Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.67
|-6.67
|-12.50
|-17.65
|-46.15
|-6.67
|-53.33
|3.75
|6.28
|13.61
|26.06
|5.72
|-8.94
|7.66
|4.69
|13.15
|15.96
|13.67
|1.08
|386.04
|192.38
|36.93
|72.70
|54.62
|41.97
|45.37
|588.84
|186.92
|-0.64
|0.33
|30.57
|38.77
|-21.79
|298.82
|139.40
|-16.03
|61.41
|78.18
|70.65
|15.10
|301.17
|155.97
|1.15
|2.76
|16.51
|6.69
|-6.04
|123.27
|34.65
|-2.46
|26.95
|53.44
|53.44
|53.44
|53.44
|53.44
|2.47
|2.47
|71.13
|44.35
|-6.74
|388.24
|-8.29
|0.71
|4.41
|-17.44
|-19.77
|-33.64
|16.39
|-31.73
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
GTL Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210MH2004PLC144367 and registration number is 144367. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1462.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12623.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GTL Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹960.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GTL Infrastructure Ltd. is -0.59 and PB ratio of GTL Infrastructure Ltd. is -0.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GTL Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GTL Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GTL Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹1.80 and 52-week low of GTL Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.