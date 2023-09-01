Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.48
|6.43
|11.55
|-13.96
|-44.04
|172.79
|112.24
|9.68
|4.45
|81.22
|60.55
|74.06
|10,001.21
|3,943.76
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|17 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109GJ2008PLC053336 and registration number is 053336. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of telecommunication equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 233.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. is ₹232.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. is 22.07 and PB ratio of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. is 4.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. is ₹18.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. is ₹59.50 and 52-week low of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. is ₹13.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.