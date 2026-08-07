Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHATIA COMMUNICATIONS & RETAIL (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Retail

Here's the live share price of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.10 Closed
9.51₹ 2.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.77₹26.95
₹25.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.99₹33.60
₹25.10
Open Price
₹23.00
Prev. Close
₹22.92
Volume
2,44,180

Source: Dion Global

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)		9.04-0.5911.0614.6110.2314.3924.62
Aditya Vision		-3.20-4.3011.4624.4949.0036.1242.87
Umiya Mobile		9.138.1513.92-12.61-7.98-5.61-3.40

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) has gained 10.23% compared to peers like Aditya Vision (49.00%), Umiya Mobile (-7.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Vision (42.87%) and Umiya Mobile (-3.40%).

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.3223.16
1023.6323.4
2024.1323.83
5025.0424.18
10023.5124.02
20024.0424.09

Source: Dion Global

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 69.46%, while DII stake increased to 0.48%, FII holding rose to 7.54%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTBhatia Communication - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On August 14, 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTBhatia Communication - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Jul 27, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTBhatia Communication - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 25, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTBhatia Communication - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 09, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTBhatia Communication - Intimation Regarding Temporary Disruption Of Operations Due To Floods In Surat.

Source: Dion Global

About Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109GJ2008PLC053336 and registration number is 053336. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of telecommunication equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 591.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Harbanslal Bhatia
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Harbanslal Bhatia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Kamleshkumari Harbanslal Bhatia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Aript Arunkumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rachit Naresh Narang
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Kapil Arora
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) is ₹25.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)?

The Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)?

The market cap of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) is ₹326.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) are ₹26.95 and ₹22.77.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) is ₹33.60 and 52-week low of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) is ₹17.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) has shown returns of 9.51% over the past day, -0.59% for the past month, 11.06% over 3 months, 10.23% over 1 year, 14.39% across 3 years, and 24.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) are 19.49 and 2.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) News

More Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) News
Market Pulse