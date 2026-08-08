This screener helps you identify companies consistently improving their profitability, often a precursor to long-term wealth creation.

Profit Growth = Business Strength

A strong YOY profit growth indicates the business is scaling efficiently, controlling costs, and increasing net margins.

Investor Confidence Booster

High growth often piques investor and analyst interest, which drives market sentiment boosting stock price.

Early Signal of Turnaround or Expansion

A sharp increase in profits indicates successful turnaround or expansion phase, unlocking revaluation potential.

Quarterly Snapshot for Trend Tracking

This screener allows investors to monitor earnings consistency across quarters, helping avoid one-off performers.