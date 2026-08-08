Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, is HCL Technologies, which operates in the Information Technology sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 1,30,144.00 cr.



HCL Technologies has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,66,046.28 cr. Over the previous 12 months, HCL Technologies’s share price declined 8.64%.



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Largest Company by Market Capitalisation

The largest company by market cap is HCL Technologies. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,66,046.28 cr. Over the last 12 months, HCL Technologies’s share price declined 8.64%.