Explore industry-leading giants known for stability, scale, and proven returns.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Div Yld (%)
Net Profit Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Profit Var (%)
Sales Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Sales Var (%)
ROCE (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Reliance Industries
|1,331.55
|18,01,925.19
|0.41
|23,196.00
|-22.40
|3,09,468.00
|27.02
|9.17
|24.11
|1.99
|10.72
|Bharti Airtel
|1,959.00
|11,93,728.40
|1.23
|10,011.60
|43.26
|58,539.10
|18.35
|18.47
|41.28
|8.01
|10.00
|HDFC Bank
|732.00
|11,27,967.47
|2.12
|20,382.69
|18.37
|90,575.33
|3.67
|2.76
|14.28
|1.94
|NM
|ICICI Bank
|1,422.00
|10,20,370.63
|0.77
|16,276.22
|13.88
|52,240.85
|6.44
|3.03
|18.19
|2.83
|NM
|State Bank of India
|1,096.05
|10,11,721.84
|1.58
|25,120.89
|13.73
|1,36,240.49
|8.36
|1.81
|12.15
|1.70
|NM
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2,453.70
|8,87,770.13
|4.48
|13,420.00
|9.85
|72,275.00
|13.93
|58.65
|17.83
|8.28
|10.97
|Bajaj Finance
|1,082.00
|6,73,648.26
|0.55
|6,080.60
|27.37
|23,165.45
|18.65
|46.10
|33.18
|5.91
|16.52
|Larsen & Toubro
|4,045.00
|5,69,096.01
|0.84
|4,988.03
|13.98
|67,941.74
|6.69
|18.95
|34.30
|5.21
|14.37
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|392.80
|4,96,891.82
|2.55
|13,586.69
|23.98
|2,39,865.70
|6.76
|0.83
|8.27
|2.81
|7.73
|Hindustan Unilever
|2,080.40
|4,88,808.97
|1.97
|2,680.00
|-4.68
|17,341.00
|5.01
|22.54
|32.68
|10.03
|30.38
|Infosys
|1,173.10
|4,76,050.62
|4.09
|7,775.00
|12.25
|48,211.00
|14.03
|40.23
|15.72
|5.13
|10.40
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1,949.00
|4,67,630.39
|0.82
|2,901.23
|-0.23
|15,299.88
|10.46
|19.45
|38.66
|5.60
|21.03
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14,050.00
|4,41,735.62
|1.00
|3,446.90
|-9.11
|52,469.80
|35.91
|16.96
|30.82
|4.12
|14.92
|Titan Company
|4,943.00
|4,38,832.70
|0.30
|1,777.00
|62.88
|21,356.00
|29.25
|38.91
|86.49
|27.95
|42.36
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3,501.40
|4,35,409.18
|0.94
|5,997.56
|33.58
|58,187.57
|27.80
|16.42
|23.57
|4.67
|11.07
|Adani Enterprises
|3,007.00
|4,06,970.77
|0.04
|-1,461.54
|NM
|32,923.98
|49.92
|5.09
|54.66
|5.03
|18.86
|Adani Power
|208.25
|4,01,603.77
|0.00
|4,866.60
|41.98
|18,901.89
|33.97
|15.47
|28.17
|6.18
|14.44
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|392.00
|3,89,936.93
|0.17
|5,480.46
|22.55
|18,354.57
|6.41
|3.18
|19.21
|2.15
|NM
|Axis Bank
|1,238.00
|3,85,222.21
|0.08
|7,670.37
|22.24
|35,541.96
|9.87
|2.50
|13.87
|1.80
|NM
|HCL Technologies
|1,348.90
|3,66,046.28
|5.78
|4,626.00
|20.32
|34,579.00
|13.94
|28.33
|21.01
|4.87
|12.05
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1,686.00
|3,64,199.43
|0.44
|3,649.50
|9.23
|10,820.80
|18.57
|11.47
|27.78
|3.79
|14.10
|ITC
|285.50
|3,57,716.32
|5.08
|4,508.79
|-23.95
|19,114.37
|-11.07
|36.35
|18.03
|4.93
|12.10
|UltraTech Cement
|12,040.00
|3,54,793.72
|1.99
|2,603.72
|15.38
|24,648.20
|15.85
|12.04
|41.55
|4.63
|19.12
|NTPC
|345.00
|3,34,534.98
|2.61
|6,896.44
|54.90
|50,740.96
|7.81
|8.63
|12.05
|1.65
|10.87
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4,910.00
|3,28,368.53
|0.92
|4,196.04
|5.52
|13,942.40
|1.77
|13.74
|36.02
|8.00
|13.88
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This screener helps you find stable, high-quality stocks from top-tier companies for your portfolio.
These companies offer stability to your portfolio. They have established businesses, diversified revenue streams, institutional backing, and low investor risk.
Large-cap companies have sturdy balance sheets, good management, and capital for expansion and acquisitions.
Such stocks provide dividends giving investors avenue for income and capital appreciation over time.
Large-cap stocks move up steadily and are less susceptible to market noise, making them ideal for conservative investors.
Most often. Large-caps are more stable, better capitalized, and have proven track records. They’re less volatile and more suitable for conservative or long-term investors.
Yes, especially in emerging sectors or global markets. While they may grow slower than small caps, the returns can be more reliable with lower downside risk.
Dividends offer steady income, but long-term returns depend on capital appreciation too. Large-caps are often used for a blend of income and moderate growth.
Source: Dion Global