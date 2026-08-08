Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, is Torrent Power, which operates in the Power sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 28,966.31 cr.



Torrent Power has a market capitalisation of Rs 66,616.05 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Torrent Power’s share price declined 2.62%.



Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Torrent Power.



Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all power stocks here.



Largest Company by Market Capitalisation

The largest company by market cap is Torrent Pharmaceuticals. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,88,358.16 cr. Over the last 12 months, Torrent Pharmaceuticals’s share price gained 37.68%.