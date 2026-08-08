Track leading automotive companies with strong domestic sales, exports, and EV plays.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14,050.00
|4,41,735.62
|13.69
|16.96
|0.00
|15.96
|21.37
|30.82
|4.12
|14.92
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3,501.40
|4,35,409.18
|18.36
|16.42
|1.39
|17.88
|24.41
|23.57
|4.67
|11.07
|Bajaj Auto
|11,642.00
|3,25,391.38
|27.66
|25.22
|0.57
|19.94
|21.18
|27.67
|8.38
|17.42
|Eicher Motors
|8,005.00
|2,19,750.75
|21.97
|23.69
|0.01
|17.46
|24.11
|38.07
|8.75
|24.85
|TVS Motor Company
|4,401.50
|2,09,109.59
|31.55
|29.23
|3.31
|20.59
|32.12
|61.01
|21.86
|22.36
|Hyundai Motor India
|2,197.00
|1,78,515.28
|27.13
|32.62
|0.05
|5.47
|4.87
|36.06
|8.92
|14.13
|Tata Motors
|453.10
|1,66,863.15
|23.79
|31.30
|0.38
|NM
|NM
|55.11
|13.10
|16.27
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|345.00
|1,27,059.76
|73.51
|2.25
|0.62
|-1.01
|371.84
|1.54
|1.13
|6.42
|Hero MotoCorp
|5,728.00
|1,14,640.88
|26.56
|30.78
|0.02
|11.55
|27.77
|21.04
|5.30
|12.49
|Ashok Leyland
|177.10
|1,04,025.96
|24.37
|15.09
|4.47
|10.59
|47.85
|29.97
|7.30
|13.04
|Tube Investments of India
|2,770.00
|53,619.53
|8.21
|13.26
|0.05
|15.15
|-9.39
|84.20
|6.92
|20.45
|Escorts Kubota
|3,051.00
|34,133.90
|19.34
|14.22
|0.00
|11.04
|50.90
|24.68
|2.76
|14.46
|TVS Holdings
|14,751.00
|29,844.38
|26.22
|50.78
|5.59
|20.11
|46.02
|15.15
|4.62
|7.09
|Force Motors
|18,510.00
|24,389.26
|28.88
|29.10
|0.00
|21.67
|137.50
|19.48
|5.81
|15.53
|Belrise Industries
|248.30
|24,014.38
|9.50
|14.77
|0.28
|13.04
|16.97
|48.34
|4.56
|13.57
|Ola Electric Mobility
|41.07
|19,008.87
|-54.70
|-29.74
|0.74
|NM
|NM
|NM
|5.33
|NM
|BEML
|1,795.00
|14,950.38
|4.81
|5.90
|0.10
|3.72
|-3.62
|105.77
|5.10
|35.61
|Action Construction Equipment
|1,095.25
|13,042.59
|20.64
|28.46
|0.00
|14.95
|34.24
|29.86
|6.49
|14.40
|Olectra Greentech
|1,381.20
|11,336.99
|14.62
|20.42
|0.31
|28.46
|36.86
|63.21
|9.24
|23.67
|SML Mahindra
|5,545.00
|8,024.53
|30.76
|38.66
|0.54
|15.93
|100.47
|51.30
|15.45
|20.06
|HMT
|60.75
|7,314.86
|0.00
|3.17
|-0.51
|-11.21
|NM
|NM
|NM
|NM
|Sanghvi Movers
|491.00
|4,250.88
|14.06
|15.91
|0.51
|32.92
|19.70
|21.33
|3.24
|6.00
|VST Tillers Tractors
|4,491.40
|3,882.08
|9.57
|12.54
|0.00
|7.21
|4.27
|37.07
|3.55
|24.10
|TIL
|232.40
|1,845.74
|-27.71
|4.50
|3.30
|94.65
|NM
|NM
|15.37
|80.72
|OBSC Perfection
|749.00
|1,831.48
|15.70
|17.82
|0.40
|31.59
|80.76
|67.80
|10.74
|17.81
The largest company, by revenues, in the Automobiles sector is Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 3,35,582.00 cr.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,27,059.76 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’s share price declined 46.72%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all automobiles stocks here.
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Read More
This screener highlights stocks benefiting from the revival in auto demand, mobility solutions, and the adoption of green vehicles.
Two-wheeler, PV, and CV sales have increased due to rising income and rapid urbanisation.
Automakers like Tata Motors ,Mahindra & Mahindra ,Maruti Suzuki and others are investing in EVs, batteries, and hybrids are poised for long-term value creation.
India's robust auto component sector creates opportunities beyond manufacturers alone.
The post-pandemic rebound and pent-up demand make this a cyclical play with tailwinds.
The Auto sector is cyclical. Other than long term trends, consumer sentiment, interest rates, and fuel prices are factors that affect demand. However, strong players with EV strategies or export markets can also be viable long-term investments.
A clear electric vehicle strategy often leads to higher valuations as investors price in future growth and sustainability potential. It also attracts ESG-focused capital.
Key factors include customer base diversity, export exposure, margin trends, and technology adoption. Ancillaries tied to EVs or premium OEMs typically command better valuations.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund
|81.06
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|23.30
|UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund
|54.14
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|16.90
|ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund
|47.06
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|23.73
|Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund
|44.50
|Maruti Suzuki India
|21.47