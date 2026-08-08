Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Best Bank Stocks

Track prominent public and private sector banks driving India’s credit growth.

By Market Cap
By Market Cap
  • Select All
  • Largecap
  • Midcap
  • Smallcap
By Industry
By Industry
  • Select All
  • Banks
Company Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
NII CAGR (%)
PAT Growth (%)
NIM (%)
GNPA (%)
NNPA (%)
ROE (%)
PBV (x)
PE (x)
Advances (x)
HDFC Bank		732.0011,27,967.476.997.393.320.000.0012.971.9414.2830,50,783.23
ICICI Bank		1,422.0010,20,370.639.136.233.640.000.0015.092.8318.1916,44,657.97
State Bank of India		1,096.0510,11,721.845.237.402.400.000.0014.821.7012.1549,78,013.21
Kotak Mahindra Bank		392.003,89,936.937.40-12.834.000.000.0010.642.1519.215,65,767.88
Axis Bank		1,238.003,85,222.213.77-5.953.000.000.0012.271.8013.8712,82,392.17
Union Bank of India		183.351,39,962.16-0.967.782.350.000.0014.561.056.7810,57,187.52
Punjab National Bank		114.701,31,824.06-1.39-0.472.100.000.0012.260.885.9712,37,980.05
Bank of Baroda		250.001,29,284.055.55-4.202.500.000.0011.960.787.1214,40,458.29
Indian Bank		899.001,21,092.066.953.932.720.000.0016.031.519.476,54,888.23
Canara Bank		131.501,19,279.06-4.331.901.970.000.0016.061.016.0112,20,017.73
IDBI Bank		84.1190,438.45-7.6120.702.900.000.0015.211.329.712,53,623.57
Federal Bank		358.8088,629.5413.634.482.960.000.0010.852.3018.932,77,380.66
Au Small Finance Bank		1,082.7081,158.0127.2225.424.752.030.7413.224.1128.411,34,275.63
IndusInd Bank		1,025.0079,861.11-5.51-65.473.310.000.001.351.2260.403,15,871.39
IDFC First Bank		84.5172,857.939.968.075.310.000.003.391.5531.622,80,390.60
YES Bank		22.7071,249.869.3943.542.080.000.006.861.3918.882,73,444.55
Indian Overseas Bank		34.2966,030.8515.3659.582.660.000.0016.141.7911.083,06,621.81
Bank of India		144.8065,922.633.087.942.160.000.0012.570.735.607,64,651.47
Bank of Maharashtra		78.3060,224.8817.1326.623.200.000.0022.341.817.992,88,104.30
RBL Bank		387.1059,944.68-1.5922.593.520.000.005.253.4366.681,14,231.94
UCO Bank		26.4533,167.1318.8847.652.660.000.008.861.1913.442,15,134.58
Karur Vysya Bank		336.3032,509.8113.8229.293.620.750.1917.792.3011.8598,190.61
Central Bank of India		31.4028,421.401.9614.992.580.000.0012.870.736.233,38,208.60
Bandhan Bank		175.3028,242.605.36-55.435.133.270.974.781.1220.871,50,103.78
City Union Bank		212.4021,044.329.3718.032.921.910.6812.551.9915.0065,875.17
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The largest company, by revenues, in the Banks sector is State Bank of India. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 5,14,932.59 cr.

State Bank of India has a market capitalisation of Rs 10,11,721.84 cr. Over the previous 12 months, State Bank of India’s share price gained 36.11%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of State Bank of India here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all banks stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

Since each individual's situation is unique, a qualified professional should be consulted before making financial decisions.

Financialexpress.com / IEOMSPL makes no guarantees as to the accuracy, thoroughness, or quality of the information provided, which is provided only on an “AS AVAILABLE” basis at visitor's sole risk. Financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall not be responsible or liable for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in the content. The information and investment, accounting, or legal information provided here are neither comprehensive nor appropriate for every individual. The visitor is advised to verify any information before using it for any personal, financial, accounting, legal, or business purpose. In addition, the opinions and views expressed in any article on Financialexpress.com's/ IEOMSPL are solely those of the author(s) of the article received as is from Stock Brokerage Firm and Stock Market Experts and do not reflect the opinions of financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL or its management. Financialexpress.com/ IEOMSPL 's content herein may be modified at any time by us, without advance notice or reason, and financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall have no obligation to notify you of any corrections or changes to any Site content.

Read More  

Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you discover banking stocks benefiting from rising credit demand and improving asset quality.

Credit Growth Across Retail and Corporate

Loan disbursals in housing, MSMEs, and working capital are increasing every day.

Lower NPAs = Better Returns

Well-managed banks show stable growth, lower non-performing assets, and higher return on equity.

Digital and Fintech Adoption

UPI, mobile banking, and automation are improving customer reach and operating margins.

PSU vs Private Bank Differentiation

Private banks offer faster growth, while PSUs provide turnaround opportunities.

FAQs on Best Bank Stocks

What are NPAs in banking?

Non-Performing Assets are loans where borrowers fail to repay. High NPAs affect profits and capital strength.

What is the CASA ratio?

CASA stands for Current Account and Savings Account. It means the combined funds held in the bank’s current and savings accounts. A higher CASA ratio means cheaper funds for the bank.

What is CRAR or capital adequacy?

Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) measures a bank’s capital buffer. RBI monitors this buffer for financial safety.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Banks Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Navi Nifty Bank Index Fund99.66HDFC Bank5.33
ICICI Prudential Nifty Bank Index Fund99.57HDFC Bank5.42

Top Screens

Top screeners to spot growth, value, and momentum stocks.

Highest YOY Quarterly profit growth
Discover companies delivering the strongest year-over-year profit gains, key to sustained business success.
Consistently growing stocks
Invest in companies that deliver growth year after year, your path to compounding wealth.
High Growth High RoE Low PE
Are you looking for companies that grow rapidly, deliver solid returns, and still appear undervalued? This screener finds them for you.
Low Price Blue Chips stocks
Invest in high-quality, fundamentally sound companies at a lower price point.
Large cap stocks
Explore industry-leading giants known for stability, scale, and proven returns.
LOAD MORE

Sectoral Screens

Screens to help identify the best stocks across sectors and popular themes

Best Defence Stocks
Track key players in India’s self-reliance defence push, backed by strong order books.
Best Automobiles Stocks
Track leading automotive companies with strong domestic sales, exports, and EV plays.
Best Retail Stocks
Spot leading players in India’s booming consumer and e-commerce-led retail sector.
Best Electric Equipment Stocks
Identify key beneficiaries of India's electrification, energy upgrades, and capex cycle.
Best EV Stocks
Explore EV companies that deal in electric mobility, battery manufacturing, and charging infrastructure.
LOAD MORE

Group Screens

Screens to help you identify the best performing stocks within each business group in India

Godrej Group
Track Godrej Consumer, Godrej Properties, and other group companies in one place.
Bajaj Group
See how the group’s lending, auto manufacturing, and consumer finance arms perform alongside each other.
Murugappa Group
Track the group’s diverse listed companies, from Cholamandalam Investment to Coromandel International in one place.
Muthoot Group
Monitor Muthoot Finance and related companies together.
HCL Group
Check the performance of HCL Technologies and other HCL-linked entities in one snapshot.
LOAD MORE
Adani Group Stocks
Reliance Group Stocks
Metal Stocks
Tata Stocks
GMR Stocks
Pharma Stocks
Aditya Birla Stocks
Jaypee Stocks
Energy Stocks
GMR Stocks
Banking Stocks
Vedanta Stocks
IT Stocks
Automobile Stocks
FMCG Stocks

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse