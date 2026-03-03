Here's the live share price of Frog Innovations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Frog Innovations has declined 5.65% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -54.90%.
Frog Innovations’s current P/E of 9.17x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Frog Innovations
|-6.18
|-3.27
|-10.16
|-42.00
|-53.14
|-6.14
|-5.65
|Indus Towers
|-4.54
|2.28
|10.85
|38.38
|37.30
|39.01
|11.71
|ITI
|-4.75
|-9.96
|-14.60
|-17.37
|3.81
|39.97
|14.92
|HFCL
|-2.74
|-1.49
|-1.89
|-5.83
|-15.20
|0.02
|17.65
|Tejas Networks
|52.90
|43.38
|-5.01
|-20.85
|-32.67
|-5.58
|19.70
|Pace Digitek
|-9.27
|-8.40
|-21.88
|-24.00
|-24.00
|-8.74
|-5.34
|Optiemus Infracom
|-1.88
|-1.85
|-27.04
|-35.06
|-5.58
|15.96
|14.95
|GTL Infrastructure
|-1.74
|11.88
|-13.08
|-24.67
|-21.53
|9.96
|1.48
|Nelco
|-3.44
|-7.78
|-28.19
|-27.29
|-19.40
|-0.06
|22.41
|SAR Televenture
|-5.26
|-0.59
|-5.67
|7.61
|-1.97
|28.73
|16.36
|Suyog Telematics
|4.43
|25.78
|10.29
|-13.98
|-30.64
|-22.32
|-14.06
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|-3.94
|-6.44
|-23.24
|-13.92
|43.03
|119.31
|105.30
|Umiya Buildcon
|-2.24
|-8.46
|-6.46
|2.09
|28.77
|13.63
|23.89
|Kore Digital
|-6.44
|-19.10
|-22.88
|-51.37
|-66.84
|25.91
|14.82
|Shyam Telecom
|-0.59
|-2.05
|-20.80
|-26.75
|-22.33
|3.75
|-2.40
Over the last one year, Frog Innovations has declined 53.14% compared to peers like Indus Towers (37.30%), ITI (3.81%), HFCL (-15.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Frog Innovations has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (11.71%) and ITI (14.92%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|149.82
|145.71
|10
|140.59
|144.07
|20
|140.91
|143.15
|50
|147.66
|149.93
|100
|169.49
|168.17
|200
|206.75
|198.47
In the latest quarter, Frog Innovations saw a drop in promoter holding to 129.99%, while DII stake increased to 0.12%, FII holding fell to 0.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Frog Innovations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL2004PLC127530 and registration number is 127530. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipments & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 219.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Frog Innovations is ₹138.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Frog Innovations is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Frog Innovations is ₹216.05 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Frog Innovations are ₹144.00 and ₹129.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Frog Innovations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Frog Innovations is ₹329.00 and 52-week low of Frog Innovations is ₹125.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Frog Innovations has shown returns of -3.44% over the past day, -5.35% for the past month, -15.82% over 3 months, -54.9% over 1 year, -5.42% across 3 years, and -5.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Frog Innovations are 9.17 and 1.35 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.