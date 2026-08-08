Here's the live share price of Magson Retail & Distribution along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Magson Retail & Distribution
|0
|2.86
|0.56
|28.57
|46.34
|29.18
|13.47
|Avenue Supermarts
|-0.54
|-4.20
|-11.09
|-0.57
|-8.53
|2.32
|2.05
|Vishal Mega Mart
|1.51
|-7.30
|-13.32
|-11.07
|-24.79
|-0.97
|-0.58
|V-Mart Retail
|2.60
|2.17
|20.09
|26.47
|3.77
|11.66
|-2.73
|Shoppers Stop
|7.82
|18.01
|17.17
|4.91
|-18.26
|-19.84
|11.14
|Patel Retail
|-2.35
|-1.48
|4.11
|5.42
|-23.41
|-8.51
|-5.19
|Spencers Retail
|-1.40
|-10.14
|-19.96
|-14.74
|-41.27
|-19.97
|-20.55
|On Door Concepts
|-6.42
|23.56
|41.30
|104.71
|44.45
|7.40
|4.38
|Praxis Home Retail
|12.72
|-10.38
|-9.79
|-16.95
|-32.39
|-26.55
|-17.70
|Future Consumer
|0
|-13.33
|-25.71
|-27.78
|-40.91
|-31.25
|-48.60
|Osia Hyper Retail
|-4.15
|-15.03
|-50.54
|-80.49
|-77.37
|-59.27
|-24.52
|Heads UP Ventures
|7.04
|3.56
|-9.81
|-18.25
|-30.86
|-16.60
|-17.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Magson Retail & Distribution has gained 46.34% compared to peers like Avenue Supermarts (-8.53%), Vishal Mega Mart (-24.79%), V-Mart Retail (3.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Magson Retail & Distribution has outperformed peers relative to Avenue Supermarts (2.05%) and Vishal Mega Mart (-0.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|180.4
|180.73
|10
|182.43
|180.86
|20
|179.17
|179.2
|50
|175.79
|174.15
|100
|163.7
|164.17
|200
|140.92
|149.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Magson Retail & Distribution saw a drop in promoter holding to 47.79%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.93%, and public shareholding moved up to 67.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Magson Retail & Distribution fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999GJ2018PLC105533 and registration number is 105533. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magson Retail & Distribution is ₹180.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Magson Retail & Distribution is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Magson Retail & Distribution is ₹256.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Magson Retail & Distribution are ₹180.00 and ₹180.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magson Retail & Distribution stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magson Retail & Distribution is ₹199.50 and 52-week low of Magson Retail & Distribution is ₹100.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Magson Retail & Distribution has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.86% for the past month, 0.56% over 3 months, 46.34% over 1 year, 29.18% across 3 years, and 13.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Magson Retail & Distribution are 339.62 and 3.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global