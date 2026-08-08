This screener can help you uncover stocks with strong fundamentals and attractive prices, a sweet spot for savvy, long-term investors.

High Growth = Market Momentum

Growth indicates that a company is growing rapidly. Whether it be revenues, earnings, or both, rapid scaling attracts investor interest, potentially pushing stock prices higher over time.

RoE: Your Return Gauge

The Return on Equity (ROE) shows how effectively a company utilizes every rupee of shareholders’ capital to generate profit. A high return on equity (RoE) indicates a high-quality business with a moat.

Low PE: Hidden Value

A low Price to Earnings (PE) ratio means the stock has not yet achieved its full growth potential. Strong growth with RoE can signal a hidden gem.