Monitor Torrent Pharma and Torrent Power together in one dashboard.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4,952.00
|1,88,358.16
|25.78
|9.30
|1.76
|13.27
|21.84
|86.36
|22.40
|37.11
|Torrent Power
|1,322.00
|66,616.05
|12.66
|11.98
|0.72
|4.08
|4.50
|28.67
|3.49
|13.53
|Gujarat Lease Financing
|5.79
|15.71
|0.00
|-4.17
|-2.06
|NM
|NM
|643.33
|NM
|NM
The largest company, by revenues, is Torrent Power, which operates in the Power sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 28,966.31 cr.
Torrent Power has a market capitalisation of Rs 66,616.05 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Torrent Power’s share price declined 2.62%.
Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Torrent Power.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all power stocks here.
Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is Torrent Pharmaceuticals. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,88,358.16 cr. Over the last 12 months, Torrent Pharmaceuticals’s share price gained 37.68%.
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Track the group’s pharma exports alongside domestic power distribution and generation businesses.
Torrent Pharma has strong branded generics portfolios in India and overseas.
Torrent Power manages generation, transmission, and distribution assets.
Steady utility income balances regulated pharma earnings.
Both pharma and power benefit from stable regulatory frameworks.
Use this page to follow FDA approvals, drug launches, and power demand trends for Torrent-linked companies.
Regulatory approvals, drug pricing, electricity tariffs, and generation capacity drive performance.
It provides a view of stable utility revenues alongside pharma sector growth catalysts.
Listed Torrent entitiesoperate in pharmaceuticals and power utilities. (Specific listings and ownership stakes can change; check latest filings.)
Source: Dion Global