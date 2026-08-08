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Best Electric Equipment Stocks

Identify key beneficiaries of India's electrification, energy upgrades, and capex cycle.

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  • Electric Equipment
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
ABB India		7,600.001,61,050.3721.2828.460.00NMNM53.9020.5543.30
Hitachi Energy India		32,580.001,45,216.7619.0825.930.0022.17123.05147.0028.0669.23
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		882.001,38,935.4715.1319.760.0021.2110.88111.1417.4354.80
Siemens Energy India		3,648.751,29,939.4725.1029.220.00NMNM87.3227.6873.30
Waaree Energies		2,703.5577,767.9825.7032.320.1757.8299.6620.385.3912.95
Premier Energies		1,046.0047,483.3335.0427.810.8476.27390.3528.5211.0216.23
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		1,350.0032,279.0427.4425.960.5717.6027.92151.8641.6852.14
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		319.0522,089.2729.2734.800.05101.40394.6017.345.988.29
Atlanta Electricals		1,602.0512,319.2221.7134.750.0528.4432.4056.6513.2625.55
Fujiyama Power Systems		390.2011,975.312.503.140.19NMNM0.0043.790.00
Waaree Renewable Technologies		908.009,477.6351.2362.480.09111.73105.1718.6510.1411.92
Genus Power Infrastructures		308.609,388.9326.7027.401.0480.46173.4315.854.237.66
Powerica		531.606,727.5013.4211.180.288.1986.2525.173.380.00
Saatvik Green Energy		423.055,377.1826.2531.060.6595.51323.8314.883.959.61
Shilchar Technologies		4,594.005,255.6332.2242.850.0032.5054.2233.2310.7118.57
Marine Electricals (India)		336.904,659.1411.8418.000.1725.5751.9179.829.4618.67
Kernex Microsystems (India)		2,472.104,154.0235.6054.430.65374.0164.5847.0316.7410.45
Websol Energy Systems		96.484,072.0748.0448.430.19NMNM13.446.646.47
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2,430.003,818.4618.1716.260.9027.5773.8776.2015.6230.47
Ujaas Energy		262.003,495.027.8810.820.6044.3513.24889.9524.408.99
Ravindra Energy		165.003,276.0719.1311.321.1929.0769.0340.535.2617.25
Yash Highvoltage		960.002,746.5620.2828.540.17NMNM73.5514.9319.26
Bharat Bijlee		2,346.002,651.715.918.100.1517.0313.0023.711.3112.14
Rishabh Instruments		639.652,473.0110.9413.480.1010.8220.3130.333.328.32
Modern Insulators		520.002,451.4814.6816.970.1318.6541.8630.734.519.26
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Electric Equipment sector is Waaree Energies. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 26,536.77 cr.

Waaree Energies has a market capitalisation of Rs 77,767.98 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Waaree Energies’s share price declined 14.51%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Waaree Energies here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all electric equipment stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you spot companies powering India's infrastructure and manufacturing ambitions.

Capex Revival Boost

Infra and industrial spending spur demand for transformers, cables, switchgear, and automation equipment.

Power Grid Modernization

The demand for smart grids, substations, and transmission solutions is rising rapidly.

EV Charging Infrastructure

Electric mobility needs robust charging networks—creating growth for electrical equipment players.

Strong Public & Private Demand

Both government projects and private factories are pushing equipment sales upward.

FAQs on Best Electric Equipment Stocks

Which industries drive demand for electric equipment?

Core sectors like power, infrastructure, construction, manufacturing, and EV charging all drive demand for transformers, switchgear, cables, and other equipment.

Are these companies capital-intensive?

Yes. Many electric equipment companies require massive investments in machinery and R&D. High volumes and government orders may lead to strong returns.

How linked are they to government tenders?

Very. A large part of their revenue often comes from public infrastructure, utilities, and smart city projects. Timely policy execution can directly impact order books.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Electric Equipment Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Invesco India Infrastructure Fund13.21Schneider Electric Infrastructure11.25
Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund12.18CG Power and Industrial Solutions10.41
Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund11.56CG Power and Industrial Solutions4.05
360 One Focused Fund9.04CG Power and Industrial Solutions9.29
LIC MF Infrastructure Fund8.94Schneider Electric Infrastructure15.85

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