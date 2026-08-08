Discover companies delivering the strongest year-over-year profit gains, key to sustained business success.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Div Yld (%)
Net Profit Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Profit Var (%)
Sales Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Sales Var (%)
ROCE (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Citizen Solar
|290.00
|156.52
|0.00
|13.62
|15,13,088.89
|109.77
|21,823.21
|27.61
|11.41
|4.71
|13.29
|Lancor Holdings
|25.44
|187.11
|1.18
|43.05
|1,49,826.13
|17.86
|-65.39
|23.49
|4.63
|0.78
|3.00
|Filtron Engineers
|74.71
|474.53
|0.00
|2.87
|36,487.37
|65.12
|NM
|4.99
|2,334.69
|7.87
|140.10
|Raama Finance
|19.31
|156.72
|0.00
|2.63
|21,800.83
|9.63
|28,564.58
|13.55
|51.19
|5.34
|16.56
|Garnet International
|61.98
|121.70
|0.00
|0.55
|19,317.86
|0.42
|-76.44
|7.92
|25.62
|2.86
|27.27
|Apt Packaging
|65.08
|76.88
|0.00
|1.82
|18,435.71
|10.74
|125.69
|10.01
|22.40
|4.78
|69.36
|Genus Prime Infra
|38.22
|298.03
|0.00
|3.96
|17,470.18
|1.16
|6,508.00
|2.41
|64.98
|1.34
|9.76
|Empower India
|2.44
|283.97
|0.00
|13.94
|15,322.16
|44.30
|175.31
|5.04
|15.77
|0.88
|8.16
|Zodiac JRD MKJ
|38.00
|41.71
|0.00
|2.79
|15,123.12
|7.97
|67.77
|6.04
|10.81
|0.44
|4.26
|ACCEL
|12.74
|73.35
|0.00
|3.49
|15,022.62
|41.34
|-10.37
|8.45
|13.54
|1.07
|6.77
|Futuristic Solutions
|41.71
|43.68
|0.00
|1.88
|14,423.66
|2.62
|2,90,688.89
|6.81
|16.34
|2.72
|28.49
|Bombay Wire Ropes
|45.40
|24.24
|0.00
|2.95
|14,023.58
|0.00
|NM
|-0.89
|8.37
|3.13
|NM
|MMTC
|63.95
|9,592.50
|0.00
|126.03
|13,522.73
|0.61
|165.22
|-0.44
|24.76
|4.52
|NM
|Harmony Capital Services
|97.84
|118.65
|0.00
|1.23
|11,460.19
|4.41
|NM
|26.52
|77.22
|11.71
|95.16
|Rajasthan Securities
|53.80
|413.58
|0.00
|61.14
|8,986.15
|61.21
|NM
|89.32
|5.11
|3.54
|3.36
|Worth Investment and Trading Company
|3.79
|140.50
|0.00
|1.30
|8,331.65
|8.26
|559.78
|22.35
|40.15
|3.15
|36.18
|Madhav Marbles & Granites
|33.10
|29.61
|0.00
|1.49
|8,276.97
|9.24
|20.43
|1.79
|76.09
|0.24
|5.54
|JOJO
|155.20
|535.14
|0.00
|4.79
|8,138.32
|12.60
|779.06
|15.51
|190.66
|8.46
|43.53
|Continental Controls
|11.50
|7.07
|0.00
|0.52
|6,705.19
|0.55
|NM
|-5.85
|18.17
|3.53
|NM
|SoftTech Engineers
|419.20
|580.26
|0.00
|2.72
|6,394.07
|46.59
|50.29
|6.98
|123.40
|3.38
|8.68
|Shree Hari Chemicals Export
|172.80
|109.09
|0.00
|1.05
|6,083.43
|41.22
|17.67
|13.84
|26.49
|2.42
|7.94
|Aviva Industries
|59.74
|194.15
|0.00
|0.93
|5,760.98
|64.98
|2,03,586.83
|3.39
|103.54
|2.34
|55.81
|Indiabulls
|29.16
|6,792.95
|0.00
|141.02
|5,516.29
|359.45
|NM
|8.68
|16.21
|2.19
|5.48
|Mega Nirman & Industries
|33.00
|84.64
|0.00
|0.26
|5,489.36
|3.36
|83.37
|1.37
|240.88
|2.20
|121.72
|Asian Petroproducts & Exports
|9.49
|23.31
|0.00
|1.04
|5,452.06
|10.01
|-68.26
|11.99
|18.94
|1.80
|8.72
Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.
Since each individual's situation is unique, a qualified professional should be consulted before making financial decisions.
Financialexpress.com / IEOMSPL makes no guarantees as to the accuracy, thoroughness, or quality of the information provided, which is provided only on an “AS AVAILABLE” basis at visitor's sole risk. Financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall not be responsible or liable for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in the content. The information and investment, accounting, or legal information provided here are neither comprehensive nor appropriate for every individual. The visitor is advised to verify any information before using it for any personal, financial, accounting, legal, or business purpose. In addition, the opinions and views expressed in any article on Financialexpress.com's/ IEOMSPL are solely those of the author(s) of the article received as is from Stock Brokerage Firm and Stock Market Experts and do not reflect the opinions of financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL or its management. Financialexpress.com/ IEOMSPL 's content herein may be modified at any time by us, without advance notice or reason, and financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall have no obligation to notify you of any corrections or changes to any Site content.
Read More
This screener helps you identify companies consistently improving their profitability, often a precursor to long-term wealth creation.
A strong YOY profit growth indicates the business is scaling efficiently, controlling costs, and increasing net margins.
High growth often piques investor and analyst interest, which drives market sentiment boosting stock price.
A sharp increase in profits indicates successful turnaround or expansion phase, unlocking revaluation potential.
This screener allows investors to monitor earnings consistency across quarters, helping avoid one-off performers.
Good YoY profit depends on the sector. Profit growth of over 20–25% is robust. But, consistent performance over multiple quarters is more important than high-growth.
It depends on the company’s business model, market conditions, and cost control. Consistent growth results from sales growth, operational efficiency, and market expansion;, not a one-time gain.
Yes. Profit growth without revenue growth may be due to cost-cutting rather than true business expansion. Ideally, both revenue and profit should grow to ensure financial health.
Source: Dion Global