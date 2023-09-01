Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAGSON RETAIL & DISTRIBUTION LTD.

Sector : Retail - Departmental Stores | Smallcap | NSE
₹82.00 Closed
0.120.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.00₹83.70
₹82.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹74.65₹97.00
₹82.00
Open Price
₹80.00
Prev. Close
₹81.90
Volume
52,000

Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R183.8
  • R285.6
  • R387.5
  • Pivot
    81.9
  • S180.1
  • S278.2
  • S376.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.1482.71
  • 109.5782.7
  • 204.7982.9
  • 501.910
  • 1000.960
  • 2000.480

Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.80-3.13-14.32-14.32-14.32-14.32-14.32
6.500.647.539.45-17.5567.93134.59
2.26-10.47-5.2412.8216.50333.7815.96
4.01-1.1710.98-5.69-23.7024.05-29.90
6.4120.3947.5988.2454.09233.62192.97
2.16-1.215.95-0.08-22.22-25.61-70.93
7.7447.7997.2438.121.2770.02-67.47
3.45-10.457.14-1.64-15.49-97.95-99.48
6.382.04-4.58-6.02-4.2132.98-76.48

Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd. Share Holdings

About Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd.

Retail - Departmental Stores

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Emmanuel Francis
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Shivnarayan Pancholi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kavin Dineshkumar Dave
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nishat Harshadray Brahmbhatt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Pratap Maganlal
    Director
  • Mr. Nirav Jitendra Choudhry
    Director
  • Mr. Chintankumar Dashratbhai Patel
    Director

FAQs on Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd.?

The market cap of Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd. is ₹64.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd. is 8.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd. is ₹82.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd. is ₹97.00 and 52-week low of Magson Retail & Distribution Ltd. is ₹74.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data