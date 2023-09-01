Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.23
|20.09
|47.07
|49.55
|40.00
|215.00
|80.00
|5.65
|8.17
|15.74
|28.50
|7.70
|-7.31
|9.24
|4.76
|13.14
|16.07
|13.51
|1.07
|387.56
|192.34
|36.33
|72.23
|53.80
|41.50
|44.77
|587.12
|188.16
|-1.28
|47.16
|157.71
|216.92
|371.33
|1,222.66
|1,802.60
|-0.27
|0.64
|31.05
|39.21
|-21.54
|300.54
|140.05
|-1.37
|-6.49
|-10.00
|-16.28
|-45.45
|-5.26
|-54.14
|-16.67
|58.79
|78.00
|69.43
|14.18
|315.33
|162.82
|1.09
|6.52
|65.46
|78.38
|78.02
|74.32
|113.17
|-4.78
|-13.68
|4.27
|50.24
|84.84
|276.42
|216.90
|10.97
|9.39
|-5.20
|-2.55
|-3.94
|-21.52
|18.43
|3.78
|20.78
|66.74
|110.21
|78.91
|712.00
|689.44
|-6.83
|-3.95
|6.96
|4.17
|-13.64
|-13.64
|-13.64
|2.30
|3.95
|18.76
|6.69
|-4.92
|129.07
|34.90
|0.18
|4.26
|9.26
|9.99
|-9.62
|37.72
|20.95
|-0.73
|1.36
|60.98
|41.55
|-9.48
|332.11
|-7.75
|0
|4.94
|15.44
|27.03
|86.40
|167.48
|138.41
|19.01
|48.22
|198.05
|209.44
|386.57
|368.37
|450.80
|11.38
|0.42
|-9.50
|-18.38
|-31.05
|19.67
|-18.10
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
Precision Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32104DL1979PLC009590 and registration number is 009590. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Precision Electronics Ltd. is ₹69.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Precision Electronics Ltd. is -80.25 and PB ratio of Precision Electronics Ltd. is 5.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precision Electronics Ltd. is ₹50.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Precision Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Precision Electronics Ltd. is ₹53.00 and 52-week low of Precision Electronics Ltd. is ₹27.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.