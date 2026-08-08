What is the share price of Kernex Microsystems (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kernex Microsystems (India) is ₹2,472.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Kernex Microsystems (India)? The Kernex Microsystems (India) is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kernex Microsystems (India)? The market cap of Kernex Microsystems (India) is ₹4,154.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kernex Microsystems (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kernex Microsystems (India) are ₹2,510.00 and ₹2,401.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kernex Microsystems (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kernex Microsystems (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kernex Microsystems (India) is ₹2,585.85 and 52-week low of Kernex Microsystems (India) is ₹850.60 as on .

How has the Kernex Microsystems (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Kernex Microsystems (India) has shown returns of 1.27% over the past day, 12.8% for the past month, 63.02% over 3 months, 138.82% over 1 year, 92.35% across 3 years, and 101.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kernex Microsystems (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kernex Microsystems (India) are 47.03 and 16.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global