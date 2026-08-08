Here's the live share price of Insolation Energy Ltd along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
|Igarashi Motors India
|3.58
|-1.22
|16.99
|12.61
|-16.78
|-5.29
|-1.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Insolation Energy Ltd has declined 50.52% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Insolation Energy Ltd has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|111.47
|113.47
|10
|113.29
|113.58
|20
|115.33
|114.54
|50
|118.01
|117.21
|100
|118.61
|121.15
|200
|127.76
|138.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Insolation Energy Ltd remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.27%, FII holding fell to 0.84%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,62,760
|1.54
|5.38
|3,05,000
|2.83
|3.54
|1,15,118
|1.9
|1.34
|63,039
|1.41
|0.73
|22,937
|3
|0.27
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:46 PM IST IST
|Insolation Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:43 AM IST IST
|Insolation Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 04, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Insolation Energy - E-Voting Result And Scrutinizer Report Of The Postal Ballot
|Jul 04, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Insolation Energy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 04, 2026, 01:17 AM IST IST
|Insolation Energy - Summary Of Proceedings Of Postal Ballot Through Remote E-Voting
Source: Dion Global
Insolation Energy Ltd is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40104RJ2015PLC048445 and registration number is 048445. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Insolation Energy Ltd is ₹110.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Insolation Energy Ltd is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Insolation Energy Ltd is ₹2,433.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Insolation Energy Ltd are ₹111.60 and ₹109.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Insolation Energy Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Insolation Energy Ltd is ₹249.50 and 52-week low of Insolation Energy Ltd is ₹81.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Insolation Energy Ltd has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, -1.56% for the past month, -20.43% over 3 months, -50.52% over 1 year, 66.54% across 3 years, and 69.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Insolation Energy Ltd are 12.12 and 3.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global