Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Modern Insulators Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MODERN INSULATORS LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹64.75 Closed
4.933.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Modern Insulators Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.90₹64.79
₹64.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.60₹71.50
₹64.75
Open Price
₹61.71
Prev. Close
₹61.71
Volume
1,74,001

Modern Insulators Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R166.39
  • R268.04
  • R371.28
  • Pivot
    63.15
  • S161.5
  • S258.26
  • S356.61

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 542.3360.72
  • 1043.1760.9
  • 2043.2961.25
  • 5042.9359.14
  • 10042.8155.21
  • 20048.7951.31

Modern Insulators Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.824.1215.6746.7661.27578.012,051.16
1.17-5.068.8129.5525.95354.25228.79
5.644.703.8413.89-0.12122.5393.32
1.744.259.5138.1887.441,871.00624.21
0.754.0110.87-1.91-24.8113.7321.74
-0.0310.8324.2926.0436.9486.0343.22
4.4424.7140.84115.39143.97312.35227.63
0.581.30-2.51-14.71-8.3417.1337.85
0.60-9.05-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37
4.365.1029.8560.1357.2592.91-11.00
8.9114.53147.71170.49225.12576.20192.10
16.7827.3234.1123.507.0798.6434.42
-2.83-3.8061.8387.0870.37305.88159.09
4.4774.42174.80173.54347.62347.62347.62
-1.89-1.63-0.5461.15154.86833.84393.36
0.2116.4719.3755.7269.21303.28146.73
-0.10-5.1627.1415.33-18.81247.09203.62
3.65-20.0941.86510.76639.373,591.782,350.00
2.9215.1137.7451.3035.75521.66189.67
35.2919.5136.2444.00123.15153.12153.12

Modern Insulators Ltd. Share Holdings

Modern Insulators Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Modern Insulators Ltd.

Modern Insulators Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300RJ1982PLC002460 and registration number is 002460. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 436.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sachin Ranka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shreyans Ranka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. P K Gokhroo
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Meenu Sacheti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Raniwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S K Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Singhvi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Modern Insulators Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Modern Insulators Ltd.?

The market cap of Modern Insulators Ltd. is ₹305.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Modern Insulators Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Modern Insulators Ltd. is 9.76 and PB ratio of Modern Insulators Ltd. is 0.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Modern Insulators Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Insulators Ltd. is ₹64.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modern Insulators Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Insulators Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Insulators Ltd. is ₹71.50 and 52-week low of Modern Insulators Ltd. is ₹36.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data