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Modern Insulators Share Price

NSE
BSE

MODERN INSULATORS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Modern Insulators along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹520.00 Closed
-2.40₹ -12.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Modern Insulators Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹511.00₹529.00
₹520.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹97.55₹579.00
₹520.00
Open Price
₹525.00
Prev. Close
₹532.80
Volume
62,712

Source: Dion Global

Modern Insulators Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37
Igarashi Motors India		3.58-1.2216.9912.61-16.78-5.29-1.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Modern Insulators has gained 423.93% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Modern Insulators has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Modern Insulators Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Modern Insulators Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5468.03485.46
10483.32485.45
20498.54490.38
50478.37468.16
100386.94409.56
200288.97328.01

Source: Dion Global

Modern Insulators Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Modern Insulators remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.08%, FII holding rose to 0.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Modern Insulators Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 04:16 PM IST ISTModern Insulator - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended, 30Th June, 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 03:46 PM IST ISTModern Insulator - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 27, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTModern Insulator - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 -Outcome Of The Board Meeting.
May 30, 2026, 05:03 AM IST ISTModern Insulator - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 30, 2026, 04:58 AM IST ISTModern Insulator - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E, 29Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Modern Insulators

Modern Insulators Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300RJ1982PLC002460 and registration number is 002460. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 503.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sachin Ranka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shreyans Ranka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Animesh Banerjee
    Executive Director
  • Mr. P Sridharan
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Meenu Sacheti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S K Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Singhvi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ganpathy Vishwanathan Kalpathy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Modern Insulators Share Price

What is the share price of Modern Insulators?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Insulators is ₹520.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Modern Insulators?

The Modern Insulators is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Modern Insulators?

The market cap of Modern Insulators is ₹2,451.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Modern Insulators?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Modern Insulators are ₹529.00 and ₹511.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modern Insulators?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Insulators stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Insulators is ₹579.00 and 52-week low of Modern Insulators is ₹97.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Modern Insulators performed historically in terms of returns?

The Modern Insulators has shown returns of -2.4% over the past day, 1.64% for the past month, 36.54% over 3 months, 423.93% over 1 year, 98.91% across 3 years, and 53.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Modern Insulators?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modern Insulators are 30.73 and 4.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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