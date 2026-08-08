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Kernex Microsystems (India) Share Price

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BSE

KERNEX MICROSYSTEMS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment
Theme
Semiconductor
Index
BSE Services

Here's the live share price of Kernex Microsystems (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,472.10 Closed
1.27₹ 31.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kernex Microsystems (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,401.20₹2,510.00
₹2,472.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹850.60₹2,585.85
₹2,472.10
Open Price
₹2,411.45
Prev. Close
₹2,441.00
Volume
13,340

Source: Dion Global

Kernex Microsystems (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37
Igarashi Motors India		3.58-1.2216.9912.61-16.78-5.29-1.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kernex Microsystems (India) has gained 138.82% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Kernex Microsystems (India) has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Kernex Microsystems (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kernex Microsystems (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,252.642,393.6
102,233.782,321.44
202,187.212,249.76
502,040.232,050.97
1001,605.511,792.07
2001,401.621,532.51

Source: Dion Global

Kernex Microsystems (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kernex Microsystems (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 28.73%, while DII stake increased to 0.05%, FII holding rose to 2.48%, and public shareholding moved down to 68.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kernex Microsystems (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,3380.010.16

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Kernex Microsystems (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTKernex Microsystems - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For T
Aug 02, 2026, 02:32 PM IST ISTKernex Microsystems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 31, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTKernex Microsystems - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 31, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTKernex Microsystems - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 14, 2026, 08:15 PM IST ISTKernex Microsystems - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Kernex Microsystems (India)

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007TG1991PLC013211 and registration number is 013211. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Installation of industrial machinery and equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 425.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Adabala Seshagiri Rao
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sreelakshmi Manthena
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sitarama Raju Manthena
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manthena Badari Narayana Raju
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pasupuleti Dinakara Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ayyagari Viswanadha Sarma
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anji Raju Manthena
    Director
  • Dr. Janardhana Reddy Vinta
    Director

FAQs on Kernex Microsystems (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Kernex Microsystems (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kernex Microsystems (India) is ₹2,472.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kernex Microsystems (India)?

The Kernex Microsystems (India) is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kernex Microsystems (India)?

The market cap of Kernex Microsystems (India) is ₹4,154.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kernex Microsystems (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kernex Microsystems (India) are ₹2,510.00 and ₹2,401.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kernex Microsystems (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kernex Microsystems (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kernex Microsystems (India) is ₹2,585.85 and 52-week low of Kernex Microsystems (India) is ₹850.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kernex Microsystems (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kernex Microsystems (India) has shown returns of 1.27% over the past day, 12.8% for the past month, 63.02% over 3 months, 138.82% over 1 year, 92.35% across 3 years, and 101.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kernex Microsystems (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kernex Microsystems (India) are 47.03 and 16.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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