Here's the live share price of SAR Televenture along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of SAR Televenture has gained 16.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -4.64%.
SAR Televenture’s current P/E of 22.67x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SAR Televenture
|-5.26
|-0.59
|-5.67
|7.61
|-1.97
|28.73
|16.36
|Indus Towers
|-4.54
|2.28
|10.85
|38.38
|37.30
|39.01
|11.71
|ITI
|-4.75
|-9.96
|-14.60
|-17.37
|3.81
|39.97
|14.92
|HFCL
|-2.74
|-1.49
|-1.89
|-5.83
|-15.20
|0.02
|17.65
|Tejas Networks
|52.90
|43.38
|-5.01
|-20.85
|-32.67
|-5.58
|19.70
|Pace Digitek
|-9.27
|-8.40
|-21.88
|-24.00
|-24.00
|-8.74
|-5.34
|Optiemus Infracom
|-1.88
|-1.85
|-27.04
|-35.06
|-5.58
|15.96
|14.95
|GTL Infrastructure
|-1.74
|11.88
|-13.08
|-24.67
|-21.53
|9.96
|1.48
|Nelco
|-3.44
|-7.78
|-28.19
|-27.29
|-19.40
|-0.06
|22.41
|Suyog Telematics
|4.43
|25.78
|10.29
|-13.98
|-30.64
|-22.32
|-14.06
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|-3.94
|-6.44
|-23.24
|-13.92
|43.03
|119.31
|105.30
|Frog Innovations
|-6.18
|-3.27
|-10.16
|-42.00
|-53.14
|-6.14
|-5.65
|Umiya Buildcon
|-2.24
|-8.46
|-6.46
|2.09
|28.77
|13.63
|23.89
|Kore Digital
|-6.44
|-19.10
|-22.88
|-51.37
|-66.84
|25.91
|14.82
|Shyam Telecom
|-0.59
|-2.05
|-20.80
|-26.75
|-22.33
|3.75
|-2.40
Over the last one year, SAR Televenture has declined 1.97% compared to peers like Indus Towers (37.30%), ITI (3.81%), HFCL (-15.20%). From a 5 year perspective, SAR Televenture has outperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (11.71%) and ITI (14.92%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|216.97
|214.93
|10
|221.15
|217.04
|20
|215.44
|218.33
|50
|226.18
|219.02
|100
|209.12
|216.64
|200
|216.51
|220.11
In the latest quarter, SAR Televenture saw a rise in promoter holding to 90.60%, while DII stake decreased to 6.45%, FII holding fell to 1.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the SAR Televenture fact sheet for more information
SAR Televenture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202UP2019PLC213062 and registration number is 213062. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipments & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SAR Televenture is ₹203.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The SAR Televenture is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of SAR Televenture is ₹1,009.03 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SAR Televenture are ₹207.90 and ₹201.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SAR Televenture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SAR Televenture is ₹302.95 and 52-week low of SAR Televenture is ₹162.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The SAR Televenture has shown returns of -3.83% over the past day, -6.99% for the past month, -0.68% over 3 months, -4.64% over 1 year, 28.73% across 3 years, and 16.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SAR Televenture are 22.67 and 1.13 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.