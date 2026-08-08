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Godrej Group Stocks

Track Godrej Consumer, Godrej Properties, and other group companies in one place.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Godrej Consumer Products		1,049.001,07,344.6914.7123.150.334.466.0457.678.4830.35
Godrej Properties		2,070.8562,379.389.6512.280.8231.5948.5638.983.2619.01
Godrej Industries		1,305.0043,959.0611.0911.954.579.9310.2535.443.9313.59
Godrej Agrovet		543.5510,455.7323.2622.840.722.9718.5723.405.1511.94
Astec Lifesciences		617.501,375.96-20.71-10.031.15-10.65NMNM3.523,007.70
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, is Godrej Industries, which operates in the Personal Care sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 22,236.85 cr.

Godrej Industries has a market capitalisation of Rs 43,959.06 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Godrej Industries’s share price gained 17.54%.

Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Godrej Industries.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all personal care stocks here.

Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is Godrej Consumer Products. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,07,344.69 cr. Over the last 12 months, Godrej Consumer Products’s share price declined 14.09%.

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Why Use This Screener?

Get a full view of the group’s consumer goods, property, and manufacturing operations together.

Consumer Goods Strength

Godrej Consumer Products leads in personal care and household brands.

Real Estate Growth

Godrej Properties is expanding into residential and commercial projects.

Industrial Products

Godrej & Boyce operates in engineering, appliances, and security solutions.

Legacy & Trust

A 125-year-old brand with strong recall across sectors.

Use this page to watch consumer demand, property bookings, and industrial order wins for Godrej-listed entities.

FAQs on Godrej Group Stocks

What operational factors influence Godrej Group stock performance?

Consumer demand cycles, property sales, commodity costs, and brand portfolio expansion drive performance.

How can investors use this group page?

It enables monitoring of both cyclical real estate earnings and steady FMCG revenues.

Which business lines are represented among Godrej Group’s listed companies?

Listed Godrej entities operate in FMCG, real estate development, appliances, and industrial engineering. (Specific listings and ownership stakes can change; check latest filings.)

Source: Dion Global

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