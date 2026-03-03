Facebook Pixel Code
Frog Innovations Share Price

NSE
BSE

FROG INNOVATIONS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Telecommunications

Here's the live share price of Frog Innovations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹138.90 Closed
-3.44₹ -4.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Frog Innovations Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹129.00₹144.00
₹138.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.00₹329.00
₹138.90
Open Price
₹129.00
Prev. Close
₹143.85
Volume
11,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Frog Innovations has declined 5.65% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -54.90%.

Frog Innovations’s current P/E of 9.17x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Frog Innovations Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Frog Innovations		-6.18-3.27-10.16-42.00-53.14-6.14-5.65
Indus Towers		-4.542.2810.8538.3837.3039.0111.71
ITI		-4.75-9.96-14.60-17.373.8139.9714.92
HFCL		-2.74-1.49-1.89-5.83-15.200.0217.65
Tejas Networks		52.9043.38-5.01-20.85-32.67-5.5819.70
Pace Digitek		-9.27-8.40-21.88-24.00-24.00-8.74-5.34
Optiemus Infracom		-1.88-1.85-27.04-35.06-5.5815.9614.95
GTL Infrastructure		-1.7411.88-13.08-24.67-21.539.961.48
Nelco		-3.44-7.78-28.19-27.29-19.40-0.0622.41
SAR Televenture		-5.26-0.59-5.677.61-1.9728.7316.36
Suyog Telematics		4.4325.7810.29-13.98-30.64-22.32-14.06
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		-3.94-6.44-23.24-13.9243.03119.31105.30
Umiya Buildcon		-2.24-8.46-6.462.0928.7713.6323.89
Kore Digital		-6.44-19.10-22.88-51.37-66.8425.9114.82
Shyam Telecom		-0.59-2.05-20.80-26.75-22.333.75-2.40

Over the last one year, Frog Innovations has declined 53.14% compared to peers like Indus Towers (37.30%), ITI (3.81%), HFCL (-15.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Frog Innovations has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (11.71%) and ITI (14.92%).

Frog Innovations Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Frog Innovations Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5149.82145.71
10140.59144.07
20140.91143.15
50147.66149.93
100169.49168.17
200206.75198.47

Frog Innovations Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Frog Innovations saw a drop in promoter holding to 129.99%, while DII stake increased to 0.12%, FII holding fell to 0.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Frog Innovations Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Frog Innovations fact sheet for more information

About Frog Innovations

Frog Innovations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL2004PLC127530 and registration number is 127530. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipments & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 219.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Konark Trivedi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tarun Tularam Sharma
    Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
  • Mrs. Sonal Trivedi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Satish Bhanu Trivedi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Barathy Sundaram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kalayil Chacko
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Nath
    Independent Director

FAQs on Frog Innovations Share Price

What is the share price of Frog Innovations?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Frog Innovations is ₹138.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Frog Innovations?

The Frog Innovations is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Frog Innovations?

The market cap of Frog Innovations is ₹216.05 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Frog Innovations?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Frog Innovations are ₹144.00 and ₹129.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Frog Innovations?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Frog Innovations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Frog Innovations is ₹329.00 and 52-week low of Frog Innovations is ₹125.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Frog Innovations performed historically in terms of returns?

The Frog Innovations has shown returns of -3.44% over the past day, -5.35% for the past month, -15.82% over 3 months, -54.9% over 1 year, -5.42% across 3 years, and -5.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Frog Innovations?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Frog Innovations are 9.17 and 1.35 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

