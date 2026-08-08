Here's the live share price of Spectrum Electrical Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
|Igarashi Motors India
|3.58
|-1.22
|16.99
|12.61
|-16.78
|-5.29
|-1.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Spectrum Electrical Industries has gained 64.36% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Spectrum Electrical Industries has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,431.71
|2,484.55
|10
|2,323.52
|2,395.68
|20
|2,140.14
|2,248.23
|50
|1,858.29
|1,968.14
|100
|1,589.3
|1,741.82
|200
|1,440.54
|1,612.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Spectrum Electrical Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.36%, FII holding fell to 3.63%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:35 AM IST IST
|Spectrum Electrical - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Financial Results For The Period Ended Jun 30,
|Jul 27, 2026, 07:14 PM IST IST
|Spectrum Electrical - Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited Has Informed The Exchange Regarding Notice Of Extraordinary Gene
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|Spectrum Electrical - Board Meeting Outcome for Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited Has Informed The Exchange Regarding Ou
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Spectrum Electrical - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider Fund Raising And Other Business Matters
|Jul 14, 2026, 04:50 PM IST IST
|Spectrum Electrical - Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Certificate Under SEBI (Deposito
Source: Dion Global
Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28100MH2008PLC185764 and registration number is 185764. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 504.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Spectrum Electrical Industries is ₹2,430.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Spectrum Electrical Industries is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Spectrum Electrical Industries is ₹3,818.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Spectrum Electrical Industries are ₹2,589.15 and ₹2,430.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Spectrum Electrical Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Spectrum Electrical Industries is ₹2,643.90 and 52-week low of Spectrum Electrical Industries is ₹957.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Spectrum Electrical Industries has shown returns of -5.27% over the past day, 24.84% for the past month, 107.69% over 3 months, 64.36% over 1 year, 5.78% across 3 years, and 3.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Spectrum Electrical Industries are 76.20 and 15.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global