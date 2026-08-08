Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Spectrum Electrical Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SPECTRUM ELECTRICAL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Spectrum Electrical Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,430.00 Closed
-5.27₹ -135.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Spectrum Electrical Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,430.00₹2,589.15
₹2,430.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹957.95₹2,643.90
₹2,430.00
Open Price
₹2,589.15
Prev. Close
₹2,565.20
Volume
1,093

Source: Dion Global

Spectrum Electrical Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37
Igarashi Motors India		3.58-1.2216.9912.61-16.78-5.29-1.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Spectrum Electrical Industries has gained 64.36% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Spectrum Electrical Industries has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Spectrum Electrical Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Spectrum Electrical Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,431.712,484.55
102,323.522,395.68
202,140.142,248.23
501,858.291,968.14
1001,589.31,741.82
2001,440.541,612.25

Source: Dion Global

Spectrum Electrical Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Spectrum Electrical Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.36%, FII holding fell to 3.63%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Spectrum Electrical Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:35 AM IST ISTSpectrum Electrical - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Financial Results For The Period Ended Jun 30,
Jul 27, 2026, 07:14 PM IST ISTSpectrum Electrical - Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited Has Informed The Exchange Regarding Notice Of Extraordinary Gene
Jul 25, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTSpectrum Electrical - Board Meeting Outcome for Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited Has Informed The Exchange Regarding Ou
Jul 21, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTSpectrum Electrical - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider Fund Raising And Other Business Matters
Jul 14, 2026, 04:50 PM IST ISTSpectrum Electrical - Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Certificate Under SEBI (Deposito

Source: Dion Global

About Spectrum Electrical Industries

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28100MH2008PLC185764 and registration number is 185764. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 504.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Suresh Chaudhari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Bharti Deepak Chaudhari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Devendra Sudhakar Rane
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Padmakar Pawde
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narendra Daulatrao Wagh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kishor Dalu Dhake
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Shrikant Malpani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priya Rathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Spectrum Electrical Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Spectrum Electrical Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spectrum Electrical Industries is ₹2,430.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Spectrum Electrical Industries?

The Spectrum Electrical Industries is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Spectrum Electrical Industries?

The market cap of Spectrum Electrical Industries is ₹3,818.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Spectrum Electrical Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Spectrum Electrical Industries are ₹2,589.15 and ₹2,430.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Spectrum Electrical Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spectrum Electrical Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spectrum Electrical Industries is ₹2,643.90 and 52-week low of Spectrum Electrical Industries is ₹957.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Spectrum Electrical Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Spectrum Electrical Industries has shown returns of -5.27% over the past day, 24.84% for the past month, 107.69% over 3 months, 64.36% over 1 year, 5.78% across 3 years, and 3.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Spectrum Electrical Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spectrum Electrical Industries are 76.20 and 15.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Spectrum Electrical Industries News

More Spectrum Electrical Industries News
Market Pulse