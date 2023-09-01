What is the Market Cap of Modern Insulators Ltd.? The market cap of Modern Insulators Ltd. is ₹305.26 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Modern Insulators Ltd.? P/E ratio of Modern Insulators Ltd. is 9.76 and PB ratio of Modern Insulators Ltd. is 0.78 as on .

What is the share price of Modern Insulators Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Insulators Ltd. is ₹64.75 as on .