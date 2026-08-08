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Large cap stocks

Explore industry-leading giants known for stability, scale, and proven returns.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
Div Yld (%)
Net Profit Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Profit Var (%)
Sales Qtr (Rs Cr)
Qtr Sales Var (%)
ROCE (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Reliance Industries		1,331.5518,01,925.190.4123,196.00-22.403,09,468.0027.029.1724.111.9910.72
Bharti Airtel		1,959.0011,93,728.401.2310,011.6043.2658,539.1018.3518.4741.288.0110.00
HDFC Bank		732.0011,27,967.472.1220,382.6918.3790,575.333.672.7614.281.94NM
ICICI Bank		1,422.0010,20,370.630.7716,276.2213.8852,240.856.443.0318.192.83NM
State Bank of India		1,096.0510,11,721.841.5825,120.8913.731,36,240.498.361.8112.151.70NM
Tata Consultancy Services		2,453.708,87,770.134.4813,420.009.8572,275.0013.9358.6517.838.2810.97
Bajaj Finance		1,082.006,73,648.260.556,080.6027.3723,165.4518.6546.1033.185.9116.52
Larsen & Toubro		4,045.005,69,096.010.844,988.0313.9867,941.746.6918.9534.305.2114.37
Life Insurance Corporation of India		392.804,96,891.822.5513,586.6923.982,39,865.706.760.838.272.817.73
Hindustan Unilever		2,080.404,88,808.971.972,680.00-4.6817,341.005.0122.5432.6810.0330.38
Infosys		1,173.104,76,050.624.097,775.0012.2548,211.0014.0340.2315.725.1310.40
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1,949.004,67,630.390.822,901.23-0.2315,299.8810.4619.4538.665.6021.03
Maruti Suzuki India		14,050.004,41,735.621.003,446.90-9.1152,469.8035.9116.9630.824.1214.92
Titan Company		4,943.004,38,832.700.301,777.0062.8821,356.0029.2538.9186.4927.9542.36
Mahindra & Mahindra		3,501.404,35,409.180.945,997.5633.5858,187.5727.8016.4223.574.6711.07
Adani Enterprises		3,007.004,06,970.770.04-1,461.54NM32,923.9849.925.0954.665.0318.86
Adani Power		208.254,01,603.770.004,866.6041.9818,901.8933.9715.4728.176.1814.44
Kotak Mahindra Bank		392.003,89,936.930.175,480.4622.5518,354.576.413.1819.212.15NM
Axis Bank		1,238.003,85,222.210.087,670.3722.2435,541.969.872.5013.871.80NM
HCL Technologies		1,348.903,66,046.285.784,626.0020.3234,579.0013.9428.3321.014.8712.05
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1,686.003,64,199.430.443,649.509.2310,820.8018.5711.4727.783.7914.10
ITC		285.503,57,716.325.084,508.79-23.9519,114.37-11.0736.3518.034.9312.10
UltraTech Cement		12,040.003,54,793.721.992,603.7215.3824,648.2015.8512.0441.554.6319.12
NTPC		345.003,34,534.982.616,896.4454.9050,740.967.818.6312.051.6510.87
Hindustan Aeronautics		4,910.003,28,368.530.924,196.045.5213,942.401.7713.7436.028.0013.88
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you find stable, high-quality stocks from top-tier companies for your portfolio.

Large-Cap = Stability

These companies offer stability to your portfolio. They have established businesses, diversified revenue streams, institutional backing, and low investor risk.

Strong Financials

Large-cap companies have sturdy balance sheets, good management, and capital for expansion and acquisitions.

Dividend Reliability

Such stocks provide dividends giving investors avenue for income and capital appreciation over time.

Lower Volatility

Large-cap stocks move up steadily and are less susceptible to market noise, making them ideal for conservative investors.

FAQs on Large cap stocks

Are large-cap stocks safer than mid or small caps?

Most often. Large-caps are more stable, better capitalized, and have proven track records. They’re less volatile and more suitable for conservative or long-term investors.

Can large-caps still deliver growth?

Yes, especially in emerging sectors or global markets. While they may grow slower than small caps, the returns can be more reliable with lower downside risk.

Are large-cap dividends better than returns?

Dividends offer steady income, but long-term returns depend on capital appreciation too. Large-caps are often used for a blend of income and moderate growth.

Source: Dion Global

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