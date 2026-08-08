Here's the live share price of Jay Jalaram Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jay Jalaram Technologies
|-2.29
|25.83
|20.88
|29.17
|39.75
|-21.58
|26.56
|Aditya Vision
|-3.07
|-5.04
|11.19
|24.30
|48.88
|11.74
|6.89
|Fonebox Retail
|14.07
|38.66
|50.81
|21.86
|14.00
|-22.41
|-14.12
|Vinit Mobile
|-17.34
|-54.36
|-54.36
|-54.36
|-54.36
|-23.01
|-14.52
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jay Jalaram Technologies has gained 39.75% compared to peers like Aditya Vision (48.88%), Fonebox Retail (14.00%), Vinit Mobile (-54.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Jay Jalaram Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Vision (6.89%) and Fonebox Retail (-14.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|176.67
|174.73
|10
|171.1
|171.69
|20
|157.22
|163.83
|50
|142.06
|149.79
|100
|129.72
|142.31
|200
|142.56
|150.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jay Jalaram Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.60%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Jay Jalaram Technologies fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32202GJ2012PLC068660 and registration number is 068660. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Speciality - Non Apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 851.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jay Jalaram Technologies is ₹170.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jay Jalaram Technologies is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Jay Jalaram Technologies is ₹206.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jay Jalaram Technologies are ₹177.50 and ₹170.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jay Jalaram Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jay Jalaram Technologies is ₹212.30 and 52-week low of Jay Jalaram Technologies is ₹85.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jay Jalaram Technologies has shown returns of -3.94% over the past day, 25.83% for the past month, 20.88% over 3 months, 39.75% over 1 year, -21.58% across 3 years, and 26.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jay Jalaram Technologies are 20.10 and 2.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global