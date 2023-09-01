Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32202GJ2012PLC068660 and registration number is 068660. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Speciality - Non Apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 165.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. is ₹383.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. is 16.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. is ₹344.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. is ₹397.90 and 52-week low of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. is ₹50.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.