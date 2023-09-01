Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.82
|4.12
|15.67
|46.76
|61.27
|578.01
|2,051.16
|1.17
|-5.06
|8.81
|29.55
|25.95
|354.25
|228.79
|5.64
|4.70
|3.84
|13.89
|-0.12
|122.53
|93.32
|1.74
|4.25
|9.51
|38.18
|87.44
|1,871.00
|624.21
|0.75
|4.01
|10.87
|-1.91
|-24.81
|13.73
|21.74
|-0.03
|10.83
|24.29
|26.04
|36.94
|86.03
|43.22
|4.44
|24.71
|40.84
|115.39
|143.97
|312.35
|227.63
|0.58
|1.30
|-2.51
|-14.71
|-8.34
|17.13
|37.85
|0.60
|-9.05
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|4.36
|5.10
|29.85
|60.13
|57.25
|92.91
|-11.00
|8.91
|14.53
|147.71
|170.49
|225.12
|576.20
|192.10
|16.78
|27.32
|34.11
|23.50
|7.07
|98.64
|34.42
|-2.83
|-3.80
|61.83
|87.08
|70.37
|305.88
|159.09
|4.47
|74.42
|174.80
|173.54
|347.62
|347.62
|347.62
|-1.89
|-1.63
|-0.54
|61.15
|154.86
|833.84
|393.36
|0.21
|16.47
|19.37
|55.72
|69.21
|303.28
|146.73
|-0.10
|-5.16
|27.14
|15.33
|-18.81
|247.09
|203.62
|3.65
|-20.09
|41.86
|510.76
|639.37
|3,591.78
|2,350.00
|2.92
|15.11
|37.74
|51.30
|35.75
|521.66
|189.67
|35.29
|19.51
|36.24
|44.00
|123.15
|153.12
|153.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Modern Insulators Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300RJ1982PLC002460 and registration number is 002460. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 436.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Modern Insulators Ltd. is ₹305.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Modern Insulators Ltd. is 9.76 and PB ratio of Modern Insulators Ltd. is 0.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Insulators Ltd. is ₹64.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Insulators Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Insulators Ltd. is ₹71.50 and 52-week low of Modern Insulators Ltd. is ₹36.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.