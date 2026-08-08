What is the share price of Modern Insulators? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Modern Insulators is ₹520.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Modern Insulators? The Modern Insulators is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Modern Insulators? The market cap of Modern Insulators is ₹2,451.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Modern Insulators? Today’s highest and lowest price of Modern Insulators are ₹529.00 and ₹511.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Modern Insulators? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Modern Insulators stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Modern Insulators is ₹579.00 and 52-week low of Modern Insulators is ₹97.55 as on .

How has the Modern Insulators performed historically in terms of returns? The Modern Insulators has shown returns of -2.4% over the past day, 1.64% for the past month, 36.54% over 3 months, 423.93% over 1 year, 98.91% across 3 years, and 53.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Modern Insulators? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Modern Insulators are 30.73 and 4.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global