Should I chase recent high-return stocks? Not blindly. While strong recent returns may indicate momentum, it is crucial to check the fundamentals. Ensuring the rally is supported by earnings or news, rather than speculation, is essential.

Do good 1-month returns predict future performance? Short-term performance can suggest momentum, but it’s not always sustainable. Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns, so it should be used with other indicators.

How to combine short-term return with other fundamentals? Use short-term return as a signal, then evaluate PE ratio, RoE, EPS growth, and recent news to assess if the momentum has solid backing or if it’s likely to fade.

Source: Dion Global