Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, in the Banks sector is State Bank of India. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 5,14,932.59 cr.



State Bank of India has a market capitalisation of Rs 10,11,721.84 cr. Over the previous 12 months, State Bank of India’s share price gained 36.11%.



You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of State Bank of India here.



Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all banks stocks here.