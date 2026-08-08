What is the share price of Magson Retail & Distribution? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magson Retail & Distribution is ₹180.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Magson Retail & Distribution? The Magson Retail & Distribution is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Magson Retail & Distribution? The market cap of Magson Retail & Distribution is ₹256.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Magson Retail & Distribution? Today’s highest and lowest price of Magson Retail & Distribution are ₹180.00 and ₹180.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Magson Retail & Distribution? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magson Retail & Distribution stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magson Retail & Distribution is ₹199.50 and 52-week low of Magson Retail & Distribution is ₹100.50 as on .

How has the Magson Retail & Distribution performed historically in terms of returns? The Magson Retail & Distribution has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.86% for the past month, 0.56% over 3 months, 46.34% over 1 year, 29.18% across 3 years, and 13.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Magson Retail & Distribution? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Magson Retail & Distribution are 339.62 and 3.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global