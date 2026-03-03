Facebook Pixel Code
SAR Televenture Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAR TELEVENTURE

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Telecommunications

Here's the live share price of SAR Televenture along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹203.65 Closed
-3.83₹ -8.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:53 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

SAR Televenture Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹201.00₹207.90
₹203.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹162.00₹302.95
₹203.65
Open Price
₹205.00
Prev. Close
₹211.75
Volume
97,500

Over the last 5 years, the share price of SAR Televenture has gained 16.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -4.64%.

SAR Televenture’s current P/E of 22.67x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

SAR Televenture Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SAR Televenture		-5.26-0.59-5.677.61-1.9728.7316.36
Indus Towers		-4.542.2810.8538.3837.3039.0111.71
ITI		-4.75-9.96-14.60-17.373.8139.9714.92
HFCL		-2.74-1.49-1.89-5.83-15.200.0217.65
Tejas Networks		52.9043.38-5.01-20.85-32.67-5.5819.70
Pace Digitek		-9.27-8.40-21.88-24.00-24.00-8.74-5.34
Optiemus Infracom		-1.88-1.85-27.04-35.06-5.5815.9614.95
GTL Infrastructure		-1.7411.88-13.08-24.67-21.539.961.48
Nelco		-3.44-7.78-28.19-27.29-19.40-0.0622.41
Suyog Telematics		4.4325.7810.29-13.98-30.64-22.32-14.06
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		-3.94-6.44-23.24-13.9243.03119.31105.30
Frog Innovations		-6.18-3.27-10.16-42.00-53.14-6.14-5.65
Umiya Buildcon		-2.24-8.46-6.462.0928.7713.6323.89
Kore Digital		-6.44-19.10-22.88-51.37-66.8425.9114.82
Shyam Telecom		-0.59-2.05-20.80-26.75-22.333.75-2.40

Over the last one year, SAR Televenture has declined 1.97% compared to peers like Indus Towers (37.30%), ITI (3.81%), HFCL (-15.20%). From a 5 year perspective, SAR Televenture has outperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (11.71%) and ITI (14.92%).

SAR Televenture Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

SAR Televenture Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5216.97214.93
10221.15217.04
20215.44218.33
50226.18219.02
100209.12216.64
200216.51220.11

SAR Televenture Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SAR Televenture saw a rise in promoter holding to 90.60%, while DII stake decreased to 6.45%, FII holding fell to 1.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

SAR Televenture Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the SAR Televenture fact sheet for more information

About SAR Televenture

SAR Televenture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202UP2019PLC213062 and registration number is 213062. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipments & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Sahdev
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar Nagpal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chandra Prakash Srivastava
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Vikas Tandon
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suman Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Aishwarya Singhvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on SAR Televenture Share Price

What is the share price of SAR Televenture?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SAR Televenture is ₹203.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is SAR Televenture?

The SAR Televenture is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of SAR Televenture?

The market cap of SAR Televenture is ₹1,009.03 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SAR Televenture?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SAR Televenture are ₹207.90 and ₹201.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SAR Televenture?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SAR Televenture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SAR Televenture is ₹302.95 and 52-week low of SAR Televenture is ₹162.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the SAR Televenture performed historically in terms of returns?

The SAR Televenture has shown returns of -3.83% over the past day, -6.99% for the past month, -0.68% over 3 months, -4.64% over 1 year, 28.73% across 3 years, and 16.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SAR Televenture?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SAR Televenture are 22.67 and 1.13 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

SAR Televenture News

