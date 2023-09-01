Follow Us

GTL INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Telecom Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹0.75 Closed
7.140.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
GTL Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.70₹0.75
₹0.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.60₹1.80
₹0.75
Open Price
₹0.75
Prev. Close
₹0.70
Volume
1,74,37,351

GTL Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.77
  • R20.78
  • R30.82
  • Pivot
    0.73
  • S10.72
  • S20.68
  • S30.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.30.72
  • 101.310.74
  • 201.340.75
  • 501.390.77
  • 1001.350.81
  • 2001.530.92

GTL Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.67-6.67-12.50-17.65-46.15-6.67-53.33
3.756.2813.6126.065.72-8.947.66
4.6913.1515.9613.671.08386.04192.38
36.9372.7054.6241.9745.37588.84186.92
-0.640.3330.5738.77-21.79298.82139.40
-16.0361.4178.1870.6515.10301.17155.97
1.152.7616.516.69-6.04123.2734.65
-2.4626.9553.4453.4453.4453.4453.44
2.472.4771.1344.35-6.74388.24-8.29
0.714.41-17.44-19.77-33.6416.39-31.73

GTL Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

GTL Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About GTL Infrastructure Ltd.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210MH2004PLC144367 and registration number is 144367. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1462.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12623.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj G Tirodkar
    Chairman
  • Mr. N Balasubramanian
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Milind K Naik
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Charudatta K Naik
    Director
  • Mr. Vinod B Agarwala
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dina Sanjay Hatekar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anand P Patkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on GTL Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GTL Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of GTL Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹960.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GTL Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GTL Infrastructure Ltd. is -0.59 and PB ratio of GTL Infrastructure Ltd. is -0.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GTL Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTL Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GTL Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTL Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTL Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹1.80 and 52-week low of GTL Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

