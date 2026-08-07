Here's the live share price of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)
|9.04
|-0.59
|11.06
|14.61
|10.23
|14.39
|24.62
|Aditya Vision
|-3.20
|-4.30
|11.46
|24.49
|49.00
|36.12
|42.87
|Umiya Mobile
|9.13
|8.15
|13.92
|-12.61
|-7.98
|-5.61
|-3.40
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) has gained 10.23% compared to peers like Aditya Vision (49.00%), Umiya Mobile (-7.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Vision (42.87%) and Umiya Mobile (-3.40%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.32
|23.16
|10
|23.63
|23.4
|20
|24.13
|23.83
|50
|25.04
|24.18
|100
|23.51
|24.02
|200
|24.04
|24.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 69.46%, while DII stake increased to 0.48%, FII holding rose to 7.54%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Bhatia Communication - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On August 14, 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|Bhatia Communication - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|Bhatia Communication - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 25, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Bhatia Communication - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Bhatia Communication - Intimation Regarding Temporary Disruption Of Operations Due To Floods In Surat.
Source: Dion Global
Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109GJ2008PLC053336 and registration number is 053336. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of telecommunication equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 591.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) is ₹25.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) is ₹326.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) are ₹26.95 and ₹22.77.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) is ₹33.60 and 52-week low of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) is ₹17.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) has shown returns of 9.51% over the past day, -0.59% for the past month, 11.06% over 3 months, 10.23% over 1 year, 14.39% across 3 years, and 24.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) are 19.49 and 2.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global