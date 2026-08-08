What is the share price of Suyog Telematics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suyog Telematics is ₹861.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Suyog Telematics? The Suyog Telematics is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suyog Telematics? The market cap of Suyog Telematics is ₹1,008.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Suyog Telematics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Suyog Telematics are ₹882.50 and ₹839.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suyog Telematics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suyog Telematics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suyog Telematics is ₹925.00 and 52-week low of Suyog Telematics is ₹525.00 as on .

How has the Suyog Telematics performed historically in terms of returns? The Suyog Telematics has shown returns of 2.92% over the past day, -4.43% for the past month, 8.07% over 3 months, 5.17% over 1 year, 14.78% across 3 years, and 13.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suyog Telematics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suyog Telematics are 16.00 and 2.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global