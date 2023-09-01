What is the Market Cap of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. is ₹383.93 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. is 16.25 as on .

What is the share price of Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd. is ₹344.95 as on .