Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.78
|20.78
|66.74
|110.21
|78.91
|712.00
|689.44
|3.97
|6.45
|13.90
|26.46
|5.98
|-8.78
|7.50
|4.76
|13.14
|16.07
|13.51
|1.07
|387.56
|192.34
|36.33
|72.23
|53.80
|41.50
|44.77
|587.12
|188.16
|-1.28
|47.16
|157.71
|216.92
|371.33
|1,222.66
|1,802.60
|-0.27
|0.64
|31.05
|39.21
|-21.54
|300.54
|140.05
|-1.37
|-6.49
|-10.00
|-16.28
|-45.45
|-5.26
|-54.14
|-16.67
|58.79
|78.00
|69.43
|14.18
|315.33
|162.82
|1.09
|6.52
|65.46
|78.38
|78.02
|74.32
|113.17
|-4.78
|-13.68
|4.27
|50.24
|84.84
|276.42
|216.90
|10.97
|9.39
|-5.20
|-2.55
|-3.94
|-21.52
|18.43
|-6.83
|-3.95
|6.96
|4.17
|-13.64
|-13.64
|-13.64
|2.30
|3.95
|18.76
|6.69
|-4.92
|129.07
|34.90
|7.23
|20.09
|47.07
|49.55
|40.00
|215.00
|80.00
|0.18
|4.26
|9.26
|9.99
|-9.62
|37.72
|20.95
|-0.73
|1.36
|60.98
|41.55
|-9.48
|332.11
|-7.75
|0
|4.94
|15.44
|27.03
|86.40
|167.48
|138.41
|19.01
|48.22
|198.05
|209.44
|386.57
|368.37
|450.80
|11.38
|0.42
|-9.50
|-18.38
|-31.05
|19.67
|-18.10
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Valiant Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC056652 and registration number is 056652. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other communication equipments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Valiant Communications Ltd. is ₹205.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Valiant Communications Ltd. is 66.81 and PB ratio of Valiant Communications Ltd. is 6.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valiant Communications Ltd. is ₹284.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valiant Communications Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valiant Communications Ltd. is ₹301.85 and 52-week low of Valiant Communications Ltd. is ₹111.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.