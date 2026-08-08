Here's the live share price of Valiant Communications along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Valiant Communications
|25.05
|17.09
|19.56
|14.13
|109.98
|97.02
|92.61
|Indus Towers
|-1.55
|-1.07
|-4.9
|-15.62
|15.79
|30.41
|12.84
|HFCL
|7.05
|-3.32
|47.36
|187.73
|185.17
|41.67
|24.68
|ITI
|2.15
|-0.97
|-5.93
|-4
|-6.8
|32.98
|17.56
|Tejas Networks
|1.96
|-2.25
|1.78
|47.38
|-5.91
|-14.32
|8.64
|Optiemus Infracom
|-11.86
|4.63
|22.06
|29.35
|-3.1
|30.81
|30.16
|Pace Digitek
|-11.57
|-11.83
|-3.63
|-5.26
|-16.37
|-5.78
|-3.51
|Nelco
|-5.33
|8.45
|31.47
|40.91
|8.72
|6.35
|21.32
|GTL Infrastructure
|1.63
|-4.58
|-10.07
|10.62
|-16.11
|18.04
|-15.84
|Suyog Telematics
|-0.63
|-1.61
|4.78
|41.16
|4.76
|14.78
|13.78
|ADC India Communications
|-2.14
|-7.07
|-1.05
|54.01
|59.22
|37.94
|53.03
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|0.68
|-7.09
|-17.61
|-16.16
|2.24
|92.71
|75.17
|Precision Electronics
|-0.95
|-13.25
|41.96
|13.41
|0.15
|65.29
|48.25
|Umiya Buildcon
|0.18
|-0.99
|-1.61
|-2.7
|9.25
|15.04
|22.92
|Mehul Telecom
|-3.96
|0.47
|-21.46
|-20.59
|-20.59
|-7.4
|-4.51
|Steelman Telecom
|11.05
|7.58
|-1.64
|-9.47
|-48.96
|-23.03
|-16.44
|Telogica
|3.83
|-1.96
|-22.19
|-9.7
|-3.55
|14.86
|28.33
|Punjab Communications
|-0.61
|-1.18
|-1.6
|-16.62
|-9.65
|14.89
|7.97
|Shyam Telecom
|-3.25
|-11.69
|-34.24
|51.39
|9.73
|33.75
|3.21
|Munoth Communication
|3.99
|-1.79
|-15.67
|-21.18
|-64.52
|-17.33
|6.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Valiant Communications has gained 109.98% compared to peers like Indus Towers (15.79%), HFCL (185.17%), ITI (-6.80%). From a 5 year perspective, Valiant Communications has outperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|963.68
|983.65
|10
|973.73
|982.34
|20
|1,000.86
|1,001.51
|50
|1,104.88
|1,041.45
|100
|1,051.96
|1,027.88
|200
|943.99
|938.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Valiant Communications saw a drop in promoter holding to 39.64%, while DII stake increased to 3.28%, FII holding unchanged at 0.96%, and public shareholding moved up to 56.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:18 PM IST IST
|Valiant Communic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:14 PM IST IST
|Valiant Communic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 27, 2026, 05:09 PM IST IST
|Valiant Communic - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited FinancialResults For The Quarter Ended On 30-0
|Jul 27, 2026, 04:56 PM IST IST
|Valiant Communic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 06, 2026, 06:49 PM IST IST
|Valiant Communic - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Valiant Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC056652 and registration number is 056652. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other communication equipments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valiant Communications is ₹1,183.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Valiant Communications is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Valiant Communications is ₹1,353.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Valiant Communications are ₹1,294.00 and ₹1,064.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valiant Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valiant Communications is ₹1,304.20 and 52-week low of Valiant Communications is ₹532.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Valiant Communications has shown returns of 3.35% over the past day, 13.46% for the past month, 25.53% over 3 months, 105.79% over 1 year, 97.02% across 3 years, and 92.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Valiant Communications are 55.99 and 14.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global