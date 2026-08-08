This screener highlights stocks benefiting from the revival in auto demand, mobility solutions, and the adoption of green vehicles.

India's Growing Vehicle Base

Two-wheeler, PV, and CV sales have increased due to rising income and rapid urbanisation.

EV Transformation in Play

Automakers like Tata Motors ,Mahindra & Mahindra ,Maruti Suzuki and others are investing in EVs, batteries, and hybrids are poised for long-term value creation.

Strong Component Ecosystem

India's robust auto component sector creates opportunities beyond manufacturers alone.

Recovery from Cyclical Patterns

The post-pandemic rebound and pent-up demand make this a cyclical play with tailwinds.