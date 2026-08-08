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Stocks with good 1 month returns

Track stocks outperforming the market over the past month. A snapshot of short-term winners.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Div Yld (%)
Net Profit Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Profit Var (%)
Sales Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Sales Var (%)
ROCE (%)
1mth return (%)
ROCE3Yr Avg (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Kalyan Jewellers India		610.0062,997.810.00348.6732.0310,588.9345.6827.9371.8823.3543.909.9914.26
Ather Energy		1,480.8058,416.550.00-50.87NM1,216.9288.79-12.9229.92-61.23NM22.70NM
R R Kabel		2,758.9531,205.240.34205.20113.223,168.2053.9027.3225.9323.9351.3512.1217.62
Laurus Labs		1,855.001,00,227.920.11362.07125.492,026.3129.1019.5725.6113.1191.6718.9130.64
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		408.5056,780.321.84927.4875.435,717.9114.5746.4722.9326.0517.462.1312.16
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		819.0051,068.980.00178.5134.791,310.3754.0014.0422.0016.7573.398.5324.92
Divi's Laboratories		8,248.502,18,971.760.36902.0065.503,080.0027.8019.3721.8317.8374.8613.0639.05
LTM		4,665.001,38,373.851.611,468.6016.9211,608.0017.9627.7020.9827.5826.465.7613.43
Tata Technologies		873.3535,462.541.34180.756.151,664.6333.7817.0920.0522.7163.669.0420.08
Welspun Corp		1,841.7048,582.320.271,047.88198.644,081.1214.9116.6819.5217.3621.045.318.82
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2,087.501,17,506.830.051,530.10603.146,019.72404.4619.3718.8334.7931.928.4714.14
TVS Motor Company		4,401.502,09,109.590.271,057.6167.1116,295.5233.4629.2318.6224.7461.0121.8622.36
Cupid		262.2535,263.730.0044.15194.18154.72158.7030.8618.6121.68325.8278.2373.44
Exide Industries		490.3041,675.500.41351.3028.385,528.3817.758.9518.329.1144.733.0012.86
Samvardhana Motherson International		168.251,77,578.500.511,075.6659.1935,243.7716.6511.5417.6612.5440.544.339.93
Himadri Speciality Chemical		754.4038,064.050.11228.4326.331,431.8828.0421.0117.2620.5547.638.0919.72
Tata Consultancy Services		2,453.708,87,770.134.4813,420.009.8572,275.0013.9358.6517.0761.3917.838.2810.97
Crisil		4,604.6033,673.451.32216.4626.161,075.3927.5631.0317.0633.8138.0813.9226.26
Apar Industries		16,551.0066,508.070.36467.4577.806,591.0629.1329.7517.0431.7356.2912.3320.50
Coforge		1,775.0078,618.390.68531.7067.625,527.7049.8620.7516.9720.3544.758.2212.26
Indo-MIM		867.2542,883.860.00NANMNANM26.3416.9124.690.0015.200.00
One97 Communications		1,441.0092,387.280.00220.0058.052,448.0027.674.8215.63-4.80142.135.7635.64
Sterlite Technologies		638.7532,826.080.00197.001,870.001,910.0087.448.6815.597.48135.0914.4416.16
HCL Technologies		1,348.903,66,046.285.784,626.0020.3234,579.0013.9428.3315.4429.0321.014.8712.05
Bajaj Auto		11,642.003,25,391.381.293,188.7545.9321,688.8365.1425.2215.1228.2627.678.3817.42
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener highlights recent outperformers that could continue riding upward momentum or indicate emerging trends.

Momentum in Action

Good 1-month returns show recent strength, often driven by news, quarter earnings, or re-rating.

Short-Term Trading Signals

For active traders, this screener provides ideas for short-term plays with existing upward momentum.

Spot Sector Leaders

1-month gainers often reflect broader sector trends, helping investors identify leading industries.

Identify Possible Breakouts

A strong recent performance may signal technical breakouts or fundamental upgrades gaining traction.

FAQs on Stocks with good 1 month returns

Should I chase recent high-return stocks?

Not blindly. While strong recent returns may indicate momentum, it is crucial to check the fundamentals. Ensuring the rally is supported by earnings or news, rather than speculation, is essential.

Do good 1-month returns predict future performance?

Short-term performance can suggest momentum, but it’s not always sustainable. Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns, so it should be used with other indicators.

How to combine short-term return with other fundamentals?

Use short-term return as a signal, then evaluate PE ratio, RoE, EPS growth, and recent news to assess if the momentum has solid backing or if it’s likely to fade.

Source: Dion Global

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