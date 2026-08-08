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Best EV Stocks

Explore EV companies that deal in electric mobility, battery manufacturing, and charging infrastructure.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Maruti Suzuki India		14,050.004,41,735.6213.6916.960.0015.9621.3730.824.1214.92
Hero MotoCorp		5,728.001,14,640.8826.5630.780.0211.5527.7721.045.3012.49
HBL Engineering		726.7020,143.7636.8047.210.0234.13105.6324.729.1014.11
Tata Chemicals		671.0017,094.15-8.942.840.34-4.58-70.41NM0.8110.61
Eveready Industries India		350.702,549.1427.5317.620.293.1164.4914.864.0912.42
Kabra Extrusion Technik		449.501,572.03-1.210.830.32-12.36NM3,110.733.5622.77
Maxvolt Energy Industries		346.25377.5523.3731.050.82NMNM15.493.629.53
Goldstar Power		6.80194.618.9710.410.05NMNM12.971.169.09
Panasonic Energy India Company		256.50192.383.378.130.002.1636.8655.171.8613.22
ATC Energies System		25.9052.81-1.680.740.22-2.47NMNM0.6018.99
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the EV Charging sector is Maruti Suzuki India. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 1,83,316.00 cr.

Maruti Suzuki India has a market capitalisation of Rs 4,41,735.62 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Maruti Suzuki India’s share price gained 11.28%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Maruti Suzuki India here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all ev charging stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps investors identify companies that are positioned to benefit from the shift to electric vehicles.

Policy and Incentive Support

Government support through incentives and regulatory measures drives electric vehicle adoption.

Long-Term Demand Visibility

Rising fuel costs and sustainability goals are driving EV penetration in Tier I and II markets.

Ecosystem Opportunities

Not just vehicles, but also manufacturing batteries, components, and charging infrastructure offer growth for businesses such as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles , Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, and others.

FAQs on Best EV Stocks

Are EV stocks suitable for long-term investment?

Yes, EV adoption is still in early stages, giving investors a long runway for growth.

What risks do EV stocks face?

Extremely high competition, technology advancements, and slim margins in the early phases are risks EV stocks face.

Which segments benefit from EV growth?

Auto manufacturers , battery makers, component suppliers , and charging companies.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the EV Charging Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund22.34Maruti Suzuki India23.30
Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund20.33Maruti Suzuki India21.47
UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund13.55Maruti Suzuki India16.90

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