cap of Umiya Buildcon is ₹156.58 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Umiya Buildcon?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Umiya Buildcon are ₹91.68 and ₹82.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Umiya Buildcon?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Umiya Buildcon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Umiya Buildcon is ₹111.10 and 52-week low of Umiya Buildcon is ₹56.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Umiya Buildcon performed historically in terms of returns?

The Umiya Buildcon has shown returns of -3.61% over the past day, -2.56% for the past month, -9.47% over 3 months, 30.18% over 1 year, 12.92% across 3 years, and 19.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Umiya Buildcon?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Umiya Buildcon are 3.95 and 1.37 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Umiya Buildcon News

More Umiya Buildcon News
icon
Market Pulse