What is the share price of Spectrum Electrical Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spectrum Electrical Industries is ₹2,430.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Spectrum Electrical Industries? The Spectrum Electrical Industries is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Spectrum Electrical Industries? The market cap of Spectrum Electrical Industries is ₹3,818.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Spectrum Electrical Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Spectrum Electrical Industries are ₹2,589.15 and ₹2,430.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spectrum Electrical Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spectrum Electrical Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spectrum Electrical Industries is ₹2,643.90 and 52-week low of Spectrum Electrical Industries is ₹957.95 as on .

How has the Spectrum Electrical Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Spectrum Electrical Industries has shown returns of -5.27% over the past day, 24.84% for the past month, 107.69% over 3 months, 64.36% over 1 year, 5.78% across 3 years, and 3.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Spectrum Electrical Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spectrum Electrical Industries are 76.20 and 15.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global