Follow India’s second-largest private banking group and its listed subsidiaries across insurance and asset management.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|ICICI Bank
|1,422.00
|10,20,370.63
|15.09
|3.03
|0.61
|17.26
|16.78
|18.19
|2.83
|NM
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|3,075.90
|1,52,028.98
|79.07
|100.15
|0.00
|26.65
|29.58
|43.68
|36.45
|30.56
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1,640.00
|81,920.20
|16.66
|23.31
|0.00
|14.73
|17.04
|33.74
|4.92
|21.55
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|502.10
|72,843.25
|11.91
|0.46
|0.19
|-1.42
|25.50
|45.31
|5.34
|47.23
The largest company, by revenues, is ICICI Bank, which operates in the Banks sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 1,95,218.46 cr.
ICICI Bank has a market capitalisation of Rs 10,20,370.63 cr. Over the previous 12 months, ICICI Bank’s share price declined 1.25%.
Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of ICICI Bank.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all banks stocks here.
Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is ICICI Bank. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 10,20,370.63 cr. Over the last 12 months, ICICI Bank’s share price declined 1.25%.
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This screener brings together ICICI’s banking and financial subsidiaries, giving a unified view of how retail, corporate, and insurance operations drive value.
ICICI Bank drives the group’s performance through credit growth, net interest margins (NIMs), and asset quality trends.
ICICI Prudential Life and ICICI Lombard cater to India’s growing financial savings market.
ICICI Securities provides insights into retail brokerage, distribution, and capital market activities. It was once a separate entity but has now been merged into ICICI Bank.
The group’s performance depends on RBI’s interest rate policy, lending growth, and liquidity in the economy.
Use this page to compare how ICICI Bank, insurance arms, and capital market ventures contribute differently to the group’s financial performance.
Growth in bank credit, changes in interest rates, loan book quality, and insurance reach levels are factors driving the ICICI Group stocks.
It allows investors to monitor ICICI’s core banking business, its subsidiaries in insurance and securities, offering a holistic view of group earnings drivers.
ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and ICICI Lombard General Insurance are the key listed arms.
Source: Dion Global