What is the Market Cap of Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd.? The market cap of Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd. is ₹64.37 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd.? P/E ratio of Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd. is 8.2 as on .

What is the share price of Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd. is ₹82.00 as on .