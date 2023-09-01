Follow Us

PRECISION ELECTRONICS LTD.

Sector : Telecom Equipment | Smallcap | BSE
₹50.40 Closed
3.811.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Precision Electronics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.14₹50.97
₹50.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.62₹53.00
₹50.40
Open Price
₹50.97
Prev. Close
₹48.55
Volume
5,764

Precision Electronics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R152.2
  • R254
  • R357.03
  • Pivot
    49.17
  • S147.37
  • S244.34
  • S342.54

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 545.3548.27
  • 1046.0547.5
  • 2045.3846.23
  • 5040.6443.45
  • 10034.6640.9
  • 20034.8839.13

Precision Electronics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.2320.0947.0749.5540.00215.0080.00
5.658.1715.7428.507.70-7.319.24
4.7613.1416.0713.511.07387.56192.34
36.3372.2353.8041.5044.77587.12188.16
-1.2847.16157.71216.92371.331,222.661,802.60
-0.270.6431.0539.21-21.54300.54140.05
-1.37-6.49-10.00-16.28-45.45-5.26-54.14
-16.6758.7978.0069.4314.18315.33162.82
1.096.5265.4678.3878.0274.32113.17
-4.78-13.684.2750.2484.84276.42216.90
10.979.39-5.20-2.55-3.94-21.5218.43
3.7820.7866.74110.2178.91712.00689.44
-6.83-3.956.964.17-13.64-13.64-13.64
2.303.9518.766.69-4.92129.0734.90
0.184.269.269.99-9.6237.7220.95
-0.731.3660.9841.55-9.48332.11-7.75
04.9415.4427.0386.40167.48138.41
19.0148.22198.05209.44386.57368.37450.80
11.380.42-9.50-18.38-31.0519.67-18.10

Precision Electronics Ltd. Share Holdings

Precision Electronics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.

About Precision Electronics Ltd.

Precision Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32104DL1979PLC009590 and registration number is 009590. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Kanodia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Kanodia
    WholeTime Director & President
  • Mr. Harbir Singh Banga
    Director
  • Mr. Deepto Roy
    Director
  • Mr. Rahul Goenka
    Director
  • Ms. Preeti Grover
    Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Bajaj
    Director
  • Mr. S K Kataria
    Director

FAQs on Precision Electronics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Precision Electronics Ltd.?

The market cap of Precision Electronics Ltd. is ₹69.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Precision Electronics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Precision Electronics Ltd. is -80.25 and PB ratio of Precision Electronics Ltd. is 5.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Precision Electronics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precision Electronics Ltd. is ₹50.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Precision Electronics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Precision Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Precision Electronics Ltd. is ₹53.00 and 52-week low of Precision Electronics Ltd. is ₹27.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

