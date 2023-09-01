Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|3,39,460
|0.01
|2.1
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Spencer's Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB2017PLC219355 and registration number is 219355. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1999.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Spencers Retail Ltd. is ₹553.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Spencers Retail Ltd. is -3.0 and PB ratio of Spencers Retail Ltd. is 5.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spencers Retail Ltd. is ₹61.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spencers Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spencers Retail Ltd. is ₹84.00 and 52-week low of Spencers Retail Ltd. is ₹51.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.