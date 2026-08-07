What is the share price of GTL Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTL Infrastructure is ₹1.25 as on .

What kind of stock is GTL Infrastructure? The GTL Infrastructure is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GTL Infrastructure? The market cap of GTL Infrastructure is ₹1,600.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GTL Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of GTL Infrastructure are ₹1.30 and ₹1.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GTL Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTL Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTL Infrastructure is ₹1.67 and 52-week low of GTL Infrastructure is ₹0.96 as on .

How has the GTL Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The GTL Infrastructure has shown returns of 1.63% over the past day, -4.58% for the past month, -11.35% over 3 months, -17.22% over 1 year, 18.04% across 3 years, and -15.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GTL Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GTL Infrastructure are 0.00 and 0.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global