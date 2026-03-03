Here's the live share price of Credo Brands Marketing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Credo Brands Marketing has declined 23.33% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -32.40%.
Credo Brands Marketing’s current P/E of 7.92x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Credo Brands Marketing
|-2.30
|-15.45
|-15.84
|-33.80
|-30.29
|-35.77
|-23.33
|Trent
|-2.25
|0.62
|-8.17
|-29.69
|-22.31
|43.39
|33.38
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|-2.87
|-10.18
|-23.37
|-29.02
|-36.32
|-13.97
|-8.63
|Vedant Fashions
|-4.04
|-19.65
|-35.44
|-47.30
|-52.67
|-30.89
|-16.01
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|-3.72
|0.67
|-13.62
|-18.53
|-72.40
|-34.54
|-20.53
|V2 Retail
|-2.33
|-8.28
|-16.24
|15.40
|28.65
|181.23
|68.44
|Raymond Lifestyle
|-2.82
|-14.50
|-18.43
|-29.94
|-16.78
|-32.64
|-21.11
|Vaibhav Global
|-3.63
|-9.65
|-5.65
|0.59
|-0.49
|-12.07
|-21.68
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|-4.72
|2.83
|-4.49
|-6.99
|2.43
|6.68
|21.55
|Baazar Style Retail
|-9.79
|-9.77
|2.81
|-14.10
|36.30
|-9.67
|-5.92
|Cantabil Retail India
|-6.38
|-14.87
|4.64
|0.33
|10.06
|9.87
|27.59
|Go Fashion (India)
|-4.79
|-21.22
|-38.59
|-57.53
|-56.46
|-31.52
|-24.51
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|-4.48
|-11.47
|-25.27
|-33.06
|-37.29
|-34.02
|-22.08
|Kiaasa Retail
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marc Loire Fashions
|1.76
|70.60
|34.34
|3.91
|-12.50
|-4.35
|-2.64
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|2.46
|6.84
|-9.42
|-24.24
|-26.47
|-41.43
|-56.22
|Davin Sons Retail
|2.86
|-6.49
|-30.26
|-31.86
|48.45
|-7.98
|-4.87
|Future Enterprises
|0
|0
|0
|-23.44
|-14.04
|-23.40
|-45.38
|Mish Designs
|0.19
|18.00
|23.20
|-11.90
|-46.74
|-29.57
|-18.97
|7NR Retail
|-4.89
|-3.31
|-13.79
|-32.69
|-11.17
|-21.37
|-7.61
Over the last one year, Credo Brands Marketing has declined 30.29% compared to peers like Trent (-22.31%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-36.32%), Vedant Fashions (-52.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Credo Brands Marketing has underperformed peers relative to Trent (33.38%) and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-8.63%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|85.67
|85.91
|10
|87.36
|87.43
|20
|92.21
|89.72
|50
|94.05
|93.67
|100
|99.76
|101.05
|200
|122.99
|115.72
In the latest quarter, Credo Brands Marketing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.33%, FII holding fell to 0.46%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|10,37,642
|0.01
|9.47
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 21, 2026, 3:38 AM IST
|Credo Brands Mkt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 16, 2026, 8:31 PM IST
|Credo Brands Mkt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 10, 2026, 10:18 PM IST
|Credo Brands Mkt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 09, 2026, 11:58 PM IST
|Credo Brands Mkt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 09, 2026, 11:49 PM IST
|Credo Brands Mkt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Credo Brands Marketing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH1999PLC119669 and registration number is 119669. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 618.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Credo Brands Marketing is ₹82.81 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Credo Brands Marketing is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Credo Brands Marketing is ₹541.33 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Credo Brands Marketing are ₹84.58 and ₹81.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Credo Brands Marketing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Credo Brands Marketing is ₹186.25 and 52-week low of Credo Brands Marketing is ₹81.01 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Credo Brands Marketing has shown returns of -4.32% over the past day, -8.04% for the past month, -17.52% over 3 months, -32.4% over 1 year, -35.77% across 3 years, and -23.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Credo Brands Marketing are 7.92 and 1.32 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.62 per annum.