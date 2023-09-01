Follow Us

Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JAY JALARAM TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Retail - Speciality - Non Apparel | Smallcap | NSE
₹344.95 Closed
-0.01-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹344.95₹352.00
₹344.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.00₹397.90
₹344.95
Open Price
₹345.50
Prev. Close
₹345.00
Volume
16,000

Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1349.65
  • R2354.35
  • R3356.7
  • Pivot
    347.3
  • S1342.6
  • S2340.25
  • S3335.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 590.55352.27
  • 1076.95351.82
  • 2067.94335.65
  • 5041.46285.02
  • 10020.73245.42
  • 20010.37212.77

Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y

Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd.

Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32202GJ2012PLC068660 and registration number is 068660. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Speciality - Non Apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 165.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kamlesh Varjivandas Thakkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Hariram Lalwani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukeshkumar Navnitray Bhatt
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vipul Thakkar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Ramanlal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Varad Sanjaykumar Chandibhamar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Heer Dipesh Kanjani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. is ₹383.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. is 16.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. is ₹344.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. is ₹397.90 and 52-week low of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. is ₹50.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

