Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, is Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, which operates in the Finance sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 39,072.72 cr.



Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has a market capitalisation of Rs 30,588.95 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings’s share price declined 11.90%.



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Largest Company by Market Capitalisation

The largest company by market cap is Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,57,606.67 cr. Over the last 12 months, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company’s share price gained 25.66%.