Explore EV companies that deal in electric mobility, battery manufacturing, and charging infrastructure.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14,050.00
|4,41,735.62
|13.69
|16.96
|0.00
|15.96
|21.37
|30.82
|4.12
|14.92
|Hero MotoCorp
|5,728.00
|1,14,640.88
|26.56
|30.78
|0.02
|11.55
|27.77
|21.04
|5.30
|12.49
|HBL Engineering
|726.70
|20,143.76
|36.80
|47.21
|0.02
|34.13
|105.63
|24.72
|9.10
|14.11
|Tata Chemicals
|671.00
|17,094.15
|-8.94
|2.84
|0.34
|-4.58
|-70.41
|NM
|0.81
|10.61
|Eveready Industries India
|350.70
|2,549.14
|27.53
|17.62
|0.29
|3.11
|64.49
|14.86
|4.09
|12.42
|Kabra Extrusion Technik
|449.50
|1,572.03
|-1.21
|0.83
|0.32
|-12.36
|NM
|3,110.73
|3.56
|22.77
|Maxvolt Energy Industries
|346.25
|377.55
|23.37
|31.05
|0.82
|NM
|NM
|15.49
|3.62
|9.53
|Goldstar Power
|6.80
|194.61
|8.97
|10.41
|0.05
|NM
|NM
|12.97
|1.16
|9.09
|Panasonic Energy India Company
|256.50
|192.38
|3.37
|8.13
|0.00
|2.16
|36.86
|55.17
|1.86
|13.22
|ATC Energies System
|25.90
|52.81
|-1.68
|0.74
|0.22
|-2.47
|NM
|NM
|0.60
|18.99
The largest company, by revenues, in the EV Charging sector is Maruti Suzuki India. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 1,83,316.00 cr.
Maruti Suzuki India has a market capitalisation of Rs 4,41,735.62 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Maruti Suzuki India’s share price gained 11.28%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Maruti Suzuki India here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all ev charging stocks here.
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This screener helps investors identify companies that are positioned to benefit from the shift to electric vehicles.
Government support through incentives and regulatory measures drives electric vehicle adoption.
Rising fuel costs and sustainability goals are driving EV penetration in Tier I and II markets.
Not just vehicles, but also manufacturing batteries, components, and charging infrastructure offer growth for businesses such as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles , Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, and others.
Yes, EV adoption is still in early stages, giving investors a long runway for growth.
Extremely high competition, technology advancements, and slim margins in the early phases are risks EV stocks face.
Auto manufacturers , battery makers, component suppliers , and charging companies.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund
|22.34
|Maruti Suzuki India
|23.30
|Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund
|20.33
|Maruti Suzuki India
|21.47
|UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund
|13.55
|Maruti Suzuki India
|16.90