Track the group’s diverse listed companies, from Cholamandalam Investment to Coromandel International in one place.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1,870.05
|1,57,606.67
|17.18
|69.28
|6.93
|34.10
|25.22
|27.41
|5.17
|14.41
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|882.00
|1,38,935.47
|15.13
|19.76
|0.00
|21.21
|10.88
|111.14
|17.43
|54.80
|Coromandel International
|2,065.90
|60,947.45
|15.57
|21.58
|0.07
|2.04
|0.23
|33.27
|393.76
|16.09
|Tube Investments of India
|2,770.00
|53,619.53
|8.21
|13.26
|0.05
|15.15
|-9.39
|84.20
|6.92
|20.45
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1,629.00
|30,588.95
|15.80
|52.44
|13.62
|29.13
|23.69
|12.53
|1.98
|10.86
|Carborundum Universal
|1,110.00
|21,145.33
|4.99
|9.55
|0.08
|3.81
|-5.41
|108.59
|5.42
|22.29
|NACL Industries
|178.00
|4,169.53
|0.66
|10.27
|0.44
|-9.19
|-38.54
|337.12
|6.11
|30.11
|Shanthi Gears
|404.00
|3,099.32
|17.42
|23.99
|0.00
|5.19
|6.70
|48.56
|7.04
|26.13
|Wendt (India)
|8,165.00
|1,633.00
|5.73
|8.93
|0.00
|3.97
|-28.67
|96.34
|6.43
|30.88
|Coromandel Engineering Company
|55.83
|194.75
|1.26
|13.42
|1.53
|-30.16
|-70.38
|1,163.13
|14.63
|74.34
The largest company, by revenues, is Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, which operates in the Finance sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 39,072.72 cr.
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has a market capitalisation of Rs 30,588.95 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings’s share price declined 11.90%.
Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all finance stocks here.
Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,57,606.67 cr. Over the last 12 months, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company’s share price gained 25.66%.
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Read More
Assess the group’s rural-focused and industrial businesses together to gauge balanced growth potential.
Coromandel International is a leader in phosphatic fertilizers.
Cholamandalam offers vehicle finance, housing loans, and insurance.
Presence in abrasives, tubes, and industrial products.
Exposure to both seasonal agri cycles and stable financial income.
Use this page to follow monsoon-linked agri demand, lending growth, and industrial production trends for Murugappa-listed firms.
Monsoon rainfall, fertilizer subsidy policies, loan disbursement growth, and industrial demand cycles are key metrics.
It allows comparison of agricultural inputs, manufacturing, and financial arms to see which segments are driving growth for this group.
Listed Murugappa entities operate in fertilizers, vehicle finance, engineering products, and insurance.
Source: Dion Global