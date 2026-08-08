Here's the live share price of Precision Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Precision Electronics
|-0.95
|-12.91
|42.16
|13.41
|-1.84
|65.29
|48.25
|Indus Towers
|-1.55
|0.60
|-4.47
|-15.62
|14.87
|30.41
|12.84
|HFCL
|7.05
|-8.15
|41.88
|187.73
|180.63
|41.67
|24.68
|ITI
|2.15
|-3.52
|-7.02
|-4.00
|-11.91
|32.98
|17.56
|Tejas Networks
|1.96
|-4.18
|-1.83
|47.38
|-8.32
|-14.32
|8.64
|Optiemus Infracom
|-11.86
|8.65
|27.54
|29.35
|-3.69
|30.81
|30.16
|Pace Digitek
|-11.57
|-13.19
|-1.86
|-5.26
|-16.37
|-5.78
|-3.51
|Nelco
|-5.33
|4.84
|30.83
|40.91
|9.98
|6.35
|21.32
|GTL Infrastructure
|1.63
|-4.58
|-11.35
|10.62
|-17.22
|18.04
|-15.84
|Valiant Communications
|25.05
|13.46
|25.53
|14.13
|105.79
|97.02
|92.61
|Suyog Telematics
|-0.63
|-4.43
|8.07
|41.16
|5.17
|14.78
|13.78
|ADC India Communications
|-2.14
|-8.93
|3.71
|54.01
|52.40
|37.94
|53.03
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|0.68
|-8.34
|-14.71
|-16.16
|0.21
|92.71
|75.17
|Umiya Buildcon
|0.18
|-0.72
|2.92
|-2.70
|9.78
|15.04
|22.92
|Mehul Telecom
|-3.96
|2.71
|-20.35
|-20.59
|-20.59
|-7.40
|-4.51
|Steelman Telecom
|11.05
|7.58
|-1.64
|-9.47
|-48.96
|-23.03
|-16.44
|Telogica
|3.83
|0.32
|-26.07
|-9.70
|-5.47
|14.86
|28.33
|Punjab Communications
|-0.61
|-6.35
|-3.79
|-16.62
|-6.89
|14.89
|7.97
|Shyam Telecom
|-3.25
|-13.43
|-35.55
|51.39
|8.90
|33.75
|3.21
|Munoth Communication
|3.99
|-6.60
|-15.67
|-21.18
|-64.52
|-17.33
|6.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Precision Electronics has declined 1.84% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), HFCL (180.63%), ITI (-11.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Precision Electronics has outperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|206
|204.58
|10
|208.09
|207.03
|20
|216.38
|209.91
|50
|199.76
|200.65
|100
|168.42
|187.13
|200
|181.37
|178.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Precision Electronics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 49.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:24 AM IST IST
|Precision Elec. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
|Jul 04, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|Precision Elec. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 09, 2026, 05:25 AM IST IST
|Precision Elec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|May 30, 2026, 01:33 AM IST IST
|Precision Elec. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Discl
|May 29, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Precision Elec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Precision Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32104DL1979PLC009590 and registration number is 009590. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipments & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precision Electronics is ₹203.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Precision Electronics is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Precision Electronics is ₹281.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Precision Electronics are ₹203.00 and ₹199.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Precision Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Precision Electronics is ₹266.30 and 52-week low of Precision Electronics is ₹107.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Precision Electronics has shown returns of 1.47% over the past day, -12.91% for the past month, 42.16% over 3 months, -1.84% over 1 year, 65.29% across 3 years, and 48.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Precision Electronics are 461.36 and 18.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global