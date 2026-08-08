Monitor Muthoot Finance and related companies together.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Muthoot Finance
|2,886.40
|1,15,879.86
|27.06
|61.84
|3.88
|37.91
|43.12
|10.19
|2.96
|10.47
|Muthoot Capital Services
|257.25
|430.03
|1.66
|48.93
|4.94
|11.79
|-45.33
|17.94
|0.64
|9.07
The largest company, by revenues, is Muthoot Finance, which operates in the Finance sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 31,209.23 cr.
Muthoot Finance has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,15,879.86 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Muthoot Finance’s share price gained 9.51%.
Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Muthoot Finance.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all finance stocks here.
Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is Muthoot Finance. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,15,879.86 cr. Over the last 12 months, Muthoot Finance’s share price gained 9.51%.
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Get a focused view of India’s largest gold loan NBFC and its diversified financial services.
Muthoot Finance is a market leader in gold-backed lending.
Offerings include housing finance, microfinance, and insurance.
Strong branch network across smaller towns and semi-urban regions.
Known for reliability in collateral-backed lending.
Use this page to track loan book growth, borrowing costs, and rural demand for Muthoot-linked companies.
Gold prices, interest rates, loan growth, and cost of funds are key drivers.
It helps follow lending growth tied to gold prices and collateral demand.
Listed Muthoot entities mainly operate in gold loans and financial services . (Specific listings and ownership stakes can change; check latest filings.)
Source: Dion Global