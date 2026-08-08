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List of Retail Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of retail companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on retail stocks here.

Retail Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Baazar Style Retail		320.1015.204.9919.35
Vedant Fashions		518.2517.103.41210.16
V2 Retail		220.152.000.9215.20
Shoppers Stop		419.850.700.174.81
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		63.310.100.16509.50
Cantabil Retail India		228.00-0.25-0.117.22
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		94.25-0.44-0.4640.59
Vaibhav Global		241.25-1.20-0.4919.24
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Credo Brands Marketing		86.37-0.92-1.054.83
Kewal Kiran Clothing		514.85-6.35-1.2215.27
Avenue Supermarts		3890.25-50.75-1.2915.95
Aditya Vision		619.30-9.05-1.444.56
Vishal Mega Mart		108.55-1.60-1.45343.78
Raymond Lifestyle		733.80-12.20-1.645.79
Go Fashion (India)		321.40-6.90-2.106.50
Trent		3000.00-110.00-3.54176.19
V-Mart Retail		785.10-30.00-3.685.72
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Retail sector stocks today are Baazar Style Retail (up 4.99%) and Vedant Fashions (up 3.41%). On the other hand, the top losers include V-Mart Retail (down 3.68%) and Trent (down 3.54%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Retail sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Retail Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Mahindra Manulife Consumption Fund12.15Trent2.10
Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund11.08Trent4.85
ICICI Prudential Long Term Wealth Enhancement Fund 10.34Avenue Supermarts7.39
UTI India Consumer Fund10.23Trent6.55
ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund8.28Trent4.06

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