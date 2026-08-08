Check the performance of HCL Technologies and other HCL-linked entities in one snapshot.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|HCL Technologies
|1,348.90
|3,66,046.28
|22.14
|28.33
|0.00
|8.65
|5.82
|21.01
|4.87
|12.05
|HCL Infosystems
|11.43
|376.29
|0.00
|9.08
|-1.12
|-11.73
|NM
|NM
|NM
|NM
|International Data Management
|37.61
|8.27
|0.00
|3.16
|-1.01
|NM
|NM
|NM
|NM
|NM
|Universal Office Automation
|5.55
|8.13
|-0.64
|-0.29
|0.00
|NM
|NM
|NM
|4.55
|NM
The largest company, by revenues, is HCL Technologies, which operates in the Information Technology sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 1,30,144.00 cr.
HCL Technologies has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,66,046.28 cr. Over the previous 12 months, HCL Technologies’s share price declined 8.64%.
Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of HCL Technologies.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all information technology stocks here.
Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is HCL Technologies. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,66,046.28 cr. Over the last 12 months, HCL Technologies’s share price declined 8.64%.
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Evaluate the group’s technology exports and healthcare services side-by-side.
HCL Technologies serves clients across 50+ countries.
Strong focus on software, cloud, and infrastructure solutions.
HCL Healthcare operates clinics and wellness programs.
Significant earnings in USD and EUR, hedging domestic volatility.
Use this page to monitor deal wins, currency movements, and quarterly IT delivery growth for HCL-linked firms.
Large deal signings, client retention rates, currency exchange fluctuations, and IT spending trends are key drivers.
It allows tracking of technology-driven earnings alongside diversification in healthcare services.
Listed HCL entities operate in IT services, digital transformation, and healthcare. (Specific listings and ownership stakes can change; check latest filings.)
Source: Dion Global