Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, is Godrej Industries, which operates in the Personal Care sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 22,236.85 cr.



Godrej Industries has a market capitalisation of Rs 43,959.06 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Godrej Industries’s share price gained 17.54%.



Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Godrej Industries.



Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all personal care stocks here.



Largest Company by Market Capitalisation

The largest company by market cap is Godrej Consumer Products. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,07,344.69 cr. Over the last 12 months, Godrej Consumer Products’s share price declined 14.09%.