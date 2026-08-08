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Precision Electronics Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRECISION ELECTRONICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Telecommunications

Here's the live share price of Precision Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹203.00 Closed
1.47₹ 2.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Precision Electronics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹199.55₹203.00
₹203.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹107.10₹266.30
₹203.00
Open Price
₹200.05
Prev. Close
₹200.05
Volume
251

Source: Dion Global

Precision Electronics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Precision Electronics		-0.95-12.9142.1613.41-1.8465.2948.25
Indus Towers		-1.550.60-4.47-15.6214.8730.4112.84
HFCL		7.05-8.1541.88187.73180.6341.6724.68
ITI		2.15-3.52-7.02-4.00-11.9132.9817.56
Tejas Networks		1.96-4.18-1.8347.38-8.32-14.328.64
Optiemus Infracom		-11.868.6527.5429.35-3.6930.8130.16
Pace Digitek		-11.57-13.19-1.86-5.26-16.37-5.78-3.51
Nelco		-5.334.8430.8340.919.986.3521.32
GTL Infrastructure		1.63-4.58-11.3510.62-17.2218.04-15.84
Valiant Communications		25.0513.4625.5314.13105.7997.0292.61
Suyog Telematics		-0.63-4.438.0741.165.1714.7813.78
ADC India Communications		-2.14-8.933.7154.0152.4037.9453.03
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		0.68-8.34-14.71-16.160.2192.7175.17
Umiya Buildcon		0.18-0.722.92-2.709.7815.0422.92
Mehul Telecom		-3.962.71-20.35-20.59-20.59-7.40-4.51
Steelman Telecom		11.057.58-1.64-9.47-48.96-23.03-16.44
Telogica		3.830.32-26.07-9.70-5.4714.8628.33
Punjab Communications		-0.61-6.35-3.79-16.62-6.8914.897.97
Shyam Telecom		-3.25-13.43-35.5551.398.9033.753.21
Munoth Communication		3.99-6.60-15.67-21.18-64.52-17.336.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Precision Electronics has declined 1.84% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), HFCL (180.63%), ITI (-11.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Precision Electronics has outperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).

Precision Electronics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Precision Electronics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5206204.58
10208.09207.03
20216.38209.91
50199.76200.65
100168.42187.13
200181.37178.49

Source: Dion Global

Precision Electronics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Precision Electronics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 49.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Precision Electronics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 04:24 AM IST ISTPrecision Elec. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
Jul 04, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTPrecision Elec. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 09, 2026, 05:25 AM IST ISTPrecision Elec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
May 30, 2026, 01:33 AM IST ISTPrecision Elec. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Discl
May 29, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTPrecision Elec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Precision Electronics

Precision Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32104DL1979PLC009590 and registration number is 009590. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipments & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Kanodia
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Nikhil Kanodia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harbir Singh Banga
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Preeti Grover
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepto Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Batra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Precision Electronics Share Price

What is the share price of Precision Electronics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precision Electronics is ₹203.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Precision Electronics?

The Precision Electronics is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Precision Electronics?

The market cap of Precision Electronics is ₹281.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Precision Electronics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Precision Electronics are ₹203.00 and ₹199.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Precision Electronics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Precision Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Precision Electronics is ₹266.30 and 52-week low of Precision Electronics is ₹107.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Precision Electronics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Precision Electronics has shown returns of 1.47% over the past day, -12.91% for the past month, 42.16% over 3 months, -1.84% over 1 year, 65.29% across 3 years, and 48.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Precision Electronics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Precision Electronics are 461.36 and 18.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Precision Electronics News

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