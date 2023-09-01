Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.00
|-3.06
|76.79
|207.47
|1,353.78
|1,420.42
|1,292.75
|1.00
|-5.15
|8.68
|29.46
|25.95
|353.36
|228.37
|5.38
|4.36
|3.51
|13.51
|-0.45
|122.13
|92.44
|1.48
|3.96
|9.16
|38.25
|87.01
|1,891.31
|626.28
|0.61
|3.71
|10.62
|-2.10
|-24.96
|13.65
|21.01
|0.08
|10.78
|24.17
|26.05
|36.77
|85.85
|42.85
|5.06
|25.58
|41.85
|117.18
|145.29
|315.63
|229.39
|1.12
|1.60
|-2.22
|-14.37
|-8.08
|17.23
|38.30
|4.56
|4.98
|30.17
|61.05
|57.20
|92.55
|-10.62
|-0.81
|-7.11
|52.93
|355.15
|784.62
|3,949.30
|2,980.36
|8.96
|14.65
|147.00
|170.07
|225.14
|576.74
|196.18
|1.90
|-1.10
|36.56
|83.84
|440.34
|3,423.39
|1,576.46
|-5.16
|1.58
|31.22
|75.20
|95.44
|176.68
|382.73
|-2.65
|-3.42
|61.92
|87.39
|70.30
|310.28
|158.92
|-1.81
|-1.07
|-1.11
|61.29
|155.03
|828.75
|392.05
|1.15
|17.28
|20.06
|56.77
|69.77
|305.91
|148.43
|0
|-5.24
|27.56
|15.70
|-18.44
|284.97
|235.30
|1.52
|-21.05
|36.26
|515.52
|643.75
|4,768.18
|2,085.71
|3.26
|15.25
|37.43
|51.22
|35.62
|519.30
|192.08
|0.28
|12.38
|23.03
|38.59
|34.43
|793.76
|1,348.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|18 Oct, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 May, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Jun, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|19 Oct, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28100MH2008PLC185764 and registration number is 185764. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 251.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. is ₹1,378.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. is 14.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. is ₹911.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. is ₹1,10.00 and 52-week low of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. is ₹62.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.