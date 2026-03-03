Here's the live share price of Umiya Buildcon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Umiya Buildcon has gained 19.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 30.18%.
Umiya Buildcon’s current P/E of 3.95x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Umiya Buildcon
|-3.72
|-8.68
|-7.03
|2.22
|29.76
|13.69
|19.77
|Indus Towers
|-4.37
|2.65
|11.26
|38.87
|37.70
|39.17
|11.78
|ITI
|-3.58
|-8.96
|-13.53
|-16.42
|5.40
|40.49
|15.16
|HFCL
|-3.21
|-1.44
|-2.22
|-6.11
|-15.48
|-0.07
|17.57
|Tejas Networks
|52.90
|43.62
|-4.76
|-20.71
|-32.57
|-5.57
|19.84
|Pace Digitek
|-9.55
|-8.55
|-21.88
|-24.00
|-24.00
|-8.74
|-5.34
|Optiemus Infracom
|-1.94
|-1.91
|-27.36
|-35.21
|-5.65
|15.91
|15.00
|GTL Infrastructure
|-0.87
|11.76
|-12.98
|-24.50
|-21.38
|9.85
|2.25
|Nelco
|-3.23
|-7.42
|-28.07
|-27.15
|-19.23
|0.01
|22.50
|Valiant Communications
|-5.09
|12.48
|43.38
|61.00
|333.90
|121.16
|83.57
|Suyog Telematics
|5.32
|26.06
|11.82
|-12.89
|-29.16
|28.10
|10.76
|ADC India Communications
|0.90
|-4.36
|-2.68
|-18.89
|36.82
|36.07
|42.99
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|-7.58
|-9.70
|-26.00
|-17.79
|35.31
|114.86
|100.59
|Precision Electronics
|-0.62
|-24.27
|-26.39
|-25.16
|52.17
|64.83
|33.29
|Steelman Telecom
|-6.76
|-10.91
|-30.30
|-41.53
|-45.43
|-21.04
|-16.41
|Punjab Communications
|-4.02
|-8.81
|-15.72
|11.88
|20.03
|22.74
|19.11
|Telogica
|-6.44
|-4.59
|-7.11
|-23.75
|-9.58
|20.88
|31.81
|Shyam Telecom
|1.00
|-0.20
|-21.09
|-25.46
|-21.71
|4.46
|-1.80
|Munoth Communication
|5.85
|13.34
|-15.27
|-50.82
|-27.27
|15.63
|21.02
Over the last one year, Umiya Buildcon has gained 29.76% compared to peers like Indus Towers (37.70%), ITI (5.40%), HFCL (-15.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Umiya Buildcon has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (11.78%) and ITI (15.16%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|86.35
|87.03
|10
|88.23
|87.66
|20
|89.81
|87.93
|50
|86.53
|87.65
|100
|89.67
|87.14
|200
|83.99
|85.15
In the latest quarter, Umiya Buildcon saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.43%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 21, 2026, 1:15 AM IST
|Umiya Buildcon - Chairman And Managing Director'S Update On The Company'S Performance And Key Developments During The Quarter
|Jan 21, 2026, 1:00 AM IST
|Umiya Buildcon - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025
|Jan 21, 2026, 12:15 AM IST
|Umiya Buildcon - Un Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31,
|Jan 14, 2026, 10:19 PM IST
|Umiya Buildcon - Board Meeting Intimation for 6Th Board Meeting For The Financial Year 2025-26 To Be Held On January 20, 2025
|Jan 05, 2026, 11:58 PM IST
|Umiya Buildcon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Umiya Buildcon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28112KA1984PLC005873 and registration number is 005873. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Umiya Buildcon is ₹83.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Umiya Buildcon is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Umiya Buildcon is ₹156.58 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Umiya Buildcon are ₹91.68 and ₹82.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Umiya Buildcon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Umiya Buildcon is ₹111.10 and 52-week low of Umiya Buildcon is ₹56.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Umiya Buildcon has shown returns of -3.61% over the past day, -2.56% for the past month, -9.47% over 3 months, 30.18% over 1 year, 12.92% across 3 years, and 19.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Umiya Buildcon are 3.95 and 1.37 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.