This screener brings together all the listed Bajaj companies to help you evaluate performance across manufacturing, financial services, and consumer product lines.

Two- and Four-Wheeler Manufacturing

Bajaj Auto, the group’s auto firm, is a major player in two-wheelers and three-wheelers with a strong export footprint.

Consumer Finance Leadership

Bajaj Finance and related entities provide retail loans, consumer durables finance, and SME lending at scale. The group holding company for all the financial services is Bajaj Finserv.

Insurance and New Ventures

Group companies expand into insurance and broader consumer financial services, adding recurring revenue streams.

Brand & Distribution Reach

Strong brand recall and dealer networks underpin both product and lending businesses.

Use this page to compare return metrics across Bajaj-listed companies to identify the group’s performance drivers.