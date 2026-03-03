Facebook Pixel Code
Credo Brands Marketing Share Price

NSE
BSE

CREDO BRANDS MARKETING

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Retail
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Credo Brands Marketing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹82.81 Closed
-4.32₹ -3.74
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Credo Brands Marketing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹81.01₹84.58
₹82.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹81.01₹186.25
₹82.81
Open Price
₹81.01
Prev. Close
₹86.55
Volume
5,157

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Credo Brands Marketing has declined 23.33% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -32.40%.

Credo Brands Marketing’s current P/E of 7.92x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Credo Brands Marketing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Credo Brands Marketing		-2.30-15.45-15.84-33.80-30.29-35.77-23.33
Trent		-2.250.62-8.17-29.69-22.3143.3933.38
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		-2.87-10.18-23.37-29.02-36.32-13.97-8.63
Vedant Fashions		-4.04-19.65-35.44-47.30-52.67-30.89-16.01
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		-3.720.67-13.62-18.53-72.40-34.54-20.53
V2 Retail		-2.33-8.28-16.2415.4028.65181.2368.44
Raymond Lifestyle		-2.82-14.50-18.43-29.94-16.78-32.64-21.11
Vaibhav Global		-3.63-9.65-5.650.59-0.49-12.07-21.68
Kewal Kiran Clothing		-4.722.83-4.49-6.992.436.6821.55
Baazar Style Retail		-9.79-9.772.81-14.1036.30-9.67-5.92
Cantabil Retail India		-6.38-14.874.640.3310.069.8727.59
Go Fashion (India)		-4.79-21.22-38.59-57.53-56.46-31.52-24.51
Saraswati Saree Depot		-4.48-11.47-25.27-33.06-37.29-34.02-22.08
Kiaasa Retail		0000000
Marc Loire Fashions		1.7670.6034.343.91-12.50-4.35-2.64
Future Lifestyle Fashions		2.466.84-9.42-24.24-26.47-41.43-56.22
Davin Sons Retail		2.86-6.49-30.26-31.8648.45-7.98-4.87
Future Enterprises		000-23.44-14.04-23.40-45.38
Mish Designs		0.1918.0023.20-11.90-46.74-29.57-18.97
7NR Retail		-4.89-3.31-13.79-32.69-11.17-21.37-7.61

Over the last one year, Credo Brands Marketing has declined 30.29% compared to peers like Trent (-22.31%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-36.32%), Vedant Fashions (-52.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Credo Brands Marketing has underperformed peers relative to Trent (33.38%) and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-8.63%).

Credo Brands Marketing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Credo Brands Marketing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
585.6785.91
1087.3687.43
2092.2189.72
5094.0593.67
10099.76101.05
200122.99115.72

Credo Brands Marketing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Credo Brands Marketing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.33%, FII holding fell to 0.46%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Credo Brands Marketing Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
10,37,6420.019.47

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Credo Brands Marketing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 21, 2026, 3:38 AM ISTCredo Brands Mkt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Feb 16, 2026, 8:31 PM ISTCredo Brands Mkt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2026, 10:18 PM ISTCredo Brands Mkt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 09, 2026, 11:58 PM ISTCredo Brands Mkt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 09, 2026, 11:49 PM ISTCredo Brands Mkt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Credo Brands Marketing

Credo Brands Marketing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH1999PLC119669 and registration number is 119669. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 618.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kamal Khushlani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Khushlani
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Manoj Nakra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Paresh Bambolkar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ramona Jogeshwar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amer Jaleel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Credo Brands Marketing Share Price

What is the share price of Credo Brands Marketing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Credo Brands Marketing is ₹82.81 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Credo Brands Marketing?

The Credo Brands Marketing is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Credo Brands Marketing?

The market cap of Credo Brands Marketing is ₹541.33 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Credo Brands Marketing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Credo Brands Marketing are ₹84.58 and ₹81.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Credo Brands Marketing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Credo Brands Marketing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Credo Brands Marketing is ₹186.25 and 52-week low of Credo Brands Marketing is ₹81.01 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Credo Brands Marketing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Credo Brands Marketing has shown returns of -4.32% over the past day, -8.04% for the past month, -17.52% over 3 months, -32.4% over 1 year, -35.77% across 3 years, and -23.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Credo Brands Marketing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Credo Brands Marketing are 7.92 and 1.32 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.62 per annum.

Credo Brands Marketing News

