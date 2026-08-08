What is the share price of Insolation Energy Ltd? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Insolation Energy Ltd is ₹110.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Insolation Energy Ltd? The Insolation Energy Ltd is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Insolation Energy Ltd? The market cap of Insolation Energy Ltd is ₹2,433.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Insolation Energy Ltd? Today’s highest and lowest price of Insolation Energy Ltd are ₹111.60 and ₹109.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Insolation Energy Ltd? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Insolation Energy Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Insolation Energy Ltd is ₹249.50 and 52-week low of Insolation Energy Ltd is ₹81.00 as on .

How has the Insolation Energy Ltd performed historically in terms of returns? The Insolation Energy Ltd has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, -1.56% for the past month, -20.43% over 3 months, -50.52% over 1 year, 66.54% across 3 years, and 69.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Insolation Energy Ltd? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Insolation Energy Ltd are 12.12 and 3.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global