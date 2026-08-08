Track Godrej Consumer, Godrej Properties, and other group companies in one place.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1,049.00
|1,07,344.69
|14.71
|23.15
|0.33
|4.46
|6.04
|57.67
|8.48
|30.35
|Godrej Properties
|2,070.85
|62,379.38
|9.65
|12.28
|0.82
|31.59
|48.56
|38.98
|3.26
|19.01
|Godrej Industries
|1,305.00
|43,959.06
|11.09
|11.95
|4.57
|9.93
|10.25
|35.44
|3.93
|13.59
|Godrej Agrovet
|543.55
|10,455.73
|23.26
|22.84
|0.72
|2.97
|18.57
|23.40
|5.15
|11.94
|Astec Lifesciences
|617.50
|1,375.96
|-20.71
|-10.03
|1.15
|-10.65
|NM
|NM
|3.52
|3,007.70
The largest company, by revenues, is Godrej Industries, which operates in the Personal Care sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 22,236.85 cr.
Godrej Industries has a market capitalisation of Rs 43,959.06 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Godrej Industries’s share price gained 17.54%.
Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Godrej Industries.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all personal care stocks here.
Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is Godrej Consumer Products. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,07,344.69 cr. Over the last 12 months, Godrej Consumer Products’s share price declined 14.09%.
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Get a full view of the group’s consumer goods, property, and manufacturing operations together.
Godrej Consumer Products leads in personal care and household brands.
Godrej Properties is expanding into residential and commercial projects.
Godrej & Boyce operates in engineering, appliances, and security solutions.
A 125-year-old brand with strong recall across sectors.
Use this page to watch consumer demand, property bookings, and industrial order wins for Godrej-listed entities.
Consumer demand cycles, property sales, commodity costs, and brand portfolio expansion drive performance.
It enables monitoring of both cyclical real estate earnings and steady FMCG revenues.
Listed Godrej entities operate in FMCG, real estate development, appliances, and industrial engineering. (Specific listings and ownership stakes can change; check latest filings.)
Source: Dion Global