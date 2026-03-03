Here's the live share price of Purple United Sales along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Purple United Sales has gained 6.83% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 115.33%.
Purple United Sales’s current P/E of 22.83x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Purple United Sales
|-10.50
|-17.74
|-40.19
|-33.58
|114.62
|11.64
|6.83
|Trent
|-2.11
|0.67
|-8.11
|-29.76
|-22.20
|43.41
|33.40
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|-3.48
|-10.79
|-23.88
|-29.53
|-36.46
|-14.03
|-8.67
|Vedant Fashions
|-8.12
|-23.03
|-38.17
|-49.51
|-54.70
|-31.95
|-16.71
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|-4.16
|0.30
|-14.07
|-19.00
|-72.53
|-34.62
|-20.60
|V2 Retail
|-2.71
|-8.48
|-17.10
|14.97
|26.26
|180.68
|68.30
|Raymond Lifestyle
|-3.04
|-14.85
|-18.79
|-30.24
|-17.17
|-32.89
|-21.28
|Vaibhav Global
|-4.24
|-10.11
|-5.96
|-0.09
|-1.19
|-12.30
|-21.73
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|-2.97
|3.95
|-3.67
|-6.06
|3.28
|7.07
|21.62
|Baazar Style Retail
|-10.40
|-10.28
|2.39
|-14.62
|36.48
|-9.86
|-6.04
|Cantabil Retail India
|-6.49
|-14.54
|4.82
|0.17
|10.18
|9.86
|27.75
|Go Fashion (India)
|-4.68
|-21.06
|-38.55
|-57.46
|-56.00
|-31.47
|-24.50
|Credo Brands Marketing
|-1.91
|-15.11
|-15.57
|-33.36
|-30.06
|-35.64
|-23.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|-5.22
|-11.58
|-25.72
|-33.35
|-37.57
|-33.49
|-21.71
|Forcas Studio
|-2.35
|-9.99
|-20.36
|-0.10
|32.73
|-11.66
|-7.17
|S D Retail
|3.53
|11.46
|-11.56
|-33.08
|-8.33
|-16.45
|-10.22
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|5.98
|8.77
|-8.82
|-23.93
|-26.19
|-41.36
|-56.32
|Future Enterprises
|-2.33
|-4.55
|-10.64
|-33.33
|-25.00
|-26.32
|-47.06
Over the last one year, Purple United Sales has gained 114.62% compared to peers like Trent (-22.20%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-36.46%), Vedant Fashions (-54.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Purple United Sales has outperformed peers relative to Trent (33.40%) and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-8.67%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|326.17
|316.9
|10
|328.35
|325
|20
|344.78
|334.5
|50
|360.35
|362.81
|100
|432.71
|386.01
|200
|393.98
|355.79
In the latest quarter, Purple United Sales remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Purple United Sales fact sheet for more information
Purple United Sales Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909DL2014PLC271636 and registration number is 271636. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Apparel/Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Purple United Sales is ₹290.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Purple United Sales is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Purple United Sales is ₹279.36 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Purple United Sales are ₹308.00 and ₹288.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Purple United Sales stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Purple United Sales is ₹587.95 and 52-week low of Purple United Sales is ₹119.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Purple United Sales has shown returns of -4.2% over the past day, -14.61% for the past month, -40.89% over 3 months, 115.33% over 1 year, 11.64% across 3 years, and 6.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Purple United Sales are 22.83 and 4.26 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.