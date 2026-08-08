Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of retail companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on retail stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Baazar Style Retail
|320.10
|15.20
|4.99
|19.35
|Vedant Fashions
|518.25
|17.10
|3.41
|210.16
|V2 Retail
|220.15
|2.00
|0.92
|15.20
|Shoppers Stop
|419.85
|0.70
|0.17
|4.81
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|63.31
|0.10
|0.16
|509.50
|Cantabil Retail India
|228.00
|-0.25
|-0.11
|7.22
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|94.25
|-0.44
|-0.46
|40.59
|Vaibhav Global
|241.25
|-1.20
|-0.49
|19.24
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Credo Brands Marketing
|86.37
|-0.92
|-1.05
|4.83
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|514.85
|-6.35
|-1.22
|15.27
|Avenue Supermarts
|3890.25
|-50.75
|-1.29
|15.95
|Aditya Vision
|619.30
|-9.05
|-1.44
|4.56
|Vishal Mega Mart
|108.55
|-1.60
|-1.45
|343.78
|Raymond Lifestyle
|733.80
|-12.20
|-1.64
|5.79
|Go Fashion (India)
|321.40
|-6.90
|-2.10
|6.50
|Trent
|3000.00
|-110.00
|-3.54
|176.19
|V-Mart Retail
|785.10
|-30.00
|-3.68
|5.72
The top gainers among the Retail sector stocks today are Baazar Style Retail (up 4.99%) and Vedant Fashions (up 3.41%). On the other hand, the top losers include V-Mart Retail (down 3.68%) and Trent (down 3.54%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Retail sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Mahindra Manulife Consumption Fund
|12.15
|Trent
|2.10
|Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund
|11.08
|Trent
|4.85
|ICICI Prudential Long Term Wealth Enhancement Fund
|10.34
|Avenue Supermarts
|7.39
|UTI India Consumer Fund
|10.23
|Trent
|6.55
|ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund
|8.28
|Trent
|4.06