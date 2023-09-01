Follow Us

INSOLATION ENERGY LTD

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹357.65 Closed
-4.99-18.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Insolation Energy Ltd Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹357.65₹357.65
₹357.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹72.55₹400.00
₹357.65
Open Price
₹357.65
Prev. Close
₹376.45
Volume
10,000

Insolation Energy Ltd Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1357.65
  • R2357.65
  • R3357.65
  • Pivot
    357.65
  • S1357.65
  • S2357.65
  • S3357.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5119.31366.58
  • 10105.97337.1
  • 2056.98294.11
  • 5022.79229.78
  • 10011.4189.44
  • 2005.7157.53

Insolation Energy Ltd Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.4774.42174.80173.54347.62347.62347.62
1.17-5.068.8129.5525.95354.25228.79
5.644.703.8413.89-0.12122.5393.32
1.524.039.2837.8887.051,866.82622.68
0.754.0110.87-1.91-24.8113.7321.74
-0.0310.8324.2926.0436.9486.0343.22
4.4424.7140.84115.39143.97312.35227.63
0.581.30-2.51-14.71-8.3417.1337.85
0.60-9.05-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37
4.365.1029.8560.1357.2592.91-11.00
8.9114.53147.71170.49225.12576.20192.10
16.7827.3234.1123.507.0798.6434.42
-2.83-3.8061.8387.0870.37305.88159.09
-1.89-1.63-0.5461.15154.86833.84393.36
0.2116.4719.3755.7269.21303.28146.73
-0.10-5.1627.1415.33-18.81247.09203.62
3.65-20.0941.86510.76639.373,591.782,350.00
2.9215.1137.7451.3035.75521.66189.67
35.2919.5136.2444.00123.15153.12153.12
6.259.2048.83109.3197.38594.74168.53

Insolation Energy Ltd Share Holdings

Insolation Energy Ltd Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Insolation Energy Ltd

Insolation Energy Ltd is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40104RJ2015PLC048445 and registration number is 048445. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 215.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Gupta
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Vikas Jain
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Ekta Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Payal Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Akhilesh Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kuljit Singh Popli
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pallavi Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alpesh Fatehsingh Purohit
    Independent Director

FAQs on Insolation Energy Ltd

What is the Market Cap of Insolation Energy Ltd?

The market cap of Insolation Energy Ltd is ₹745.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Insolation Energy Ltd?

P/E ratio of Insolation Energy Ltd is 0.0 and PB ratio of Insolation Energy Ltd is 26.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Insolation Energy Ltd?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Insolation Energy Ltd is ₹357.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Insolation Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Insolation Energy Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Insolation Energy Ltd is ₹400.00 and 52-week low of Insolation Energy Ltd is ₹72.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

