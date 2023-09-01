Follow Us

BHATIA COMMUNICATIONS & RETAIL (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Retail - Speciality - Non Apparel | Smallcap | BSE
₹18.55 Closed
-1.01-0.19
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.22₹18.94
₹18.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.10₹59.50
₹18.55
Open Price
₹18.37
Prev. Close
₹18.74
Volume
39,365

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.92
  • R219.29
  • R319.64
  • Pivot
    18.57
  • S118.2
  • S217.85
  • S317.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 548.2218.65
  • 1051.8818.31
  • 2046.8517.74
  • 5039.216.97
  • 10037.8517.75
  • 20031.6620.56

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.486.4311.55-13.96-44.04172.79112.24
9.684.4581.2260.5574.0610,001.213,943.76

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd.

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109GJ2008PLC053336 and registration number is 053336. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of telecommunication equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 233.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Harbanslal Bhatia
    Executive & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Harbanslal Bhatia
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Aript Arunkumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rachit Naresh Narang
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Kapil Arora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kamleshkumari Harbanslal Bhatia
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. is ₹232.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. is 22.07 and PB ratio of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. is 4.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. is ₹18.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. is ₹59.50 and 52-week low of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. is ₹13.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

