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GTL Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

GTL INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Telecommunications

Here's the live share price of GTL Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.25 Closed
1.63₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GTL Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.22₹1.30
₹1.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.96₹1.67
₹1.25
Open Price
₹1.23
Prev. Close
₹1.23
Volume
57,85,205

Source: Dion Global

GTL Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GTL Infrastructure		1.63-4.58-11.3510.62-17.2218.04-15.84
Indus Towers		-1.550.60-4.47-15.6214.8730.4112.84
HFCL		7.05-8.1541.88187.73180.6341.6724.68
ITI		2.15-3.52-7.02-4.00-11.9132.9817.56
Tejas Networks		1.96-4.18-1.8347.38-8.32-14.328.64
Optiemus Infracom		-11.868.6527.5429.35-3.6930.8130.16
Pace Digitek		-11.57-13.19-1.86-5.26-16.37-5.78-3.51
Nelco		-5.334.8430.8340.919.986.3521.32
Valiant Communications		25.0513.4625.5314.13105.7997.0292.61
Suyog Telematics		-0.63-4.438.0741.165.1714.7813.78
ADC India Communications		-2.14-8.933.7154.0152.4037.9453.03
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		0.68-8.34-14.71-16.160.2192.7175.17
Precision Electronics		-0.95-12.9142.1613.41-1.8465.2948.25
Umiya Buildcon		0.18-0.722.92-2.709.7815.0422.92
Mehul Telecom		-3.962.71-20.35-20.59-20.59-7.40-4.51
Steelman Telecom		11.057.58-1.64-9.47-48.96-23.03-16.44
Telogica		3.830.32-26.07-9.70-5.4714.8628.33
Punjab Communications		-0.61-6.35-3.79-16.62-6.8914.897.97
Shyam Telecom		-3.25-13.43-35.5551.398.9033.753.21
Munoth Communication		3.99-6.60-15.67-21.18-64.52-17.336.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GTL Infrastructure has declined 17.22% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), HFCL (180.63%), ITI (-11.91%). From a 5 year perspective, GTL Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).

GTL Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GTL Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.231.27
101.231.26
201.261.27
501.381.31
1001.281.3
2001.271.33

Source: Dion Global

GTL Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GTL Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 31.20%, FII holding rose to 0.77%, and public shareholding moved down to 64.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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GTL Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTGTL Infrastructure - Intimation In Terms Of Regulation 30(5) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regula
Aug 06, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTGTL Infrastructure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 06, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTGTL Infrastructure - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTGTL Infrastructure - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTGTL Infrastructure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment

Source: Dion Global

About GTL Infrastructure

GTL Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210MH2004PLC144367 and registration number is 144367. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1371.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12809.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Charudatta K Naik
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Vikas K Arora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sunali Chaudhry
    Director
  • Mr. Jeevan U Rai
    Director
  • Mr. Ramesh B Bhosale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay P Barve
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dina S Hatekar
    Independent Director

FAQs on GTL Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of GTL Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTL Infrastructure is ₹1.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GTL Infrastructure?

The GTL Infrastructure is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GTL Infrastructure?

The market cap of GTL Infrastructure is ₹1,600.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GTL Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GTL Infrastructure are ₹1.30 and ₹1.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GTL Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTL Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTL Infrastructure is ₹1.67 and 52-week low of GTL Infrastructure is ₹0.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GTL Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The GTL Infrastructure has shown returns of 1.63% over the past day, -4.58% for the past month, -11.35% over 3 months, -17.22% over 1 year, 18.04% across 3 years, and -15.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GTL Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GTL Infrastructure are 0.00 and 0.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

GTL Infrastructure News

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