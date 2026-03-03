Facebook Pixel Code
Forcas Studio Share Price

NSE
BSE

FORCAS STUDIO

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Retail

Here's the live share price of Forcas Studio along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹99.55 Closed
-5.19₹ -5.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:45 PM IST
Forcas Studio Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹97.15₹104.00
₹99.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.05₹140.00
₹99.55
Open Price
₹97.15
Prev. Close
₹105.00
Volume
14,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Forcas Studio has declined 7.17% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 23.82%.

Forcas Studio’s current P/E of 15.18x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Forcas Studio Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Forcas Studio		-2.35-9.99-20.36-0.1032.73-11.66-7.17
Trent		-2.110.67-8.11-29.76-22.2043.4133.40
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		-3.48-10.79-23.88-29.53-36.46-14.03-8.67
Vedant Fashions		-8.12-23.03-38.17-49.51-54.70-31.95-16.71
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		-4.160.30-14.07-19.00-72.53-34.62-20.60
V2 Retail		-2.71-8.48-17.1014.9726.26180.6868.30
Raymond Lifestyle		-3.04-14.85-18.79-30.24-17.17-32.89-21.28
Vaibhav Global		-4.24-10.11-5.96-0.09-1.19-12.30-21.73
Kewal Kiran Clothing		-2.973.95-3.67-6.063.287.0721.62
Baazar Style Retail		-10.40-10.282.39-14.6236.48-9.86-6.04
Cantabil Retail India		-6.49-14.544.820.1710.189.8627.75
Go Fashion (India)		-4.68-21.06-38.55-57.46-56.00-31.47-24.50
Credo Brands Marketing		-1.91-15.11-15.57-33.36-30.06-35.64-23.23
Purple United Sales		-10.50-17.74-40.19-33.58114.6211.646.83
Saraswati Saree Depot		-5.22-11.58-25.72-33.35-37.57-33.49-21.71
S D Retail		3.5311.46-11.56-33.08-8.33-16.45-10.22
Future Lifestyle Fashions		5.988.77-8.82-23.93-26.19-41.36-56.32
Future Enterprises		-2.33-4.55-10.64-33.33-25.00-26.32-47.06

Over the last one year, Forcas Studio has gained 32.73% compared to peers like Trent (-22.20%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-36.46%), Vedant Fashions (-54.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Forcas Studio has underperformed peers relative to Trent (33.40%) and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-8.67%).

Forcas Studio Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Forcas Studio Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5105.42104.62
10105.2105.65
20108.57108.1
50115.91113.14
100117.95114.38
200111.82111.42

Forcas Studio Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Forcas Studio remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.08%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Forcas Studio Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Forcas Studio fact sheet for more information

About Forcas Studio

Forcas Studio Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/01/2024 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101WB2024PLC267500 and registration number is 267500. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Apparel/Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sailesh Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sourav Agarwal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Altab Uddin Kazi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Hitu Gambhir Mahajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Rathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Forcas Studio Share Price

What is the share price of Forcas Studio?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Forcas Studio is ₹99.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Forcas Studio?

The Forcas Studio is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Forcas Studio?

The market cap of Forcas Studio is ₹175.01 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Forcas Studio?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Forcas Studio are ₹104.00 and ₹97.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Forcas Studio?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Forcas Studio stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Forcas Studio is ₹140.00 and 52-week low of Forcas Studio is ₹65.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Forcas Studio performed historically in terms of returns?

The Forcas Studio has shown returns of -5.19% over the past day, -13.43% for the past month, -21.09% over 3 months, 23.82% over 1 year, -11.66% across 3 years, and -7.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Forcas Studio?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Forcas Studio are 15.18 and 2.52 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

