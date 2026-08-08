Here's the live share price of Suyog Telematics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Suyog Telematics
|-0.63
|-4.43
|8.07
|41.16
|5.17
|14.78
|13.78
|Indus Towers
|-1.55
|0.60
|-4.47
|-15.62
|14.87
|30.41
|12.84
|HFCL
|7.05
|-8.15
|41.88
|187.73
|180.63
|41.67
|24.68
|ITI
|2.15
|-3.52
|-7.02
|-4.00
|-11.91
|32.98
|17.56
|Tejas Networks
|1.96
|-4.18
|-1.83
|47.38
|-8.32
|-14.32
|8.64
|Optiemus Infracom
|-11.86
|8.65
|27.54
|29.35
|-3.69
|30.81
|30.16
|Pace Digitek
|-11.57
|-13.19
|-1.86
|-5.26
|-16.37
|-5.78
|-3.51
|Nelco
|-5.33
|4.84
|30.83
|40.91
|9.98
|6.35
|21.32
|GTL Infrastructure
|1.63
|-4.58
|-11.35
|10.62
|-17.22
|18.04
|-15.84
|Valiant Communications
|25.05
|13.46
|25.53
|14.13
|105.79
|97.02
|92.61
|ADC India Communications
|-2.14
|-8.93
|3.71
|54.01
|52.40
|37.94
|53.03
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|0.68
|-8.34
|-14.71
|-16.16
|0.21
|92.71
|75.17
|Precision Electronics
|-0.95
|-12.91
|42.16
|13.41
|-1.84
|65.29
|48.25
|Umiya Buildcon
|0.18
|-0.72
|2.92
|-2.70
|9.78
|15.04
|22.92
|Mehul Telecom
|-3.96
|2.71
|-20.35
|-20.59
|-20.59
|-7.40
|-4.51
|Steelman Telecom
|11.05
|7.58
|-1.64
|-9.47
|-48.96
|-23.03
|-16.44
|Telogica
|3.83
|0.32
|-26.07
|-9.70
|-5.47
|14.86
|28.33
|Punjab Communications
|-0.61
|-6.35
|-3.79
|-16.62
|-6.89
|14.89
|7.97
|Shyam Telecom
|-3.25
|-13.43
|-35.55
|51.39
|8.90
|33.75
|3.21
|Munoth Communication
|3.99
|-6.60
|-15.67
|-21.18
|-64.52
|-17.33
|6.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Suyog Telematics has gained 5.17% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), HFCL (180.63%), ITI (-11.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Suyog Telematics has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|872.84
|852.2
|10
|863.26
|857.47
|20
|866.45
|855.14
|50
|815.05
|827.37
|100
|774.74
|789.29
|200
|713.48
|783.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Suyog Telematics saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.64%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Suyog Telematics - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Q
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Suyog Telematics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Suyog Telematics - Intimation Under Regulation 31A Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
|Jun 23, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Suyog Telematics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 23, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Suyog Telematics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Suyog Telematics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109MH1995PLC091107 and registration number is 091107. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wireless telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 209.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suyog Telematics is ₹861.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suyog Telematics is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Suyog Telematics is ₹1,008.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Suyog Telematics are ₹882.50 and ₹839.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suyog Telematics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suyog Telematics is ₹925.00 and 52-week low of Suyog Telematics is ₹525.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suyog Telematics has shown returns of 2.92% over the past day, -4.43% for the past month, 8.07% over 3 months, 5.17% over 1 year, 14.78% across 3 years, and 13.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suyog Telematics are 16.00 and 2.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.
Source: Dion Global