This screener brings together ICICI’s banking and financial subsidiaries, giving a unified view of how retail, corporate, and insurance operations drive value.

Banking as the Core Engine

ICICI Bank drives the group’s performance through credit growth, net interest margins (NIMs), and asset quality trends.

Insurance & Asset Management

ICICI Prudential Life and ICICI Lombard cater to India’s growing financial savings market.

Capital Markets & Securities

ICICI Securities provides insights into retail brokerage, distribution, and capital market activities. It was once a separate entity but has now been merged into ICICI Bank.

Interest Rate & Liquidity Cycle

The group’s performance depends on RBI’s interest rate policy, lending growth, and liquidity in the economy.

Use this page to compare how ICICI Bank, insurance arms, and capital market ventures contribute differently to the group’s financial performance.