Track prominent public and private sector banks driving India’s credit growth.
Company Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
NII CAGR (%)
PAT Growth (%)
NIM (%)
GNPA (%)
NNPA (%)
ROE (%)
PBV (x)
PE (x)
Advances (x)
|HDFC Bank
|732.00
|11,27,967.47
|6.99
|7.39
|3.32
|0.00
|0.00
|12.97
|1.94
|14.28
|30,50,783.23
|ICICI Bank
|1,422.00
|10,20,370.63
|9.13
|6.23
|3.64
|0.00
|0.00
|15.09
|2.83
|18.19
|16,44,657.97
|State Bank of India
|1,096.05
|10,11,721.84
|5.23
|7.40
|2.40
|0.00
|0.00
|14.82
|1.70
|12.15
|49,78,013.21
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|392.00
|3,89,936.93
|7.40
|-12.83
|4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.64
|2.15
|19.21
|5,65,767.88
|Axis Bank
|1,238.00
|3,85,222.21
|3.77
|-5.95
|3.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.27
|1.80
|13.87
|12,82,392.17
|Union Bank of India
|183.35
|1,39,962.16
|-0.96
|7.78
|2.35
|0.00
|0.00
|14.56
|1.05
|6.78
|10,57,187.52
|Punjab National Bank
|114.70
|1,31,824.06
|-1.39
|-0.47
|2.10
|0.00
|0.00
|12.26
|0.88
|5.97
|12,37,980.05
|Bank of Baroda
|250.00
|1,29,284.05
|5.55
|-4.20
|2.50
|0.00
|0.00
|11.96
|0.78
|7.12
|14,40,458.29
|Indian Bank
|899.00
|1,21,092.06
|6.95
|3.93
|2.72
|0.00
|0.00
|16.03
|1.51
|9.47
|6,54,888.23
|Canara Bank
|131.50
|1,19,279.06
|-4.33
|1.90
|1.97
|0.00
|0.00
|16.06
|1.01
|6.01
|12,20,017.73
|IDBI Bank
|84.11
|90,438.45
|-7.61
|20.70
|2.90
|0.00
|0.00
|15.21
|1.32
|9.71
|2,53,623.57
|Federal Bank
|358.80
|88,629.54
|13.63
|4.48
|2.96
|0.00
|0.00
|10.85
|2.30
|18.93
|2,77,380.66
|Au Small Finance Bank
|1,082.70
|81,158.01
|27.22
|25.42
|4.75
|2.03
|0.74
|13.22
|4.11
|28.41
|1,34,275.63
|IndusInd Bank
|1,025.00
|79,861.11
|-5.51
|-65.47
|3.31
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|1.22
|60.40
|3,15,871.39
|IDFC First Bank
|84.51
|72,857.93
|9.96
|8.07
|5.31
|0.00
|0.00
|3.39
|1.55
|31.62
|2,80,390.60
|YES Bank
|22.70
|71,249.86
|9.39
|43.54
|2.08
|0.00
|0.00
|6.86
|1.39
|18.88
|2,73,444.55
|Indian Overseas Bank
|34.29
|66,030.85
|15.36
|59.58
|2.66
|0.00
|0.00
|16.14
|1.79
|11.08
|3,06,621.81
|Bank of India
|144.80
|65,922.63
|3.08
|7.94
|2.16
|0.00
|0.00
|12.57
|0.73
|5.60
|7,64,651.47
|Bank of Maharashtra
|78.30
|60,224.88
|17.13
|26.62
|3.20
|0.00
|0.00
|22.34
|1.81
|7.99
|2,88,104.30
|RBL Bank
|387.10
|59,944.68
|-1.59
|22.59
|3.52
|0.00
|0.00
|5.25
|3.43
|66.68
|1,14,231.94
|UCO Bank
|26.45
|33,167.13
|18.88
|47.65
|2.66
|0.00
|0.00
|8.86
|1.19
|13.44
|2,15,134.58
|Karur Vysya Bank
|336.30
|32,509.81
|13.82
|29.29
|3.62
|0.75
|0.19
|17.79
|2.30
|11.85
|98,190.61
|Central Bank of India
|31.40
|28,421.40
|1.96
|14.99
|2.58
|0.00
|0.00
|12.87
|0.73
|6.23
|3,38,208.60
|Bandhan Bank
|175.30
|28,242.60
|5.36
|-55.43
|5.13
|3.27
|0.97
|4.78
|1.12
|20.87
|1,50,103.78
|City Union Bank
|212.40
|21,044.32
|9.37
|18.03
|2.92
|1.91
|0.68
|12.55
|1.99
|15.00
|65,875.17
The largest company, by revenues, in the Banks sector is State Bank of India. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 5,14,932.59 cr.
State Bank of India has a market capitalisation of Rs 10,11,721.84 cr. Over the previous 12 months, State Bank of India’s share price gained 36.11%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of State Bank of India here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all banks stocks here.
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This screener helps you discover banking stocks benefiting from rising credit demand and improving asset quality.
Loan disbursals in housing, MSMEs, and working capital are increasing every day.
Well-managed banks show stable growth, lower non-performing assets, and higher return on equity.
UPI, mobile banking, and automation are improving customer reach and operating margins.
Private banks offer faster growth, while PSUs provide turnaround opportunities.
Non-Performing Assets are loans where borrowers fail to repay. High NPAs affect profits and capital strength.
CASA stands for Current Account and Savings Account. It means the combined funds held in the bank’s current and savings accounts. A higher CASA ratio means cheaper funds for the bank.
Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) measures a bank’s capital buffer. RBI monitors this buffer for financial safety.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Navi Nifty Bank Index Fund
|99.66
|HDFC Bank
|5.33
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Bank Index Fund
|99.57
|HDFC Bank
|5.42