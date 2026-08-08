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Jay Jalaram Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAY JALARAM TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Retail

Here's the live share price of Jay Jalaram Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹170.50 Closed
-3.94₹ -7.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jay Jalaram Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹170.50₹177.50
₹170.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.00₹212.30
₹170.50
Open Price
₹177.50
Prev. Close
₹177.50
Volume
500

Source: Dion Global

Jay Jalaram Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jay Jalaram Technologies		-2.2925.8320.8829.1739.75-21.5826.56
Aditya Vision		-3.07-5.0411.1924.3048.8811.746.89
Fonebox Retail		14.0738.6650.8121.8614.00-22.41-14.12
Vinit Mobile		-17.34-54.36-54.36-54.36-54.36-23.01-14.52

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jay Jalaram Technologies has gained 39.75% compared to peers like Aditya Vision (48.88%), Fonebox Retail (14.00%), Vinit Mobile (-54.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Jay Jalaram Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Vision (6.89%) and Fonebox Retail (-14.12%).

Jay Jalaram Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jay Jalaram Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5176.67174.73
10171.1171.69
20157.22163.83
50142.06149.79
100129.72142.31
200142.56150.48

Source: Dion Global

Jay Jalaram Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jay Jalaram Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.60%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jay Jalaram Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Jay Jalaram Technologies fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Jay Jalaram Technologies

Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32202GJ2012PLC068660 and registration number is 068660. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Speciality - Non Apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 851.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kamlesh Varjivandas Thakkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Hariram Lalwani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukeshkumar Navnitray Bhatt
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipul Varjivandas Thakkar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Heer Dipesh Kanjani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Miteshkumar Harendrabhai Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jay Jalaram Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Jay Jalaram Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jay Jalaram Technologies is ₹170.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jay Jalaram Technologies?

The Jay Jalaram Technologies is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jay Jalaram Technologies?

The market cap of Jay Jalaram Technologies is ₹206.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jay Jalaram Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jay Jalaram Technologies are ₹177.50 and ₹170.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jay Jalaram Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jay Jalaram Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jay Jalaram Technologies is ₹212.30 and 52-week low of Jay Jalaram Technologies is ₹85.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jay Jalaram Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jay Jalaram Technologies has shown returns of -3.94% over the past day, 25.83% for the past month, 20.88% over 3 months, 39.75% over 1 year, -21.58% across 3 years, and 26.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jay Jalaram Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jay Jalaram Technologies are 20.10 and 2.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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