What is the Market Cap of Precision Electronics Ltd.? The market cap of Precision Electronics Ltd. is ₹69.80 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Precision Electronics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Precision Electronics Ltd. is -80.25 and PB ratio of Precision Electronics Ltd. is 5.21 as on .

What is the share price of Precision Electronics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precision Electronics Ltd. is ₹50.40 as on .