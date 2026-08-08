Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, in the Electric Equipment sector is Waaree Energies. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 26,536.77 cr.



Waaree Energies has a market capitalisation of Rs 77,767.98 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Waaree Energies’s share price declined 14.51%.



You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Waaree Energies here.



Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all electric equipment stocks here.