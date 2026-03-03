Here's the live share price of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies has gained 100.59% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 32.60%.
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies’s current P/E of 26.76x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|-7.58
|-9.70
|-26.00
|-17.79
|35.31
|114.86
|100.59
|Indus Towers
|-4.37
|2.65
|11.26
|38.87
|37.70
|39.17
|11.78
|ITI
|-3.58
|-8.96
|-13.53
|-16.42
|5.40
|40.49
|15.16
|HFCL
|-3.21
|-1.44
|-2.22
|-6.11
|-15.48
|-0.07
|17.57
|Tejas Networks
|52.90
|43.62
|-4.76
|-20.71
|-32.57
|-5.57
|19.84
|Pace Digitek
|-9.55
|-8.55
|-21.88
|-24.00
|-24.00
|-8.74
|-5.34
|Optiemus Infracom
|-1.94
|-1.91
|-27.36
|-35.21
|-5.65
|15.91
|15.00
|GTL Infrastructure
|-0.87
|11.76
|-12.98
|-24.50
|-21.38
|9.85
|2.25
|Nelco
|-3.23
|-7.42
|-28.07
|-27.15
|-19.23
|0.01
|22.50
|Valiant Communications
|-5.09
|12.48
|43.38
|61.00
|333.90
|121.16
|83.57
|Suyog Telematics
|5.32
|26.06
|11.82
|-12.89
|-29.16
|28.10
|10.76
|ADC India Communications
|0.90
|-4.36
|-2.68
|-18.89
|36.82
|36.07
|42.99
|Precision Electronics
|-0.62
|-24.27
|-26.39
|-25.16
|52.17
|64.83
|33.29
|Umiya Buildcon
|-3.72
|-8.68
|-7.03
|2.22
|29.76
|13.69
|19.77
|Steelman Telecom
|-6.76
|-10.91
|-30.30
|-41.53
|-45.43
|-21.04
|-16.41
|Punjab Communications
|-4.02
|-8.81
|-15.72
|11.88
|20.03
|22.74
|19.11
|Telogica
|-6.44
|-4.59
|-7.11
|-23.75
|-9.58
|20.88
|31.81
|Shyam Telecom
|1.00
|-0.20
|-21.09
|-25.46
|-21.71
|4.46
|-1.80
|Munoth Communication
|5.85
|13.34
|-15.27
|-50.82
|-27.27
|15.63
|21.02
Over the last one year, Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies has gained 35.31% compared to peers like Indus Towers (37.70%), ITI (5.40%), HFCL (-15.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (11.78%) and ITI (15.16%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|65.35
|65.15
|10
|69.43
|66.94
|20
|69.68
|68.2
|50
|69.21
|71.77
|100
|85.47
|76.24
|200
|76.52
|73.83
In the latest quarter, Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding rose to 4.73%, and public shareholding moved down to 79.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 10:02 PM IST
|Kavveri Defence & Wi - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The Se
|Feb 20, 2026, 8:33 PM IST
|Kavveri Defence & Wi - Change In Email Id Of The Company.
|Feb 15, 2026, 4:01 AM IST
|Kavveri Defence & Wi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Feb 15, 2026, 3:48 AM IST
|Kavveri Defence & Wi - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, February 14, 2026 Under Regulatio
|Feb 05, 2026, 11:28 PM IST
|Kavveri Defence & Wi - Board Meeting Intimation for The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Comp
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1996PLC019627 and registration number is 019627. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies is ₹61.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies is ₹124.17 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies are ₹66.90 and ₹61.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies is ₹161.05 and 52-week low of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies is ₹41.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies has shown returns of -4.13% over the past day, -1.17% for the past month, -30.35% over 3 months, 32.6% over 1 year, 121.6% across 3 years, and 100.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies are 26.76 and 2.17 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.