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Valiant Communications Share Price

NSE
BSE

VALIANT COMMUNICATIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Telecommunications

Here's the live share price of Valiant Communications along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,183.15 Closed
3.35₹ 38.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Valiant Communications Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,064.10₹1,294.00
₹1,183.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹532.47₹1,304.20
₹1,183.15
Open Price
₹1,294.00
Prev. Close
₹1,144.80
Volume
40,314

Source: Dion Global

Valiant Communications Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Valiant Communications		25.0517.0919.5614.13109.9897.0292.61
Indus Towers		-1.55-1.07-4.9-15.6215.7930.4112.84
HFCL		7.05-3.3247.36187.73185.1741.6724.68
ITI		2.15-0.97-5.93-4-6.832.9817.56
Tejas Networks		1.96-2.251.7847.38-5.91-14.328.64
Optiemus Infracom		-11.864.6322.0629.35-3.130.8130.16
Pace Digitek		-11.57-11.83-3.63-5.26-16.37-5.78-3.51
Nelco		-5.338.4531.4740.918.726.3521.32
GTL Infrastructure		1.63-4.58-10.0710.62-16.1118.04-15.84
Suyog Telematics		-0.63-1.614.7841.164.7614.7813.78
ADC India Communications		-2.14-7.07-1.0554.0159.2237.9453.03
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		0.68-7.09-17.61-16.162.2492.7175.17
Precision Electronics		-0.95-13.2541.9613.410.1565.2948.25
Umiya Buildcon		0.18-0.99-1.61-2.79.2515.0422.92
Mehul Telecom		-3.960.47-21.46-20.59-20.59-7.4-4.51
Steelman Telecom		11.057.58-1.64-9.47-48.96-23.03-16.44
Telogica		3.83-1.96-22.19-9.7-3.5514.8628.33
Punjab Communications		-0.61-1.18-1.6-16.62-9.6514.897.97
Shyam Telecom		-3.25-11.69-34.2451.399.7333.753.21
Munoth Communication		3.99-1.79-15.67-21.18-64.52-17.336.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Valiant Communications has gained 109.98% compared to peers like Indus Towers (15.79%), HFCL (185.17%), ITI (-6.80%). From a 5 year perspective, Valiant Communications has outperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).

Valiant Communications Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Valiant Communications Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5963.68983.65
10973.73982.34
201,000.861,001.51
501,104.881,041.45
1001,051.961,027.88
200943.99938.21

Source: Dion Global

Valiant Communications Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Valiant Communications saw a drop in promoter holding to 39.64%, while DII stake increased to 3.28%, FII holding unchanged at 0.96%, and public shareholding moved up to 56.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Valiant Communications Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 03:18 PM IST ISTValiant Communic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 03:14 PM IST ISTValiant Communic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 27, 2026, 05:09 PM IST ISTValiant Communic - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited FinancialResults For The Quarter Ended On 30-0
Jul 27, 2026, 04:56 PM IST ISTValiant Communic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 06, 2026, 06:49 PM IST ISTValiant Communic - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Valiant Communications

Valiant Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC056652 and registration number is 056652. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other communication equipments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Inder Mohan Sood
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Mohan Sood
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Mr. Davinder Mohan Sood
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Mr. Subhash Kumar Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Tandon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sanjna Aggarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Valiant Communications Share Price

What is the share price of Valiant Communications?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valiant Communications is ₹1,183.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Valiant Communications?

The Valiant Communications is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Valiant Communications?

The market cap of Valiant Communications is ₹1,353.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Valiant Communications?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Valiant Communications are ₹1,294.00 and ₹1,064.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Valiant Communications?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valiant Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valiant Communications is ₹1,304.20 and 52-week low of Valiant Communications is ₹532.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Valiant Communications performed historically in terms of returns?

The Valiant Communications has shown returns of 3.35% over the past day, 13.46% for the past month, 25.53% over 3 months, 105.79% over 1 year, 97.02% across 3 years, and 92.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Valiant Communications?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Valiant Communications are 55.99 and 14.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Valiant Communications News

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