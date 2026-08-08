Here's the live share price of Marine Electricals (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Marine Electricals (India)
|26.65
|32.51
|42.92
|69.66
|93.43
|71.11
|48.69
|ABB India
|4.33
|8.91
|5.73
|30.69
|48.48
|18.86
|35.82
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|1.81
|-3.46
|2.32
|27.33
|28.97
|29.48
|60.71
|Siemens Energy India
|12.94
|8.31
|16.22
|35.58
|14.91
|10.09
|5.93
|Waaree Energies
|1.37
|-4.37
|-15.79
|-12.98
|-14.10
|5.12
|3.04
|Premier Energies
|2.45
|2.22
|2.82
|29.86
|5.71
|7.63
|4.51
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.04
|-9.23
|0.85
|76.22
|37.71
|68.37
|60.13
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.41
|-2.74
|20.39
|57.22
|45.35
|13.28
|7.77
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.48
|15.95
|36.18
|84.07
|87.08
|23.22
|13.35
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.50
|-10.13
|-13.61
|-0.82
|-11.52
|2.00
|1.20
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.93
|-0.92
|-7.64
|14.64
|-20.46
|19.08
|37.63
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.28
|0.02
|-11.37
|0
|-3.87
|-1.31
|-0.79
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|6.99
|11.94
|61.46
|107.25
|137.12
|91.45
|102.17
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.32
|-5.20
|-16.07
|34.72
|-22.57
|107.07
|71.91
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|3.29
|25.38
|99.96
|87.57
|64.29
|35.09
|113.52
|Ravindra Energy
|-0.41
|-8.62
|22.42
|13.35
|18.45
|25.54
|14.62
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.69
|1.52
|27.20
|43.43
|123.07
|12.99
|7.60
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.09
|-1.37
|-20.36
|14.20
|14.20
|4.53
|2.69
|Alpex Solar
|-3.03
|1.17
|-23.67
|-12.65
|-35.54
|32.52
|18.40
|Servotech Renewable Power System
|-1.47
|-15.27
|-11.77
|4.77
|-33.25
|0.65
|99.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Marine Electricals (India) has gained 93.43% compared to peers like ABB India (48.48%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (28.97%), Siemens Energy India (14.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Marine Electricals (India) has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.82%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|269.62
|289.32
|10
|263.68
|278.58
|20
|258.37
|270.32
|50
|258.45
|258.03
|100
|230.05
|242.19
|200
|219.87
|226.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Marine Electricals (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.41%, FII holding rose to 1.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Marine Electricals (India) fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31907MH2007PLC176443 and registration number is 176443. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 746.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marine Electricals (India) is ₹336.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Marine Electricals (India) is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Marine Electricals (India) is ₹4,659.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Marine Electricals (India) are ₹344.95 and ₹321.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marine Electricals (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marine Electricals (India) is ₹344.95 and 52-week low of Marine Electricals (India) is ₹150.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Marine Electricals (India) has shown returns of 4.68% over the past day, 32.51% for the past month, 42.92% over 3 months, 93.43% over 1 year, 71.11% across 3 years, and 48.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marine Electricals (India) are 79.82 and 9.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global