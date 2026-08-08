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Spencers Retail Share Price

NSE
BSE

SPENCERS RETAIL

R P Goenka Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Retail

Here's the live share price of Spencers Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.27 Closed
-3.12₹ -1.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Spencers Retail Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.27₹35.95
₹32.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.29₹63.20
₹32.27
Open Price
₹35.95
Prev. Close
₹33.31
Volume
3,506

Source: Dion Global

Spencers Retail Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Spencers Retail		-1.71-10.83-20.36-15.50-41.74-20.11-20.61
Avenue Supermarts		-0.80-4.37-11.29-0.75-8.742.242.01
Vishal Mega Mart		1.35-7.46-13.47-11.17-24.96-1.02-0.61
V-Mart Retail		0.730.3618.0624.961.4511.06-3.07
Shoppers Stop		8.3117.8516.294.65-18.36-19.8611.11
Patel Retail		-1.590.385.696.72-23.04-8.36-5.10
Praxis Home Retail		11.86-10.97-9.47-16.61-30.48-27.04-17.57
Jay Ambe Supermarkets		-4.96-15.24-37.16-46.7829.368.965.28
Future Consumer		0-12.90-25.00-27.03-40.00-32.81-48.21
Aditya Consumer Marketing		3.32-2.66-5.66-18.03-26.71-23.90-10.58
Heads UP Ventures		1.032.54-13.26-21.93-29.90-17.22-18.24
Shanti Guru Industries		-2.60-10.221.29-20.65-15.844.89-6.96

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Spencers Retail has declined 41.74% compared to peers like Avenue Supermarts (-8.74%), Vishal Mega Mart (-24.96%), V-Mart Retail (1.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Spencers Retail has underperformed peers relative to Avenue Supermarts (2.01%) and Vishal Mega Mart (-0.61%).

Spencers Retail Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Spencers Retail Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
532.8832.85
1033.533.19
2034.3233.88
5035.6434.79
10034.3335.69
20038.0940.08

Source: Dion Global

Spencers Retail Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Spencers Retail remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.99%, FII holding fell to 6.50%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Spencers Retail Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTSpencers Retail - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTSpencers Retail - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30,
Jul 07, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTSpencers Retail - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTSpencers Retail - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
May 22, 2026, 08:34 PM IST ISTSpencers Retail - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Spencers Retail

Spencers Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB2017PLC219355 and registration number is 219355. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1522.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Shashwat Goenka
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Anuj Singh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pratip Chaudhuri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rekha Sethi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Debanjan Mandal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Utsav Parekh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Spencers Retail Share Price

What is the share price of Spencers Retail?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spencers Retail is ₹32.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Spencers Retail?

The Spencers Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Spencers Retail?

The market cap of Spencers Retail is ₹290.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Spencers Retail?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Spencers Retail are ₹35.95 and ₹32.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spencers Retail?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spencers Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spencers Retail is ₹63.20 and 52-week low of Spencers Retail is ₹24.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Spencers Retail performed historically in terms of returns?

The Spencers Retail has shown returns of -3.12% over the past day, -10.83% for the past month, -20.36% over 3 months, -41.74% over 1 year, -20.11% across 3 years, and -20.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Spencers Retail?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spencers Retail are -1.17 and -0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Spencers Retail News

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