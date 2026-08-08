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List of Electric Equipment Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of electric equipment companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on electric equipment stocks here.

Electric Equipment Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Siemens Energy India		3648.75396.8012.20548.77
Websol Energy Systems		96.482.843.03223.57
Hitachi Energy India		32580.00560.001.757.51
Shilchar Technologies		4594.0069.851.541.68
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		1350.0016.551.2415.23
Swelect Energy Systems		671.256.550.991.91
Atlanta Electricals		1602.0510.400.652.08
Honda India Power Products		2100.0012.000.570.18
Waaree Energies		2703.558.550.32121.68
Waaree Renewable Technologies		908.002.450.2714.30
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		882.002.000.23100.76
Premier Energies		1046.001.000.10192.31
Bharat Bijlee		2346.001.350.061.04
Genus Power Infrastructures		308.60-0.80-0.2662.51
Yuken India		801.00-2.45-0.301.45
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Rishabh Instruments		639.65-5.35-0.835.64
Saatvik Green Energy		423.05-4.70-1.102.00
ABB India		7600.00-122.00-1.5826.38
Fujiyama Power Systems		390.20-10.90-2.7228.19
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		319.05-9.00-2.7458.61
Ravindra Energy		165.00-4.95-2.9110.35
Igarashi Motors India		466.10-27.60-5.5968.27
Exicom Tele-Systems		158.95-10.45-6.17113.27
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Electric Equipment sector stocks today are Siemens Energy India (up 12.20%) and Websol Energy Systems (up 3.03%). On the other hand, the top losers include Exicom Tele-Systems (down 6.17%) and Igarashi Motors India (down 5.59%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Electric Equipment sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Electric Equipment Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Invesco India Infrastructure Fund13.21Schneider Electric Infrastructure11.25
Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund12.18CG Power and Industrial Solutions10.41
Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund11.56CG Power and Industrial Solutions4.05
360 One Focused Fund9.04CG Power and Industrial Solutions9.29
LIC MF Infrastructure Fund8.94Schneider Electric Infrastructure15.85

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