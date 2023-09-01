What is the Market Cap of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. is ₹1,378.85 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. is 14.98 as on .

What is the share price of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. is ₹911.95 as on .