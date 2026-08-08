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Best Automobiles Stocks

Track leading automotive companies with strong domestic sales, exports, and EV plays.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Maruti Suzuki India		14,050.004,41,735.6213.6916.960.0015.9621.3730.824.1214.92
Mahindra & Mahindra		3,501.404,35,409.1818.3616.421.3917.8824.4123.574.6711.07
Bajaj Auto		11,642.003,25,391.3827.6625.220.5719.9421.1827.678.3817.42
Eicher Motors		8,005.002,19,750.7521.9723.690.0117.4624.1138.078.7524.85
TVS Motor Company		4,401.502,09,109.5931.5529.233.3120.5932.1261.0121.8622.36
Hyundai Motor India		2,197.001,78,515.2827.1332.620.055.474.8736.068.9214.13
Tata Motors		453.101,66,863.1523.7931.300.38NMNM55.1113.1016.27
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		345.001,27,059.7673.512.250.62-1.01371.841.541.136.42
Hero MotoCorp		5,728.001,14,640.8826.5630.780.0211.5527.7721.045.3012.49
Ashok Leyland		177.101,04,025.9624.3715.094.4710.5947.8529.977.3013.04
Tube Investments of India		2,770.0053,619.538.2113.260.0515.15-9.3984.206.9220.45
Escorts Kubota		3,051.0034,133.9019.3414.220.0011.0450.9024.682.7614.46
TVS Holdings		14,751.0029,844.3826.2250.785.5920.1146.0215.154.627.09
Force Motors		18,510.0024,389.2628.8829.100.0021.67137.5019.485.8115.53
Belrise Industries		248.3024,014.389.5014.770.2813.0416.9748.344.5613.57
Ola Electric Mobility		41.0719,008.87-54.70-29.740.74NMNMNM5.33NM
BEML		1,795.0014,950.384.815.900.103.72-3.62105.775.1035.61
Action Construction Equipment		1,095.2513,042.5920.6428.460.0014.9534.2429.866.4914.40
Olectra Greentech		1,381.2011,336.9914.6220.420.3128.4636.8663.219.2423.67
SML Mahindra		5,545.008,024.5330.7638.660.5415.93100.4751.3015.4520.06
HMT		60.757,314.860.003.17-0.51-11.21NMNMNMNM
Sanghvi Movers		491.004,250.8814.0615.910.5132.9219.7021.333.246.00
VST Tillers Tractors		4,491.403,882.089.5712.540.007.214.2737.073.5524.10
TIL		232.401,845.74-27.714.503.3094.65NMNM15.3780.72
OBSC Perfection		749.001,831.4815.7017.820.4031.5980.7667.8010.7417.81
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Automobiles sector is Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 3,35,582.00 cr.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,27,059.76 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’s share price declined 46.72%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all automobiles stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener highlights stocks benefiting from the revival in auto demand, mobility solutions, and the adoption of green vehicles.

India's Growing Vehicle Base

Two-wheeler, PV, and CV sales have increased due to rising income and rapid urbanisation.

EV Transformation in Play

Automakers like Tata Motors ,Mahindra & Mahindra ,Maruti Suzuki and others are investing in EVs, batteries, and hybrids are poised for long-term value creation.

Strong Component Ecosystem

India's robust auto component sector creates opportunities beyond manufacturers alone.

Recovery from Cyclical Patterns

The post-pandemic rebound and pent-up demand make this a cyclical play with tailwinds.

FAQs on Best Automobiles Stocks

Are auto stocks cyclical or long-term bets?

The Auto sector is cyclical. Other than long term trends, consumer sentiment, interest rates, and fuel prices are factors that affect demand. However, strong players with EV strategies or export markets can also be viable long-term investments.

How do EV plans impact auto valuations?

A clear electric vehicle strategy often leads to higher valuations as investors price in future growth and sustainability potential. It also attracts ESG-focused capital.

What should I check in auto ancillaries?

Key factors include customer base diversity, export exposure, margin trends, and technology adoption. Ancillaries tied to EVs or premium OEMs typically command better valuations.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Automobiles Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund81.06Mahindra & Mahindra23.30
UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund54.14Mahindra & Mahindra16.90
ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund47.06Mahindra & Mahindra23.73
Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund44.50Maruti Suzuki India21.47

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