What is the share price of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) is ₹25.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)? The Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)? The market cap of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) is ₹326.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) are ₹26.95 and ₹22.77.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) is ₹33.60 and 52-week low of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) is ₹17.99 as on .

How has the Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) has shown returns of 9.51% over the past day, -0.59% for the past month, 11.06% over 3 months, 10.23% over 1 year, 14.39% across 3 years, and 24.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) are 19.49 and 2.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global