Track stocks outperforming the market over the past month. A snapshot of short-term winners.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Div Yld (%)
Net Profit Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Profit Var (%)
Sales Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Sales Var (%)
ROCE (%)
1mth return (%)
ROCE3Yr Avg (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|610.00
|62,997.81
|0.00
|348.67
|32.03
|10,588.93
|45.68
|27.93
|71.88
|23.35
|43.90
|9.99
|14.26
|Ather Energy
|1,480.80
|58,416.55
|0.00
|-50.87
|NM
|1,216.92
|88.79
|-12.92
|29.92
|-61.23
|NM
|22.70
|NM
|R R Kabel
|2,758.95
|31,205.24
|0.34
|205.20
|113.22
|3,168.20
|53.90
|27.32
|25.93
|23.93
|51.35
|12.12
|17.62
|Laurus Labs
|1,855.00
|1,00,227.92
|0.11
|362.07
|125.49
|2,026.31
|29.10
|19.57
|25.61
|13.11
|91.67
|18.91
|30.64
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|408.50
|56,780.32
|1.84
|927.48
|75.43
|5,717.91
|14.57
|46.47
|22.93
|26.05
|17.46
|2.13
|12.16
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|819.00
|51,068.98
|0.00
|178.51
|34.79
|1,310.37
|54.00
|14.04
|22.00
|16.75
|73.39
|8.53
|24.92
|Divi's Laboratories
|8,248.50
|2,18,971.76
|0.36
|902.00
|65.50
|3,080.00
|27.80
|19.37
|21.83
|17.83
|74.86
|13.06
|39.05
|LTM
|4,665.00
|1,38,373.85
|1.61
|1,468.60
|16.92
|11,608.00
|17.96
|27.70
|20.98
|27.58
|26.46
|5.76
|13.43
|Tata Technologies
|873.35
|35,462.54
|1.34
|180.75
|6.15
|1,664.63
|33.78
|17.09
|20.05
|22.71
|63.66
|9.04
|20.08
|Welspun Corp
|1,841.70
|48,582.32
|0.27
|1,047.88
|198.64
|4,081.12
|14.91
|16.68
|19.52
|17.36
|21.04
|5.31
|8.82
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2,087.50
|1,17,506.83
|0.05
|1,530.10
|603.14
|6,019.72
|404.46
|19.37
|18.83
|34.79
|31.92
|8.47
|14.14
|TVS Motor Company
|4,401.50
|2,09,109.59
|0.27
|1,057.61
|67.11
|16,295.52
|33.46
|29.23
|18.62
|24.74
|61.01
|21.86
|22.36
|Cupid
|262.25
|35,263.73
|0.00
|44.15
|194.18
|154.72
|158.70
|30.86
|18.61
|21.68
|325.82
|78.23
|73.44
|Exide Industries
|490.30
|41,675.50
|0.41
|351.30
|28.38
|5,528.38
|17.75
|8.95
|18.32
|9.11
|44.73
|3.00
|12.86
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|168.25
|1,77,578.50
|0.51
|1,075.66
|59.19
|35,243.77
|16.65
|11.54
|17.66
|12.54
|40.54
|4.33
|9.93
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|754.40
|38,064.05
|0.11
|228.43
|26.33
|1,431.88
|28.04
|21.01
|17.26
|20.55
|47.63
|8.09
|19.72
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2,453.70
|8,87,770.13
|4.48
|13,420.00
|9.85
|72,275.00
|13.93
|58.65
|17.07
|61.39
|17.83
|8.28
|10.97
|Crisil
|4,604.60
|33,673.45
|1.32
|216.46
|26.16
|1,075.39
|27.56
|31.03
|17.06
|33.81
|38.08
|13.92
|26.26
|Apar Industries
|16,551.00
|66,508.07
|0.36
|467.45
|77.80
|6,591.06
|29.13
|29.75
|17.04
|31.73
|56.29
|12.33
|20.50
|Coforge
|1,775.00
|78,618.39
|0.68
|531.70
|67.62
|5,527.70
|49.86
|20.75
|16.97
|20.35
|44.75
|8.22
|12.26
|Indo-MIM
|867.25
|42,883.86
|0.00
|NA
|NM
|NA
|NM
|26.34
|16.91
|24.69
|0.00
|15.20
|0.00
|One97 Communications
|1,441.00
|92,387.28
|0.00
|220.00
|58.05
|2,448.00
|27.67
|4.82
|15.63
|-4.80
|142.13
|5.76
|35.64
|Sterlite Technologies
|638.75
|32,826.08
|0.00
|197.00
|1,870.00
|1,910.00
|87.44
|8.68
|15.59
|7.48
|135.09
|14.44
|16.16
|HCL Technologies
|1,348.90
|3,66,046.28
|5.78
|4,626.00
|20.32
|34,579.00
|13.94
|28.33
|15.44
|29.03
|21.01
|4.87
|12.05
|Bajaj Auto
|11,642.00
|3,25,391.38
|1.29
|3,188.75
|45.93
|21,688.83
|65.14
|25.22
|15.12
|28.26
|27.67
|8.38
|17.42
Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.
Since each individual's situation is unique, a qualified professional should be consulted before making financial decisions.
Financialexpress.com / IEOMSPL makes no guarantees as to the accuracy, thoroughness, or quality of the information provided, which is provided only on an “AS AVAILABLE” basis at visitor's sole risk. Financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall not be responsible or liable for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in the content. The information and investment, accounting, or legal information provided here are neither comprehensive nor appropriate for every individual. The visitor is advised to verify any information before using it for any personal, financial, accounting, legal, or business purpose. In addition, the opinions and views expressed in any article on Financialexpress.com's/ IEOMSPL are solely those of the author(s) of the article received as is from Stock Brokerage Firm and Stock Market Experts and do not reflect the opinions of financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL or its management. Financialexpress.com/ IEOMSPL 's content herein may be modified at any time by us, without advance notice or reason, and financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall have no obligation to notify you of any corrections or changes to any Site content.
Read More
This screener highlights recent outperformers that could continue riding upward momentum or indicate emerging trends.
Good 1-month returns show recent strength, often driven by news, quarter earnings, or re-rating.
For active traders, this screener provides ideas for short-term plays with existing upward momentum.
1-month gainers often reflect broader sector trends, helping investors identify leading industries.
A strong recent performance may signal technical breakouts or fundamental upgrades gaining traction.
Not blindly. While strong recent returns may indicate momentum, it is crucial to check the fundamentals. Ensuring the rally is supported by earnings or news, rather than speculation, is essential.
Short-term performance can suggest momentum, but it’s not always sustainable. Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns, so it should be used with other indicators.
Use short-term return as a signal, then evaluate PE ratio, RoE, EPS growth, and recent news to assess if the momentum has solid backing or if it’s likely to fade.
Source: Dion Global