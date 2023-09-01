Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.47
|74.42
|174.80
|173.54
|347.62
|347.62
|347.62
|1.17
|-5.06
|8.81
|29.55
|25.95
|354.25
|228.79
|5.64
|4.70
|3.84
|13.89
|-0.12
|122.53
|93.32
|1.52
|4.03
|9.28
|37.88
|87.05
|1,866.82
|622.68
|0.75
|4.01
|10.87
|-1.91
|-24.81
|13.73
|21.74
|-0.03
|10.83
|24.29
|26.04
|36.94
|86.03
|43.22
|4.44
|24.71
|40.84
|115.39
|143.97
|312.35
|227.63
|0.58
|1.30
|-2.51
|-14.71
|-8.34
|17.13
|37.85
|0.60
|-9.05
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|4.36
|5.10
|29.85
|60.13
|57.25
|92.91
|-11.00
|8.91
|14.53
|147.71
|170.49
|225.12
|576.20
|192.10
|16.78
|27.32
|34.11
|23.50
|7.07
|98.64
|34.42
|-2.83
|-3.80
|61.83
|87.08
|70.37
|305.88
|159.09
|-1.89
|-1.63
|-0.54
|61.15
|154.86
|833.84
|393.36
|0.21
|16.47
|19.37
|55.72
|69.21
|303.28
|146.73
|-0.10
|-5.16
|27.14
|15.33
|-18.81
|247.09
|203.62
|3.65
|-20.09
|41.86
|510.76
|639.37
|3,591.78
|2,350.00
|2.92
|15.11
|37.74
|51.30
|35.75
|521.66
|189.67
|35.29
|19.51
|36.24
|44.00
|123.15
|153.12
|153.12
|6.25
|9.20
|48.83
|109.31
|97.38
|594.74
|168.53
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Insolation Energy Ltd is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40104RJ2015PLC048445 and registration number is 048445. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 215.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Insolation Energy Ltd is ₹745.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Insolation Energy Ltd is 0.0 and PB ratio of Insolation Energy Ltd is 26.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Insolation Energy Ltd is ₹357.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Insolation Energy Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Insolation Energy Ltd is ₹400.00 and 52-week low of Insolation Energy Ltd is ₹72.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.