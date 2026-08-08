See how the group’s lending, auto manufacturing, and consumer finance arms perform alongside each other.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Bajaj Finance
|1,082.00
|6,73,648.26
|16.68
|46.10
|3.82
|25.58
|18.78
|33.18
|5.91
|16.52
|Bajaj Auto
|11,642.00
|3,25,391.38
|27.66
|25.22
|0.57
|19.94
|21.18
|27.67
|8.38
|17.42
|Bajaj Finserv
|2,001.90
|3,20,414.10
|12.57
|36.94
|5.50
|22.40
|16.63
|31.59
|4.11
|12.94
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|11,301.00
|1,25,772.80
|13.17
|1.09
|0.00
|32.09
|18.71
|14.20
|1.72
|110.80
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.80
|71,491.43
|11.36
|44.39
|4.60
|25.31
|26.95
|26.56
|3.17
|16.21
|Maharashtra Scooters
|13,814.80
|15,788.34
|1.12
|1.00
|0.00
|13.07
|16.72
|56.69
|0.57
|41.00
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|534.15
|6,976.96
|25.19
|30.17
|0.00
|6.62
|10.96
|31.29
|9.24
|18.11
|Bajaj Electricals
|371.90
|4,291.46
|-5.69
|3.97
|0.00
|-6.33
|-88.97
|NM
|2.69
|17.18
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|17.53
|4,190.84
|15.25
|2.09
|4.27
|-4.88
|1.41
|33.10
|1.10
|19.01
|Bajel Projects
|192.55
|2,227.74
|2.71
|13.51
|0.47
|NM
|NM
|109.88
|2.98
|14.06
|Mukand
|141.95
|2,051.11
|39.68
|35.58
|1.11
|-4.23
|52.07
|3.40
|1.35
|4.69
|Bajaj Healthcare
|327.00
|1,100.77
|2.95
|14.28
|0.44
|-3.18
|4.44
|62.44
|2.07
|10.46
|Indef Manufacturing
|232.00
|742.40
|8.75
|9.02
|0.00
|NM
|NM
|31.59
|2.75
|21.17
|Hercules Investments
|123.15
|394.08
|3.79
|4.65
|0.00
|NM
|NM
|10.63
|0.42
|33.24
The largest company, by revenues, is Bajaj Finserv, which operates in the Finance sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 1,50,503.77 cr.
Bajaj Finserv has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,20,414.10 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Bajaj Finserv’s share price gained 4.60%.
Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Bajaj Finserv.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all finance stocks here.
Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is Bajaj Finance. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 6,73,648.26 cr. Over the last 12 months, Bajaj Finance’s share price gained 23.12%.
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Read More
This screener brings together all the listed Bajaj companies to help you evaluate performance across manufacturing, financial services, and consumer product lines.
Bajaj Auto, the group’s auto firm, is a major player in two-wheelers and three-wheelers with a strong export footprint.
Bajaj Finance and related entities provide retail loans, consumer durables finance, and SME lending at scale. The group holding company for all the financial services is Bajaj Finserv.
Group companies expand into insurance and broader consumer financial services, adding recurring revenue streams.
Strong brand recall and dealer networks underpin both product and lending businesses.
Use this page to compare return metrics across Bajaj-listed companies to identify the group’s performance drivers.
Vehicle sales/exports, loan book growth, asset quality for finance arms, and margins in manufacturing are key indicators.
The group combines cyclical manufacturing exposure with recurring finance income — a group view helps assess how these differently behaving businesses offset or amplify risks.
They operate primarily in automobiles(two-/three-wheelers), consumer finance, insurance, and consumer products—each often via separate listed entities.
Source: Dion Global