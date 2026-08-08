What is the share price of Marine Electricals (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marine Electricals (India) is ₹336.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Marine Electricals (India)? The Marine Electricals (India) is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Marine Electricals (India)? The market cap of Marine Electricals (India) is ₹4,659.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Marine Electricals (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Marine Electricals (India) are ₹344.95 and ₹321.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marine Electricals (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marine Electricals (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marine Electricals (India) is ₹344.95 and 52-week low of Marine Electricals (India) is ₹150.86 as on .

How has the Marine Electricals (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Marine Electricals (India) has shown returns of 4.68% over the past day, 32.51% for the past month, 42.92% over 3 months, 93.43% over 1 year, 71.11% across 3 years, and 48.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Marine Electricals (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marine Electricals (India) are 79.82 and 9.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global