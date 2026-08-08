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Best Semiconductors Stocks

Discover semiconductor stocks linked to electronics manufacturing, chip design, and India’s push for domestic chip production.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Bharat Electronics		402.102,93,926.2125.2731.880.0015.9026.6447.8212.2533.00
Polycab India		9,268.001,39,624.2522.2530.820.0126.9828.1448.7511.6324.13
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		882.001,38,935.4715.1319.760.0021.2110.88111.1417.4354.80
Vedanta		277.001,08,317.7535.0221.580.54-18.9517.205.502.1812.06
Dixon Technologies (India)		14,119.9586,332.3830.7633.830.1058.8577.9045.9918.4622.88
Havells India		1,285.9080,618.4417.8722.260.0010.0317.4349.368.5326.86
Kaynes Technology India		3,850.0025,808.347.6612.070.1847.6756.7370.925.4431.56
V-Guard Industries		315.1513,769.3812.9916.850.0013.0820.4537.755.8024.88
ASM Technologies		4,833.207,050.9619.7824.470.3733.85103.2697.9222.9633.27
Kernex Microsystems (India)		2,472.104,154.0235.6054.430.65374.0164.5847.0316.7410.45
MosChip Technologies		206.604,022.768.619.590.0943.4287.96149.679.8442.44
Solex Energy		911.70984.8637.9531.661.06115.48227.9610.203.896.13
MIC Electronics		37.20896.56-5.8410.000.20102.60NMNM4.1528.66
SPEL Semiconductor		153.60708.36-18.24-7.930.58-17.44NMNM14.67144.91
Mindteck (India)		191.50611.9210.3813.890.006.5518.9019.412.026.94
Surana Telecom and Power		17.60238.9413.6311.510.3729.6296.669.631.318.13
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Semiconductor sector is Vedanta. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 78,437.00 cr.

Vedanta has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,08,317.75 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Vedanta’s share price declined 36.74%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Vedanta here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all semiconductor stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps investors identify companies benefiting from growing long-term demand for semiconductor chips and electronics.

Critical to Modern Technology

Semiconductors power everything from smartphones and electric vehicles to data centers and defence systems.

Policy and Capex Tailwinds

Government incentives and global supply chain diversification support long-term sector growth.

High Entry Barriers

Chip manufacturing and design need heavy capital and technical expertise, which limits competition.

FAQs on Best Semiconductors Stocks

Why are semiconductor stocks tactically important?

Semiconductors are essential to modern electronics and digital infrastructure, making them critical for economic and technological growth.

Are semiconductor stocks cyclical?

Yes, the semiconductor sector is cyclical. However, long-term demand is still strong due to automation and digitisation.

What risks should investors watch?

High capital costs, technology growth, and global demand cycles can affect profitability.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Semiconductor Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Canara Robeco Infrastructure15.23CG Power and Industrial Solutions7.89
Bandhan Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index13.72Vedanta2.65
Motilal Oswal Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund13.72Vedanta2.53

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