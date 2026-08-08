Identify key beneficiaries of India's electrification, energy upgrades, and capex cycle.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|ABB India
|7,600.00
|1,61,050.37
|21.28
|28.46
|0.00
|NM
|NM
|53.90
|20.55
|43.30
|Hitachi Energy India
|32,580.00
|1,45,216.76
|19.08
|25.93
|0.00
|22.17
|123.05
|147.00
|28.06
|69.23
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|882.00
|1,38,935.47
|15.13
|19.76
|0.00
|21.21
|10.88
|111.14
|17.43
|54.80
|Siemens Energy India
|3,648.75
|1,29,939.47
|25.10
|29.22
|0.00
|NM
|NM
|87.32
|27.68
|73.30
|Waaree Energies
|2,703.55
|77,767.98
|25.70
|32.32
|0.17
|57.82
|99.66
|20.38
|5.39
|12.95
|Premier Energies
|1,046.00
|47,483.33
|35.04
|27.81
|0.84
|76.27
|390.35
|28.52
|11.02
|16.23
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|1,350.00
|32,279.04
|27.44
|25.96
|0.57
|17.60
|27.92
|151.86
|41.68
|52.14
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|319.05
|22,089.27
|29.27
|34.80
|0.05
|101.40
|394.60
|17.34
|5.98
|8.29
|Atlanta Electricals
|1,602.05
|12,319.22
|21.71
|34.75
|0.05
|28.44
|32.40
|56.65
|13.26
|25.55
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|390.20
|11,975.31
|2.50
|3.14
|0.19
|NM
|NM
|0.00
|43.79
|0.00
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|908.00
|9,477.63
|51.23
|62.48
|0.09
|111.73
|105.17
|18.65
|10.14
|11.92
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|308.60
|9,388.93
|26.70
|27.40
|1.04
|80.46
|173.43
|15.85
|4.23
|7.66
|Powerica
|531.60
|6,727.50
|13.42
|11.18
|0.28
|8.19
|86.25
|25.17
|3.38
|0.00
|Saatvik Green Energy
|423.05
|5,377.18
|26.25
|31.06
|0.65
|95.51
|323.83
|14.88
|3.95
|9.61
|Shilchar Technologies
|4,594.00
|5,255.63
|32.22
|42.85
|0.00
|32.50
|54.22
|33.23
|10.71
|18.57
|Marine Electricals (India)
|336.90
|4,659.14
|11.84
|18.00
|0.17
|25.57
|51.91
|79.82
|9.46
|18.67
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|2,472.10
|4,154.02
|35.60
|54.43
|0.65
|374.01
|64.58
|47.03
|16.74
|10.45
|Websol Energy Systems
|96.48
|4,072.07
|48.04
|48.43
|0.19
|NM
|NM
|13.44
|6.64
|6.47
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2,430.00
|3,818.46
|18.17
|16.26
|0.90
|27.57
|73.87
|76.20
|15.62
|30.47
|Ujaas Energy
|262.00
|3,495.02
|7.88
|10.82
|0.60
|44.35
|13.24
|889.95
|24.40
|8.99
|Ravindra Energy
|165.00
|3,276.07
|19.13
|11.32
|1.19
|29.07
|69.03
|40.53
|5.26
|17.25
|Yash Highvoltage
|960.00
|2,746.56
|20.28
|28.54
|0.17
|NM
|NM
|73.55
|14.93
|19.26
|Bharat Bijlee
|2,346.00
|2,651.71
|5.91
|8.10
|0.15
|17.03
|13.00
|23.71
|1.31
|12.14
|Rishabh Instruments
|639.65
|2,473.01
|10.94
|13.48
|0.10
|10.82
|20.31
|30.33
|3.32
|8.32
|Modern Insulators
|520.00
|2,451.48
|14.68
|16.97
|0.13
|18.65
|41.86
|30.73
|4.51
|9.26
The largest company, by revenues, in the Electric Equipment sector is Waaree Energies. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 26,536.77 cr.
Waaree Energies has a market capitalisation of Rs 77,767.98 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Waaree Energies’s share price declined 14.51%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Waaree Energies here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all electric equipment stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps you spot companies powering India's infrastructure and manufacturing ambitions.
Infra and industrial spending spur demand for transformers, cables, switchgear, and automation equipment.
The demand for smart grids, substations, and transmission solutions is rising rapidly.
Electric mobility needs robust charging networks—creating growth for electrical equipment players.
Both government projects and private factories are pushing equipment sales upward.
Core sectors like power, infrastructure, construction, manufacturing, and EV charging all drive demand for transformers, switchgear, cables, and other equipment.
Yes. Many electric equipment companies require massive investments in machinery and R&D. High volumes and government orders may lead to strong returns.
Very. A large part of their revenue often comes from public infrastructure, utilities, and smart city projects. Timely policy execution can directly impact order books.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Invesco India Infrastructure Fund
|13.21
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|11.25
|Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund
|12.18
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|10.41
|Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund
|11.56
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|4.05
|360 One Focused Fund
|9.04
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|9.29
|LIC MF Infrastructure Fund
|8.94
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|15.85