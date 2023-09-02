Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Valiant Communications Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VALIANT COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

Sector : Telecom Equipment | Smallcap | BSE
₹284.20 Closed
-1.98-5.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Valiant Communications Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹284.20₹284.20
₹284.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹111.25₹301.85
₹284.20
Open Price
₹284.20
Prev. Close
₹289.95
Volume
1,895

Valiant Communications Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1284.2
  • R2284.2
  • R3284.2
  • Pivot
    284.2
  • S1284.2
  • S2284.2
  • S3284.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5164.43287.28
  • 10166.28276.05
  • 20174.25259.38
  • 50164.54228.12
  • 100137.15201.82
  • 200105.78177.24

Valiant Communications Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.7820.7866.74110.2178.91712.00689.44
3.976.4513.9026.465.98-8.787.50
4.7613.1416.0713.511.07387.56192.34
36.3372.2353.8041.5044.77587.12188.16
-1.2847.16157.71216.92371.331,222.661,802.60
-0.270.6431.0539.21-21.54300.54140.05
-1.37-6.49-10.00-16.28-45.45-5.26-54.14
-16.6758.7978.0069.4314.18315.33162.82
1.096.5265.4678.3878.0274.32113.17
-4.78-13.684.2750.2484.84276.42216.90
10.979.39-5.20-2.55-3.94-21.5218.43
-6.83-3.956.964.17-13.64-13.64-13.64
2.303.9518.766.69-4.92129.0734.90
7.2320.0947.0749.5540.00215.0080.00
0.184.269.269.99-9.6237.7220.95
-0.731.3660.9841.55-9.48332.11-7.75
04.9415.4427.0386.40167.48138.41
19.0148.22198.05209.44386.57368.37450.80
11.380.42-9.50-18.38-31.0519.67-18.10

Valiant Communications Ltd. Share Holdings

Valiant Communications Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Valiant Communications Ltd.

Valiant Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC056652 and registration number is 056652. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other communication equipments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Inder Mohan Sood
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Mohan Sood
    Additional Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumit Mehta
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Avinash Verma
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Neepa Chatterjee
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Davinder Mohan Sood
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Gaurav Kaura
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Valiant Communications Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Valiant Communications Ltd.?

The market cap of Valiant Communications Ltd. is ₹205.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Valiant Communications Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Valiant Communications Ltd. is 66.81 and PB ratio of Valiant Communications Ltd. is 6.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Valiant Communications Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valiant Communications Ltd. is ₹284.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Valiant Communications Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valiant Communications Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valiant Communications Ltd. is ₹301.85 and 52-week low of Valiant Communications Ltd. is ₹111.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data