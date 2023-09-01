Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Suyog Telematics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUYOG TELEMATICS LTD.

Sector : Telecom Equipment | Smallcap | BSE
₹607.75 Closed
-0.09-0.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Suyog Telematics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹600.05₹617.00
₹607.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹290.00₹665.00
₹607.75
Open Price
₹600.05
Prev. Close
₹608.30
Volume
13,033

Suyog Telematics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1616.48
  • R2625.22
  • R3633.43
  • Pivot
    608.27
  • S1599.53
  • S2591.32
  • S3582.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5348.29606.9
  • 10345.93600.51
  • 20353.2581.17
  • 50354.55521.24
  • 100361.88466.17
  • 200380.11423.2

Suyog Telematics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.096.5265.4678.3878.0274.32113.17
3.976.4513.9026.465.98-8.787.50
4.7613.1416.0713.511.07387.56192.34
36.3372.2353.8041.5044.77587.12188.16
-1.2847.16157.71216.92371.331,222.661,802.60
-0.270.6431.0539.21-21.54300.54140.05
-1.37-6.49-10.00-16.28-45.45-5.26-54.14
-16.6758.7978.0069.4314.18315.33162.82
-4.78-13.684.2750.2484.84276.42216.90
10.979.39-5.20-2.55-3.94-21.5218.43
3.7820.7866.74110.2178.91712.00689.44
-6.83-3.956.964.17-13.64-13.64-13.64
2.303.9518.766.69-4.92129.0734.90
7.2320.0947.0749.5540.00215.0080.00
0.184.269.269.99-9.6237.7220.95
-0.731.3660.9841.55-9.48332.11-7.75
04.9415.4427.0386.40167.48138.41
19.0148.22198.05209.44386.57368.37450.80
11.380.42-9.50-18.38-31.0519.67-18.10

Suyog Telematics Ltd. Share Holdings

Suyog Telematics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Aug, 2022Board MeetingFinal Dividend & A.G.M.

About Suyog Telematics Ltd.

Suyog Telematics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109MH1995PLC091107 and registration number is 091107. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wireless telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 155.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shivshankar G Lature
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vivek G Lature
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Subhashita Lature
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deodatta G Marathe
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Leena V Govekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Ganpat Kode
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sarda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suchitra Lature
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Suyog Telematics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Suyog Telematics Ltd.?

The market cap of Suyog Telematics Ltd. is ₹670.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suyog Telematics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Suyog Telematics Ltd. is 14.21 and PB ratio of Suyog Telematics Ltd. is 2.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Suyog Telematics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suyog Telematics Ltd. is ₹607.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suyog Telematics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suyog Telematics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suyog Telematics Ltd. is ₹665.00 and 52-week low of Suyog Telematics Ltd. is ₹290.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data