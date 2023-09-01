Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KERNEX MICROSYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹431.20 Closed
4.9920.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹405.15₹431.20
₹431.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹214.60₹435.00
₹431.20
Open Price
₹413.80
Prev. Close
₹410.70
Volume
1,09,453

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1439.88
  • R2448.57
  • R3465.93
  • Pivot
    422.52
  • S1413.83
  • S2396.47
  • S3387.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5353.21406.83
  • 10345.8402.9
  • 20320.02388.06
  • 50284.49357.22
  • 100245.15331.37
  • 200196.95304.03

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.0739.4659.9756.2379.972,218.281,842.34
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
28 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Sep, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd.

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007TG1991PLC013211 and registration number is 013211. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Installation of industrial machinery and equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sreenivasa Rao Ravinuthala
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. M B Narayana Raju
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sitarama Raju Manthena
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Soma Sekhara Rao Koganti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A V S Krishna Mohan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anji Raju Manthena
    Director
  • Dr. Janardhana Reddy Vinta
    Director
  • Ms. Sree Lakshmi Manthena
    Director

FAQs on Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd. is ₹666.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd. is -37.65 and PB ratio of Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd. is 10.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd. is ₹431.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd. is ₹435.00 and 52-week low of Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd. is ₹214.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data