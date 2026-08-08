Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of electric equipment companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on electric equipment stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Siemens Energy India
|3648.75
|396.80
|12.20
|548.77
|Websol Energy Systems
|96.48
|2.84
|3.03
|223.57
|Hitachi Energy India
|32580.00
|560.00
|1.75
|7.51
|Shilchar Technologies
|4594.00
|69.85
|1.54
|1.68
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|1350.00
|16.55
|1.24
|15.23
|Swelect Energy Systems
|671.25
|6.55
|0.99
|1.91
|Atlanta Electricals
|1602.05
|10.40
|0.65
|2.08
|Honda India Power Products
|2100.00
|12.00
|0.57
|0.18
|Waaree Energies
|2703.55
|8.55
|0.32
|121.68
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|908.00
|2.45
|0.27
|14.30
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|882.00
|2.00
|0.23
|100.76
|Premier Energies
|1046.00
|1.00
|0.10
|192.31
|Bharat Bijlee
|2346.00
|1.35
|0.06
|1.04
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|308.60
|-0.80
|-0.26
|62.51
|Yuken India
|801.00
|-2.45
|-0.30
|1.45
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Rishabh Instruments
|639.65
|-5.35
|-0.83
|5.64
|Saatvik Green Energy
|423.05
|-4.70
|-1.10
|2.00
|ABB India
|7600.00
|-122.00
|-1.58
|26.38
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|390.20
|-10.90
|-2.72
|28.19
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|319.05
|-9.00
|-2.74
|58.61
|Ravindra Energy
|165.00
|-4.95
|-2.91
|10.35
|Igarashi Motors India
|466.10
|-27.60
|-5.59
|68.27
|Exicom Tele-Systems
|158.95
|-10.45
|-6.17
|113.27
The top gainers among the Electric Equipment sector stocks today are Siemens Energy India (up 12.20%) and Websol Energy Systems (up 3.03%). On the other hand, the top losers include Exicom Tele-Systems (down 6.17%) and Igarashi Motors India (down 5.59%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Electric Equipment sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Invesco India Infrastructure Fund
|13.21
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|11.25
|Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund
|12.18
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|10.41
|Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund
|11.56
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|4.05
|360 One Focused Fund
|9.04
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|9.29
|LIC MF Infrastructure Fund
|8.94
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|15.85