What is the Market Cap of Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd. is ₹666.61 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd. is -37.65 and PB ratio of Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd. is 10.83 as on .

What is the share price of Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd. is ₹431.20 as on .