Here's the live share price of Modern Insulators along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
|Igarashi Motors India
|3.58
|-1.22
|16.99
|12.61
|-16.78
|-5.29
|-1.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Modern Insulators has gained 423.93% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Modern Insulators has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|468.03
|485.46
|10
|483.32
|485.45
|20
|498.54
|490.38
|50
|478.37
|468.16
|100
|386.94
|409.56
|200
|288.97
|328.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Modern Insulators remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.08%, FII holding rose to 0.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:16 PM IST IST
|Modern Insulator - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended, 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 03:46 PM IST IST
|Modern Insulator - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 27, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Modern Insulator - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 -Outcome Of The Board Meeting.
|May 30, 2026, 05:03 AM IST IST
|Modern Insulator - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 04:58 AM IST IST
|Modern Insulator - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E, 29Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Modern Insulators Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300RJ1982PLC002460 and registration number is 002460. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 503.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Insulators is ₹520.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Modern Insulators is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Modern Insulators is ₹2,451.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Modern Insulators are ₹529.00 and ₹511.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Insulators stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Insulators is ₹579.00 and 52-week low of Modern Insulators is ₹97.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Modern Insulators has shown returns of -2.4% over the past day, 1.64% for the past month, 36.54% over 3 months, 423.93% over 1 year, 98.91% across 3 years, and 53.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modern Insulators are 30.73 and 4.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global