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Highest YOY Quarterly profit growth

Discover companies delivering the strongest year-over-year profit gains, key to sustained business success.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Div Yld (%)
Net Profit Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Profit Var (%)
Sales Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Sales Var (%)
ROCE (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Citizen Solar		290.00156.520.0013.6215,13,088.89109.7721,823.2127.6111.414.7113.29
Lancor Holdings		25.44187.111.1843.051,49,826.1317.86-65.3923.494.630.783.00
Filtron Engineers		74.71474.530.002.8736,487.3765.12NM4.992,334.697.87140.10
Raama Finance		19.31156.720.002.6321,800.839.6328,564.5813.5551.195.3416.56
Garnet International		61.98121.700.000.5519,317.860.42-76.447.9225.622.8627.27
Apt Packaging		65.0876.880.001.8218,435.7110.74125.6910.0122.404.7869.36
Genus Prime Infra		38.22298.030.003.9617,470.181.166,508.002.4164.981.349.76
Empower India		2.44283.970.0013.9415,322.1644.30175.315.0415.770.888.16
Zodiac JRD MKJ		38.0041.710.002.7915,123.127.9767.776.0410.810.444.26
ACCEL		12.7473.350.003.4915,022.6241.34-10.378.4513.541.076.77
Futuristic Solutions		41.7143.680.001.8814,423.662.622,90,688.896.8116.342.7228.49
Bombay Wire Ropes		45.4024.240.002.9514,023.580.00NM-0.898.373.13NM
MMTC		63.959,592.500.00126.0313,522.730.61165.22-0.4424.764.52NM
Harmony Capital Services		97.84118.650.001.2311,460.194.41NM26.5277.2211.7195.16
Rajasthan Securities		53.80413.580.0061.148,986.1561.21NM89.325.113.543.36
Worth Investment and Trading Company		3.79140.500.001.308,331.658.26559.7822.3540.153.1536.18
Madhav Marbles & Granites		33.1029.610.001.498,276.979.2420.431.7976.090.245.54
JOJO		155.20535.140.004.798,138.3212.60779.0615.51190.668.4643.53
Continental Controls		11.507.070.000.526,705.190.55NM-5.8518.173.53NM
SoftTech Engineers		419.20580.260.002.726,394.0746.5950.296.98123.403.388.68
Shree Hari Chemicals Export		172.80109.090.001.056,083.4341.2217.6713.8426.492.427.94
Aviva Industries		59.74194.150.000.935,760.9864.982,03,586.833.39103.542.3455.81
Indiabulls		29.166,792.950.00141.025,516.29359.45NM8.6816.212.195.48
Mega Nirman & Industries		33.0084.640.000.265,489.363.3683.371.37240.882.20121.72
Asian Petroproducts & Exports		9.4923.310.001.045,452.0610.01-68.2611.9918.941.808.72
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you identify companies consistently improving their profitability, often a precursor to long-term wealth creation.

Profit Growth = Business Strength

A strong YOY profit growth indicates the business is scaling efficiently, controlling costs, and increasing net margins.

Investor Confidence Booster

High growth often piques investor and analyst interest, which drives market sentiment boosting stock price.

Early Signal of Turnaround or Expansion

A sharp increase in profits indicates successful turnaround or expansion phase, unlocking revaluation potential.

Quarterly Snapshot for Trend Tracking

This screener allows investors to monitor earnings consistency across quarters, helping avoid one-off performers.

FAQs on Highest YOY Quarterly profit growth

What is a good YOY profit growth percentage?

Good YoY profit depends on the sector. Profit growth of over 20–25% is robust. But, consistent performance over multiple quarters is more important than high-growth.

Is YOY profit growth sustainable?

It depends on the company’s business model, market conditions, and cost control. Consistent growth results from sales growth, operational efficiency, and market expansion;, not a one-time gain.

Should YOY profit growth be considered with revenue growth?

Yes. Profit growth without revenue growth may be due to cost-cutting rather than true business expansion. Ideally, both revenue and profit should grow to ensure financial health.

Source: Dion Global

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