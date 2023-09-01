Follow Us

SPENCERS RETAIL LTD.

Sector : Retail - Departmental Stores | Smallcap | NSE
₹61.40 Closed
-0.08-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Spencers Retail Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.15₹62.40
₹61.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.45₹84.00
₹61.40
Open Price
₹61.45
Prev. Close
₹61.45
Volume
1,72,559

Spencers Retail Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R162.18
  • R262.92
  • R363.43
  • Pivot
    61.67
  • S160.93
  • S260.42
  • S359.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 573.0661.04
  • 1073.3560.79
  • 2074.9960.92
  • 5076.7261.27
  • 10074.261.76
  • 20080.9964.43

Spencers Retail Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.16-1.215.95-0.08-22.22-25.61-70.93
6.500.647.539.45-17.5567.93134.59
2.26-10.47-5.2412.8216.50333.7815.96
4.01-1.1710.98-5.69-23.7024.05-29.90
6.4120.3947.5988.2454.09233.62192.97
7.7447.7997.2438.121.2770.02-67.47
3.45-10.457.14-1.64-15.49-97.95-99.48
-1.80-3.13-14.32-14.32-14.32-14.32-14.32
6.382.04-4.58-6.02-4.2132.98-76.48

Spencers Retail Ltd. Share Holdings

Spencers Retail Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund3,39,4600.012.1

Spencers Retail Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Spencers Retail Ltd.

Spencer's Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB2017PLC219355 and registration number is 219355. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1999.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Sanjiv Goenka
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Anuj Singh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rahul Nayak
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shashwat Goenka
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Utsav Parekh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Debanjan Mandal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pratip Chaudhuri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rekha Sethi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Spencers Retail Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Spencers Retail Ltd.?

The market cap of Spencers Retail Ltd. is ₹553.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Spencers Retail Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Spencers Retail Ltd. is -3.0 and PB ratio of Spencers Retail Ltd. is 5.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Spencers Retail Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spencers Retail Ltd. is ₹61.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spencers Retail Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spencers Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spencers Retail Ltd. is ₹84.00 and 52-week low of Spencers Retail Ltd. is ₹51.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

