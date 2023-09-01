Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Final Dividend & A.G.M.
Suyog Telematics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109MH1995PLC091107 and registration number is 091107. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wireless telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 155.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Suyog Telematics Ltd. is ₹670.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Suyog Telematics Ltd. is 14.21 and PB ratio of Suyog Telematics Ltd. is 2.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suyog Telematics Ltd. is ₹607.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suyog Telematics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suyog Telematics Ltd. is ₹665.00 and 52-week low of Suyog Telematics Ltd. is ₹290.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.