Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

KAVVERI DEFENCE & WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Telecommunications

Here's the live share price of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹61.70 Closed
-4.13₹ -2.66
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.15₹66.90
₹61.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.15₹161.05
₹61.70
Open Price
₹61.20
Prev. Close
₹64.36
Volume
24,350

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies has gained 100.59% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 32.60%.

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies’s current P/E of 26.76x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		-7.58-9.70-26.00-17.7935.31114.86100.59
Indus Towers		-4.372.6511.2638.8737.7039.1711.78
ITI		-3.58-8.96-13.53-16.425.4040.4915.16
HFCL		-3.21-1.44-2.22-6.11-15.48-0.0717.57
Tejas Networks		52.9043.62-4.76-20.71-32.57-5.5719.84
Pace Digitek		-9.55-8.55-21.88-24.00-24.00-8.74-5.34
Optiemus Infracom		-1.94-1.91-27.36-35.21-5.6515.9115.00
GTL Infrastructure		-0.8711.76-12.98-24.50-21.389.852.25
Nelco		-3.23-7.42-28.07-27.15-19.230.0122.50
Valiant Communications		-5.0912.4843.3861.00333.90121.1683.57
Suyog Telematics		5.3226.0611.82-12.89-29.1628.1010.76
ADC India Communications		0.90-4.36-2.68-18.8936.8236.0742.99
Precision Electronics		-0.62-24.27-26.39-25.1652.1764.8333.29
Umiya Buildcon		-3.72-8.68-7.032.2229.7613.6919.77
Steelman Telecom		-6.76-10.91-30.30-41.53-45.43-21.04-16.41
Punjab Communications		-4.02-8.81-15.7211.8820.0322.7419.11
Telogica		-6.44-4.59-7.11-23.75-9.5820.8831.81
Shyam Telecom		1.00-0.20-21.09-25.46-21.714.46-1.80
Munoth Communication		5.8513.34-15.27-50.82-27.2715.6321.02

Over the last one year, Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies has gained 35.31% compared to peers like Indus Towers (37.70%), ITI (5.40%), HFCL (-15.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (11.78%) and ITI (15.16%).

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
565.3565.15
1069.4366.94
2069.6868.2
5069.2171.77
10085.4776.24
20076.5273.83

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding rose to 4.73%, and public shareholding moved down to 79.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 10:02 PM ISTKavveri Defence & Wi - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The Se
Feb 20, 2026, 8:33 PM ISTKavveri Defence & Wi - Change In Email Id Of The Company.
Feb 15, 2026, 4:01 AM ISTKavveri Defence & Wi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Feb 15, 2026, 3:48 AM ISTKavveri Defence & Wi - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, February 14, 2026 Under Regulatio
Feb 05, 2026, 11:28 PM ISTKavveri Defence & Wi - Board Meeting Intimation for The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Comp

About Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1996PLC019627 and registration number is 019627. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. LR Venugopal
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chenna Reddy Shivakumar Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanketh Ram Reddy Chenna Reddy
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rajupeta Kasturi Hanumanthareddy
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Keerthi Narayan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gokul Rajendran
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies is ₹61.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies?

The Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies?

The market cap of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies is ₹124.17 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies are ₹66.90 and ₹61.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies is ₹161.05 and 52-week low of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies is ₹41.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies has shown returns of -4.13% over the past day, -1.17% for the past month, -30.35% over 3 months, 32.6% over 1 year, 121.6% across 3 years, and 100.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies are 26.76 and 2.17 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

