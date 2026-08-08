Here's the live share price of Spencers Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Spencers Retail
|-1.71
|-10.83
|-20.36
|-15.50
|-41.74
|-20.11
|-20.61
|Avenue Supermarts
|-0.80
|-4.37
|-11.29
|-0.75
|-8.74
|2.24
|2.01
|Vishal Mega Mart
|1.35
|-7.46
|-13.47
|-11.17
|-24.96
|-1.02
|-0.61
|V-Mart Retail
|0.73
|0.36
|18.06
|24.96
|1.45
|11.06
|-3.07
|Shoppers Stop
|8.31
|17.85
|16.29
|4.65
|-18.36
|-19.86
|11.11
|Patel Retail
|-1.59
|0.38
|5.69
|6.72
|-23.04
|-8.36
|-5.10
|Praxis Home Retail
|11.86
|-10.97
|-9.47
|-16.61
|-30.48
|-27.04
|-17.57
|Jay Ambe Supermarkets
|-4.96
|-15.24
|-37.16
|-46.78
|29.36
|8.96
|5.28
|Future Consumer
|0
|-12.90
|-25.00
|-27.03
|-40.00
|-32.81
|-48.21
|Aditya Consumer Marketing
|3.32
|-2.66
|-5.66
|-18.03
|-26.71
|-23.90
|-10.58
|Heads UP Ventures
|1.03
|2.54
|-13.26
|-21.93
|-29.90
|-17.22
|-18.24
|Shanti Guru Industries
|-2.60
|-10.22
|1.29
|-20.65
|-15.84
|4.89
|-6.96
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Spencers Retail has declined 41.74% compared to peers like Avenue Supermarts (-8.74%), Vishal Mega Mart (-24.96%), V-Mart Retail (1.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Spencers Retail has underperformed peers relative to Avenue Supermarts (2.01%) and Vishal Mega Mart (-0.61%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|32.88
|32.85
|10
|33.5
|33.19
|20
|34.32
|33.88
|50
|35.64
|34.79
|100
|34.33
|35.69
|200
|38.09
|40.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Spencers Retail remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.99%, FII holding fell to 6.50%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Spencers Retail - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Spencers Retail - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30,
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|Spencers Retail - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Spencers Retail - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|May 22, 2026, 08:34 PM IST IST
|Spencers Retail - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Spencers Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB2017PLC219355 and registration number is 219355. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1522.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spencers Retail is ₹32.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Spencers Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Spencers Retail is ₹290.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Spencers Retail are ₹35.95 and ₹32.27.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spencers Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spencers Retail is ₹63.20 and 52-week low of Spencers Retail is ₹24.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Spencers Retail has shown returns of -3.12% over the past day, -10.83% for the past month, -20.36% over 3 months, -41.74% over 1 year, -20.11% across 3 years, and -20.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spencers Retail are -1.17 and -0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global