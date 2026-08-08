What is the share price of Spencers Retail? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spencers Retail is ₹32.27 as on .

What kind of stock is Spencers Retail? The Spencers Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Spencers Retail? The market cap of Spencers Retail is ₹290.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Spencers Retail? Today’s highest and lowest price of Spencers Retail are ₹35.95 and ₹32.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spencers Retail? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spencers Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spencers Retail is ₹63.20 and 52-week low of Spencers Retail is ₹24.29 as on .

How has the Spencers Retail performed historically in terms of returns? The Spencers Retail has shown returns of -3.12% over the past day, -10.83% for the past month, -20.36% over 3 months, -41.74% over 1 year, -20.11% across 3 years, and -20.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Spencers Retail? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spencers Retail are -1.17 and -0.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global