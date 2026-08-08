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High Growth High RoE Low PE

Are you looking for companies that grow rapidly, deliver solid returns, and still appear undervalued? This screener finds them for you.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Div Yld (%)
Net Profit Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Profit Var (%)
Sales Qtr (Rs Cr)
ROCE (%)
ROCE 3 yr (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company		211.006,847.410.001,761.343,046.861,853.22112.89273.694.415.112.66
Alpex Solar		803.951,967.540.0053.2750.01671.9635.6137.219.723.517.00
Vega Jewellers		61.95315.210.0021.97551.26271.5130.0053.935.401.927.12
Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global		328.80854.180.0021.41257.13204.8132.4151.189.152.386.75
Unifinz Capital India		114.00504.660.4419.22160.54152.0190.2758.885.793.073.99
GSM Foils		126.10177.710.007.6298.8296.8939.8536.387.522.399.27
Sparkle Gold Rock		69.0030.900.002.932,127.5250.73104.48109.057.465.879.39
Cyber Media (India)		16.4433.960.001.6346.0250.4142.1335.698.38NM6.32
Unique Organics		95.5056.851.361.522,599.6436.5926.9236.437.071.383.01
Goenka Business & Finance		10.1413.180.004.254,272.7136.1267.3251.162.860.370.34
Esaar (India)		11.2523.000.0025.011,216.8521.4656.1131.602.060.582.25
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Why Use This Screener?

This screener can help you uncover stocks with strong fundamentals and attractive prices, a sweet spot for savvy, long-term investors.

High Growth = Market Momentum

Growth indicates that a company is growing rapidly. Whether it be revenues, earnings, or both, rapid scaling attracts investor interest, potentially pushing stock prices higher over time.

RoE: Your Return Gauge

The Return on Equity (ROE) shows how effectively a company utilizes every rupee of shareholders’ capital to generate profit. A high return on equity (RoE) indicates a high-quality business with a moat.

Low PE: Hidden Value

A low Price to Earnings (PE) ratio means the stock has not yet achieved its full growth potential. Strong growth with RoE can signal a hidden gem.

FAQs on High Growth High RoE Low PE

What is considered a good RoE in Indian stocks?

An ROE above 20% is considered strong, indicating that a company effectively generates profits from its shareholders' investment. However, anything between 10% and 20% ROE is accepted as a fairly good ratio. If the ROE is below 10%, it may indicate underperformance or inefficient capital utilization.

Is a low PE ratio always good?

PE ratio, aka the price-to-earnings ratio, is the easiest way to understand if a stock is undervalued or overvalued. Moreover, the lower the P/E ratio, the better it is for the business and potential investors. Of course, you need to see this in the context of other factors such as business growth, management, company growth potential, competition, and moats. To find the PE, divide the company's stock price by its earnings per share. ( PE/ EPS)

Can low PE stocks be risky?

Yes, low PE stocks can be risky in a few cases. While a low P/E ratio may indicate a stock is undervalued, it can also signify that the company faces issues or has limited growth potential. A rising P/E ratio, on the other hand, could mean increased confidence, whereas a consistently declining P/E may mean waning confidence or perceived high risk.

Source: Dion Global

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