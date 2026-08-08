What is the share price of Precision Electronics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precision Electronics is ₹203.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Precision Electronics? The Precision Electronics is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Precision Electronics? The market cap of Precision Electronics is ₹281.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Precision Electronics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Precision Electronics are ₹203.00 and ₹199.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Precision Electronics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Precision Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Precision Electronics is ₹266.30 and 52-week low of Precision Electronics is ₹107.10 as on .

How has the Precision Electronics performed historically in terms of returns? The Precision Electronics has shown returns of 1.47% over the past day, -12.91% for the past month, 42.16% over 3 months, -1.84% over 1 year, 65.29% across 3 years, and 48.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Precision Electronics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Precision Electronics are 461.36 and 18.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global