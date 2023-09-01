What is the Market Cap of Spencers Retail Ltd.? The market cap of Spencers Retail Ltd. is ₹553.41 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Spencers Retail Ltd.? P/E ratio of Spencers Retail Ltd. is -3.0 and PB ratio of Spencers Retail Ltd. is 5.43 as on .

What is the share price of Spencers Retail Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spencers Retail Ltd. is ₹61.40 as on .