Here's the live share price of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies has gained 100.59% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 32.60%.

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies’s current P/E of 26.76x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.