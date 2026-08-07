Here's the live share price of GTL Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GTL Infrastructure
|1.63
|-4.58
|-11.35
|10.62
|-17.22
|18.04
|-15.84
|Indus Towers
|-1.55
|0.60
|-4.47
|-15.62
|14.87
|30.41
|12.84
|HFCL
|7.05
|-8.15
|41.88
|187.73
|180.63
|41.67
|24.68
|ITI
|2.15
|-3.52
|-7.02
|-4.00
|-11.91
|32.98
|17.56
|Tejas Networks
|1.96
|-4.18
|-1.83
|47.38
|-8.32
|-14.32
|8.64
|Optiemus Infracom
|-11.86
|8.65
|27.54
|29.35
|-3.69
|30.81
|30.16
|Pace Digitek
|-11.57
|-13.19
|-1.86
|-5.26
|-16.37
|-5.78
|-3.51
|Nelco
|-5.33
|4.84
|30.83
|40.91
|9.98
|6.35
|21.32
|Valiant Communications
|25.05
|13.46
|25.53
|14.13
|105.79
|97.02
|92.61
|Suyog Telematics
|-0.63
|-4.43
|8.07
|41.16
|5.17
|14.78
|13.78
|ADC India Communications
|-2.14
|-8.93
|3.71
|54.01
|52.40
|37.94
|53.03
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|0.68
|-8.34
|-14.71
|-16.16
|0.21
|92.71
|75.17
|Precision Electronics
|-0.95
|-12.91
|42.16
|13.41
|-1.84
|65.29
|48.25
|Umiya Buildcon
|0.18
|-0.72
|2.92
|-2.70
|9.78
|15.04
|22.92
|Mehul Telecom
|-3.96
|2.71
|-20.35
|-20.59
|-20.59
|-7.40
|-4.51
|Steelman Telecom
|11.05
|7.58
|-1.64
|-9.47
|-48.96
|-23.03
|-16.44
|Telogica
|3.83
|0.32
|-26.07
|-9.70
|-5.47
|14.86
|28.33
|Punjab Communications
|-0.61
|-6.35
|-3.79
|-16.62
|-6.89
|14.89
|7.97
|Shyam Telecom
|-3.25
|-13.43
|-35.55
|51.39
|8.90
|33.75
|3.21
|Munoth Communication
|3.99
|-6.60
|-15.67
|-21.18
|-64.52
|-17.33
|6.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GTL Infrastructure has declined 17.22% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), HFCL (180.63%), ITI (-11.91%). From a 5 year perspective, GTL Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.23
|1.27
|10
|1.23
|1.26
|20
|1.26
|1.27
|50
|1.38
|1.31
|100
|1.28
|1.3
|200
|1.27
|1.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GTL Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 31.20%, FII holding rose to 0.77%, and public shareholding moved down to 64.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|GTL Infrastructure - Intimation In Terms Of Regulation 30(5) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regula
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|GTL Infrastructure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|GTL Infrastructure - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|GTL Infrastructure - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|GTL Infrastructure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Source: Dion Global
GTL Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210MH2004PLC144367 and registration number is 144367. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1371.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12809.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTL Infrastructure is ₹1.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GTL Infrastructure is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GTL Infrastructure is ₹1,600.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GTL Infrastructure are ₹1.30 and ₹1.22.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTL Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTL Infrastructure is ₹1.67 and 52-week low of GTL Infrastructure is ₹0.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GTL Infrastructure has shown returns of 1.63% over the past day, -4.58% for the past month, -11.35% over 3 months, -17.22% over 1 year, 18.04% across 3 years, and -15.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GTL Infrastructure are 0.00 and 0.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global