Here's the live share price of Kernex Microsystems (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
|Igarashi Motors India
|3.58
|-1.22
|16.99
|12.61
|-16.78
|-5.29
|-1.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kernex Microsystems (India) has gained 138.82% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Kernex Microsystems (India) has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,252.64
|2,393.6
|10
|2,233.78
|2,321.44
|20
|2,187.21
|2,249.76
|50
|2,040.23
|2,050.97
|100
|1,605.51
|1,792.07
|200
|1,401.62
|1,532.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kernex Microsystems (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 28.73%, while DII stake increased to 0.05%, FII holding rose to 2.48%, and public shareholding moved down to 68.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,338
|0.01
|0.16
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Kernex Microsystems - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For T
|Aug 02, 2026, 02:32 PM IST IST
|Kernex Microsystems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Kernex Microsystems - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Kernex Microsystems - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:15 PM IST IST
|Kernex Microsystems - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007TG1991PLC013211 and registration number is 013211. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Installation of industrial machinery and equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 425.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kernex Microsystems (India) is ₹2,472.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kernex Microsystems (India) is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kernex Microsystems (India) is ₹4,154.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kernex Microsystems (India) are ₹2,510.00 and ₹2,401.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kernex Microsystems (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kernex Microsystems (India) is ₹2,585.85 and 52-week low of Kernex Microsystems (India) is ₹850.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kernex Microsystems (India) has shown returns of 1.27% over the past day, 12.8% for the past month, 63.02% over 3 months, 138.82% over 1 year, 92.35% across 3 years, and 101.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kernex Microsystems (India) are 47.03 and 16.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global