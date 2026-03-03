Here's the live share price of Forcas Studio along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Forcas Studio has declined 7.17% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 23.82%.
Forcas Studio’s current P/E of 15.18x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Forcas Studio
|-2.35
|-9.99
|-20.36
|-0.10
|32.73
|-11.66
|-7.17
|Trent
|-2.11
|0.67
|-8.11
|-29.76
|-22.20
|43.41
|33.40
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|-3.48
|-10.79
|-23.88
|-29.53
|-36.46
|-14.03
|-8.67
|Vedant Fashions
|-8.12
|-23.03
|-38.17
|-49.51
|-54.70
|-31.95
|-16.71
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|-4.16
|0.30
|-14.07
|-19.00
|-72.53
|-34.62
|-20.60
|V2 Retail
|-2.71
|-8.48
|-17.10
|14.97
|26.26
|180.68
|68.30
|Raymond Lifestyle
|-3.04
|-14.85
|-18.79
|-30.24
|-17.17
|-32.89
|-21.28
|Vaibhav Global
|-4.24
|-10.11
|-5.96
|-0.09
|-1.19
|-12.30
|-21.73
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|-2.97
|3.95
|-3.67
|-6.06
|3.28
|7.07
|21.62
|Baazar Style Retail
|-10.40
|-10.28
|2.39
|-14.62
|36.48
|-9.86
|-6.04
|Cantabil Retail India
|-6.49
|-14.54
|4.82
|0.17
|10.18
|9.86
|27.75
|Go Fashion (India)
|-4.68
|-21.06
|-38.55
|-57.46
|-56.00
|-31.47
|-24.50
|Credo Brands Marketing
|-1.91
|-15.11
|-15.57
|-33.36
|-30.06
|-35.64
|-23.23
|Purple United Sales
|-10.50
|-17.74
|-40.19
|-33.58
|114.62
|11.64
|6.83
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|-5.22
|-11.58
|-25.72
|-33.35
|-37.57
|-33.49
|-21.71
|S D Retail
|3.53
|11.46
|-11.56
|-33.08
|-8.33
|-16.45
|-10.22
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|5.98
|8.77
|-8.82
|-23.93
|-26.19
|-41.36
|-56.32
|Future Enterprises
|-2.33
|-4.55
|-10.64
|-33.33
|-25.00
|-26.32
|-47.06
Over the last one year, Forcas Studio has gained 32.73% compared to peers like Trent (-22.20%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-36.46%), Vedant Fashions (-54.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Forcas Studio has underperformed peers relative to Trent (33.40%) and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-8.67%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|105.42
|104.62
|10
|105.2
|105.65
|20
|108.57
|108.1
|50
|115.91
|113.14
|100
|117.95
|114.38
|200
|111.82
|111.42
In the latest quarter, Forcas Studio remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.08%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Forcas Studio fact sheet for more information
Forcas Studio Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/01/2024 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101WB2024PLC267500 and registration number is 267500. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Apparel/Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Forcas Studio is ₹99.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Forcas Studio is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Forcas Studio is ₹175.01 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Forcas Studio are ₹104.00 and ₹97.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Forcas Studio stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Forcas Studio is ₹140.00 and 52-week low of Forcas Studio is ₹65.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Forcas Studio has shown returns of -5.19% over the past day, -13.43% for the past month, -21.09% over 3 months, 23.82% over 1 year, -11.66% across 3 years, and -7.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Forcas Studio are 15.18 and 2.52 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.