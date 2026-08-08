Track Jubilant FoodWorks, Jubilant Pharmova, and other entities together.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Jubilant Foodworks
|485.00
|32,002.49
|18.69
|16.65
|0.76
|22.63
|9.38
|74.69
|13.96
|15.43
|Jubilant Pharmova
|928.05
|14,782.09
|5.61
|6.81
|0.45
|9.64
|379.18
|37.09
|2.08
|11.20
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|737.00
|11,739.02
|8.88
|11.10
|0.25
|-2.76
|-1.83
|38.04
|3.75
|15.09
|India Glycols
|1,142.00
|7,654.46
|9.98
|11.06
|0.54
|16.68
|44.68
|26.15
|2.61
|11.04
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|1,860.00
|2,818.36
|27.80
|35.59
|0.06
|8.83
|30.79
|22.04
|6.13
|11.41
The largest company, by revenues, is Jubilant Foodworks, which operates in the Hospitality sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 9,512.51 cr.
Jubilant Foodworks has a market capitalisation of Rs 32,002.49 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Jubilant Foodworks’s share price declined 23.69%.
Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Jubilant Foodworks.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all hospitality stocks here.
Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is Jubilant Foodworks. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 32,002.49 cr. Over the last 12 months, Jubilant Foodworks’s share price declined 23.69%.
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Get a view of quick-service restaurants, pharma, and life sciences businesses.
Jubilant FoodWorks operates Domino’s and other QSR brands in India.
Jubilant Pharmova is active in APIs, formulations, and contract research.
Group entities work in chemicals, nutrition, and healthcare.
Strong play on food delivery and healthcare demand.
Use this page to follow QSR expansion, pharma approvals, and contract research updates for Bhartia-linked firms.
Same-store sales, new store additions, regulatory approvals, and chemical input costs are key.
It offers insight into both consumer-driven revenues and regulated pharma earnings.
Listed Bhartia entities operate in quick-service restaurants, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and life sciences. (Specific listings and ownership stakes can change; check latest filings.)
Source: Dion Global