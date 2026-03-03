Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Purple United Sales along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹290.70 Closed
-4.20₹ -12.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:50 PM IST
Purple United Sales Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹288.30₹308.00
₹290.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹119.55₹587.95
₹290.70
Open Price
₹303.45
Prev. Close
₹303.45
Volume
14,750

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Purple United Sales has gained 6.83% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 115.33%.

Purple United Sales’s current P/E of 22.83x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Purple United Sales Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Purple United Sales		-10.50-17.74-40.19-33.58114.6211.646.83
Trent		-2.110.67-8.11-29.76-22.2043.4133.40
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		-3.48-10.79-23.88-29.53-36.46-14.03-8.67
Vedant Fashions		-8.12-23.03-38.17-49.51-54.70-31.95-16.71
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		-4.160.30-14.07-19.00-72.53-34.62-20.60
V2 Retail		-2.71-8.48-17.1014.9726.26180.6868.30
Raymond Lifestyle		-3.04-14.85-18.79-30.24-17.17-32.89-21.28
Vaibhav Global		-4.24-10.11-5.96-0.09-1.19-12.30-21.73
Kewal Kiran Clothing		-2.973.95-3.67-6.063.287.0721.62
Baazar Style Retail		-10.40-10.282.39-14.6236.48-9.86-6.04
Cantabil Retail India		-6.49-14.544.820.1710.189.8627.75
Go Fashion (India)		-4.68-21.06-38.55-57.46-56.00-31.47-24.50
Credo Brands Marketing		-1.91-15.11-15.57-33.36-30.06-35.64-23.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		-5.22-11.58-25.72-33.35-37.57-33.49-21.71
Forcas Studio		-2.35-9.99-20.36-0.1032.73-11.66-7.17
S D Retail		3.5311.46-11.56-33.08-8.33-16.45-10.22
Future Lifestyle Fashions		5.988.77-8.82-23.93-26.19-41.36-56.32
Future Enterprises		-2.33-4.55-10.64-33.33-25.00-26.32-47.06

Over the last one year, Purple United Sales has gained 114.62% compared to peers like Trent (-22.20%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-36.46%), Vedant Fashions (-54.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Purple United Sales has outperformed peers relative to Trent (33.40%) and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-8.67%).

Purple United Sales Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Purple United Sales Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5326.17316.9
10328.35325
20344.78334.5
50360.35362.81
100432.71386.01
200393.98355.79

Purple United Sales Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Purple United Sales remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Purple United Sales Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Purple United Sales fact sheet for more information

About Purple United Sales

Purple United Sales Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909DL2014PLC271636 and registration number is 271636. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Apparel/Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jatinder Dev Seth
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Bhawna Seth
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Niraj Rajpal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Lal Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarun Anand
    Independent Director

FAQs on Purple United Sales Share Price

What is the share price of Purple United Sales?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Purple United Sales is ₹290.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Purple United Sales?

The Purple United Sales is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Purple United Sales?

The market cap of Purple United Sales is ₹279.36 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Purple United Sales?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Purple United Sales are ₹308.00 and ₹288.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Purple United Sales?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Purple United Sales stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Purple United Sales is ₹587.95 and 52-week low of Purple United Sales is ₹119.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Purple United Sales performed historically in terms of returns?

The Purple United Sales has shown returns of -4.2% over the past day, -14.61% for the past month, -40.89% over 3 months, 115.33% over 1 year, 11.64% across 3 years, and 6.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Purple United Sales?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Purple United Sales are 22.83 and 4.26 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

