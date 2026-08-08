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Insolation Energy Ltd Share Price

NSE
BSE

INSOLATION ENERGY LTD

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment
Theme
Renewable Energy

Here's the live share price of Insolation Energy Ltd along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹110.40 Closed
-1.91₹ -2.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Insolation Energy Ltd Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹109.15₹111.60
₹110.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹81.00₹249.50
₹110.40
Open Price
₹111.10
Prev. Close
₹112.55
Volume
69,079

Source: Dion Global

Insolation Energy Ltd Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37
Igarashi Motors India		3.58-1.2216.9912.61-16.78-5.29-1.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Insolation Energy Ltd has declined 50.52% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Insolation Energy Ltd has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Insolation Energy Ltd Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Insolation Energy Ltd Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5111.47113.47
10113.29113.58
20115.33114.54
50118.01117.21
100118.61121.15
200127.76138.23

Source: Dion Global

Insolation Energy Ltd Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Insolation Energy Ltd remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.27%, FII holding fell to 0.84%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Insolation Energy Ltd Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,62,7601.545.38
3,05,0002.833.54
1,15,1181.91.34
63,0391.410.73
22,93730.27

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Insolation Energy Ltd Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 08:46 PM IST ISTInsolation Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 05:43 AM IST ISTInsolation Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 04, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTInsolation Energy - E-Voting Result And Scrutinizer Report Of The Postal Ballot
Jul 04, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTInsolation Energy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 04, 2026, 01:17 AM IST ISTInsolation Energy - Summary Of Proceedings Of Postal Ballot Through Remote E-Voting

Source: Dion Global

About Insolation Energy Ltd

Insolation Energy Ltd is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40104RJ2015PLC048445 and registration number is 048445. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manish Gupta
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Vikas Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ekta Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Payal Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Akhilesh Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pallavi Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Subir Bikas Mitra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Insolation Energy Ltd Share Price

What is the share price of Insolation Energy Ltd?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Insolation Energy Ltd is ₹110.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Insolation Energy Ltd?

The Insolation Energy Ltd is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Insolation Energy Ltd?

The market cap of Insolation Energy Ltd is ₹2,433.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Insolation Energy Ltd?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Insolation Energy Ltd are ₹111.60 and ₹109.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Insolation Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Insolation Energy Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Insolation Energy Ltd is ₹249.50 and 52-week low of Insolation Energy Ltd is ₹81.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Insolation Energy Ltd performed historically in terms of returns?

The Insolation Energy Ltd has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, -1.56% for the past month, -20.43% over 3 months, -50.52% over 1 year, 66.54% across 3 years, and 69.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Insolation Energy Ltd?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Insolation Energy Ltd are 12.12 and 3.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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