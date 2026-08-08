What is the share price of Jay Jalaram Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jay Jalaram Technologies is ₹170.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Jay Jalaram Technologies? The Jay Jalaram Technologies is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jay Jalaram Technologies? The market cap of Jay Jalaram Technologies is ₹206.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jay Jalaram Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jay Jalaram Technologies are ₹177.50 and ₹170.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jay Jalaram Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jay Jalaram Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jay Jalaram Technologies is ₹212.30 and 52-week low of Jay Jalaram Technologies is ₹85.00 as on .

How has the Jay Jalaram Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Jay Jalaram Technologies has shown returns of -3.94% over the past day, 25.83% for the past month, 20.88% over 3 months, 39.75% over 1 year, -21.58% across 3 years, and 26.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jay Jalaram Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jay Jalaram Technologies are 20.10 and 2.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global