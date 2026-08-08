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Suyog Telematics Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUYOG TELEMATICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Telecommunications
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Suyog Telematics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹861.00 Closed
2.92₹ 24.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Suyog Telematics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹839.45₹882.50
₹861.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹525.00₹925.00
₹861.00
Open Price
₹851.10
Prev. Close
₹836.55
Volume
941

Source: Dion Global

Suyog Telematics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Suyog Telematics		-0.63-4.438.0741.165.1714.7813.78
Indus Towers		-1.550.60-4.47-15.6214.8730.4112.84
HFCL		7.05-8.1541.88187.73180.6341.6724.68
ITI		2.15-3.52-7.02-4.00-11.9132.9817.56
Tejas Networks		1.96-4.18-1.8347.38-8.32-14.328.64
Optiemus Infracom		-11.868.6527.5429.35-3.6930.8130.16
Pace Digitek		-11.57-13.19-1.86-5.26-16.37-5.78-3.51
Nelco		-5.334.8430.8340.919.986.3521.32
GTL Infrastructure		1.63-4.58-11.3510.62-17.2218.04-15.84
Valiant Communications		25.0513.4625.5314.13105.7997.0292.61
ADC India Communications		-2.14-8.933.7154.0152.4037.9453.03
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		0.68-8.34-14.71-16.160.2192.7175.17
Precision Electronics		-0.95-12.9142.1613.41-1.8465.2948.25
Umiya Buildcon		0.18-0.722.92-2.709.7815.0422.92
Mehul Telecom		-3.962.71-20.35-20.59-20.59-7.40-4.51
Steelman Telecom		11.057.58-1.64-9.47-48.96-23.03-16.44
Telogica		3.830.32-26.07-9.70-5.4714.8628.33
Punjab Communications		-0.61-6.35-3.79-16.62-6.8914.897.97
Shyam Telecom		-3.25-13.43-35.5551.398.9033.753.21
Munoth Communication		3.99-6.60-15.67-21.18-64.52-17.336.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Suyog Telematics has gained 5.17% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), HFCL (180.63%), ITI (-11.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Suyog Telematics has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).

Suyog Telematics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Suyog Telematics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5872.84852.2
10863.26857.47
20866.45855.14
50815.05827.37
100774.74789.29
200713.48783.44

Source: Dion Global

Suyog Telematics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Suyog Telematics saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.64%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Suyog Telematics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTSuyog Telematics - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Q
Jul 08, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTSuyog Telematics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTSuyog Telematics - Intimation Under Regulation 31A Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Jun 23, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTSuyog Telematics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 23, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTSuyog Telematics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Suyog Telematics

Suyog Telematics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109MH1995PLC091107 and registration number is 091107. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wireless telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 209.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shivshankar G Lature
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Subhashita Lature
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vivek G Lature
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Leena V Govekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Ganpat Kode
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Thakur
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Suchitra Lature
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Udaya Shankar Panda
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aarati Savur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Suyog Telematics Share Price

What is the share price of Suyog Telematics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suyog Telematics is ₹861.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Suyog Telematics?

The Suyog Telematics is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suyog Telematics?

The market cap of Suyog Telematics is ₹1,008.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Suyog Telematics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Suyog Telematics are ₹882.50 and ₹839.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suyog Telematics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suyog Telematics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suyog Telematics is ₹925.00 and 52-week low of Suyog Telematics is ₹525.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Suyog Telematics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Suyog Telematics has shown returns of 2.92% over the past day, -4.43% for the past month, 8.07% over 3 months, 5.17% over 1 year, 14.78% across 3 years, and 13.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suyog Telematics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suyog Telematics are 16.00 and 2.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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