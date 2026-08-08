Discover semiconductor stocks linked to electronics manufacturing, chip design, and India’s push for domestic chip production.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Bharat Electronics
|402.10
|2,93,926.21
|25.27
|31.88
|0.00
|15.90
|26.64
|47.82
|12.25
|33.00
|Polycab India
|9,268.00
|1,39,624.25
|22.25
|30.82
|0.01
|26.98
|28.14
|48.75
|11.63
|24.13
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|882.00
|1,38,935.47
|15.13
|19.76
|0.00
|21.21
|10.88
|111.14
|17.43
|54.80
|Vedanta
|277.00
|1,08,317.75
|35.02
|21.58
|0.54
|-18.95
|17.20
|5.50
|2.18
|12.06
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14,119.95
|86,332.38
|30.76
|33.83
|0.10
|58.85
|77.90
|45.99
|18.46
|22.88
|Havells India
|1,285.90
|80,618.44
|17.87
|22.26
|0.00
|10.03
|17.43
|49.36
|8.53
|26.86
|Kaynes Technology India
|3,850.00
|25,808.34
|7.66
|12.07
|0.18
|47.67
|56.73
|70.92
|5.44
|31.56
|V-Guard Industries
|315.15
|13,769.38
|12.99
|16.85
|0.00
|13.08
|20.45
|37.75
|5.80
|24.88
|ASM Technologies
|4,833.20
|7,050.96
|19.78
|24.47
|0.37
|33.85
|103.26
|97.92
|22.96
|33.27
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|2,472.10
|4,154.02
|35.60
|54.43
|0.65
|374.01
|64.58
|47.03
|16.74
|10.45
|MosChip Technologies
|206.60
|4,022.76
|8.61
|9.59
|0.09
|43.42
|87.96
|149.67
|9.84
|42.44
|Solex Energy
|911.70
|984.86
|37.95
|31.66
|1.06
|115.48
|227.96
|10.20
|3.89
|6.13
|MIC Electronics
|37.20
|896.56
|-5.84
|10.00
|0.20
|102.60
|NM
|NM
|4.15
|28.66
|SPEL Semiconductor
|153.60
|708.36
|-18.24
|-7.93
|0.58
|-17.44
|NM
|NM
|14.67
|144.91
|Mindteck (India)
|191.50
|611.92
|10.38
|13.89
|0.00
|6.55
|18.90
|19.41
|2.02
|6.94
|Surana Telecom and Power
|17.60
|238.94
|13.63
|11.51
|0.37
|29.62
|96.66
|9.63
|1.31
|8.13
The largest company, by revenues, in the Semiconductor sector is Vedanta. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 78,437.00 cr.
Vedanta has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,08,317.75 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Vedanta’s share price declined 36.74%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Vedanta here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all semiconductor stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps investors identify companies benefiting from growing long-term demand for semiconductor chips and electronics.
Semiconductors power everything from smartphones and electric vehicles to data centers and defence systems.
Government incentives and global supply chain diversification support long-term sector growth.
Chip manufacturing and design need heavy capital and technical expertise, which limits competition.
Semiconductors are essential to modern electronics and digital infrastructure, making them critical for economic and technological growth.
Yes, the semiconductor sector is cyclical. However, long-term demand is still strong due to automation and digitisation.
High capital costs, technology growth, and global demand cycles can affect profitability.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Canara Robeco Infrastructure
|15.23
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|7.89
|Bandhan Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index
|13.72
|Vedanta
|2.65
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund
|13.72
|Vedanta
|2.53