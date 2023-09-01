Follow Us

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
NSE

SPECTRUM ELECTRICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹911.95 Closed
-5-48
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹911.95₹912.25
₹911.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹62.75₹1,010.00
₹911.95
Open Price
₹912.25
Prev. Close
₹959.95
Volume
1,500

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1912.25
  • R2912.25
  • R3912.25
  • Pivot
    912.25
  • S1912.25
  • S2912.25
  • S3912.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 563.52968.59
  • 1063.02971.48
  • 2073.88943.35
  • 5080.09813.54
  • 10068.2645.08
  • 20047.29440.54

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.00-3.0676.79207.471,353.781,420.421,292.75
1.00-5.158.6829.4625.95353.36228.37
5.384.363.5113.51-0.45122.1392.44
1.483.969.1638.2587.011,891.31626.28
0.613.7110.62-2.10-24.9613.6521.01
0.0810.7824.1726.0536.7785.8542.85
5.0625.5841.85117.18145.29315.63229.39
1.121.60-2.22-14.37-8.0817.2338.30
4.564.9830.1761.0557.2092.55-10.62
-0.81-7.1152.93355.15784.623,949.302,980.36
8.9614.65147.00170.07225.14576.74196.18
1.90-1.1036.5683.84440.343,423.391,576.46
-5.161.5831.2275.2095.44176.68382.73
-2.65-3.4261.9287.3970.30310.28158.92
-1.81-1.07-1.1161.29155.03828.75392.05
1.1517.2820.0656.7769.77305.91148.43
0-5.2427.5615.70-18.44284.97235.30
1.52-21.0536.26515.52643.754,768.182,085.71
3.2615.2537.4351.2235.62519.30192.08
0.2812.3823.0338.5934.43793.761,348.02

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 Oct, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 May, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jun, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results
19 Oct, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd.

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28100MH2008PLC185764 and registration number is 185764. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 251.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Suresh Chaudhari
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Bharti Deepak Chaudhari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chandrakant Bhaskar Rane
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Devendra Sudhakar Rane
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Padmakar Pawde
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Narendra Daulatrao Wagh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishor Dalu Dhake
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Shrikant Malpani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. is ₹1,378.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. is 14.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. is ₹911.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. is ₹1,10.00 and 52-week low of Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. is ₹62.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

