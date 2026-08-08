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Magson Retail & Distribution Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAGSON RETAIL & DISTRIBUTION

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Retail

Here's the live share price of Magson Retail & Distribution along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹180.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Magson Retail & Distribution Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹180.00₹180.00
₹180.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.50₹199.50
₹180.00
Open Price
₹180.00
Prev. Close
₹180.00
Volume
11,000

Source: Dion Global

Magson Retail & Distribution Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Magson Retail & Distribution		02.860.5628.5746.3429.1813.47
Avenue Supermarts		-0.54-4.20-11.09-0.57-8.532.322.05
Vishal Mega Mart		1.51-7.30-13.32-11.07-24.79-0.97-0.58
V-Mart Retail		2.602.1720.0926.473.7711.66-2.73
Shoppers Stop		7.8218.0117.174.91-18.26-19.8411.14
Patel Retail		-2.35-1.484.115.42-23.41-8.51-5.19
Spencers Retail		-1.40-10.14-19.96-14.74-41.27-19.97-20.55
On Door Concepts		-6.4223.5641.30104.7144.457.404.38
Praxis Home Retail		12.72-10.38-9.79-16.95-32.39-26.55-17.70
Future Consumer		0-13.33-25.71-27.78-40.91-31.25-48.60
Osia Hyper Retail		-4.15-15.03-50.54-80.49-77.37-59.27-24.52
Heads UP Ventures		7.043.56-9.81-18.25-30.86-16.60-17.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Magson Retail & Distribution has gained 46.34% compared to peers like Avenue Supermarts (-8.53%), Vishal Mega Mart (-24.79%), V-Mart Retail (3.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Magson Retail & Distribution has outperformed peers relative to Avenue Supermarts (2.05%) and Vishal Mega Mart (-0.58%).

Magson Retail & Distribution Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Magson Retail & Distribution Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5180.4180.73
10182.43180.86
20179.17179.2
50175.79174.15
100163.7164.17
200140.92149.2

Source: Dion Global

Magson Retail & Distribution Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Magson Retail & Distribution saw a drop in promoter holding to 47.79%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.93%, and public shareholding moved up to 67.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Magson Retail & Distribution Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Magson Retail & Distribution fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Magson Retail & Distribution

Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999GJ2018PLC105533 and registration number is 105533. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Emmanuel Francis
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Shivnarayan Pancholi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Jennifer Rajesh Francis
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin Jayendrabhai Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Ambalal Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Robert Gomes
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhirkumar Bhagwatilal Shah
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Magson Retail & Distribution Share Price

What is the share price of Magson Retail & Distribution?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magson Retail & Distribution is ₹180.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Magson Retail & Distribution?

The Magson Retail & Distribution is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Magson Retail & Distribution?

The market cap of Magson Retail & Distribution is ₹256.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Magson Retail & Distribution?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Magson Retail & Distribution are ₹180.00 and ₹180.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Magson Retail & Distribution?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magson Retail & Distribution stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magson Retail & Distribution is ₹199.50 and 52-week low of Magson Retail & Distribution is ₹100.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Magson Retail & Distribution performed historically in terms of returns?

The Magson Retail & Distribution has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.86% for the past month, 0.56% over 3 months, 46.34% over 1 year, 29.18% across 3 years, and 13.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Magson Retail & Distribution?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Magson Retail & Distribution are 339.62 and 3.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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