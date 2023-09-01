Follow Us

Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MARINE ELECTRICALS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹64.15 Closed
-0.39-0.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.65₹65.50
₹64.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.30₹73.85
₹64.15
Open Price
₹64.45
Prev. Close
₹64.40
Volume
1,84,548

Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R165.18
  • R266.27
  • R367.03
  • Pivot
    64.42
  • S163.33
  • S262.57
  • S361.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 532.1266.06
  • 1031.7766.56
  • 2032.0666.05
  • 5032.2761.87
  • 10029.955.86
  • 20031.3348.75

Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.161.5831.2275.2095.44176.68382.73
1.00-5.158.6829.4625.95353.36228.37
5.384.363.5113.51-0.45122.1392.44
1.483.969.1638.2587.011,891.31626.28
0.613.7110.62-2.10-24.9613.6521.01
0.0810.7824.1726.0536.7785.8542.85
5.0625.5841.85117.18145.29315.63229.39
1.121.60-2.22-14.37-8.0817.2338.30
4.564.9830.1761.0557.2092.55-10.62
-0.81-7.1152.93355.15784.623,949.302,980.36
8.9614.65147.00170.07225.14576.74196.18
-3.00-3.0676.79207.471,353.781,420.421,292.75
1.90-1.1036.5683.84440.343,423.391,576.46
-2.65-3.4261.9287.3970.30310.28158.92
-1.81-1.07-1.1161.29155.03828.75392.05
1.1517.2820.0656.7769.77305.91148.43
0-5.2427.5615.70-18.44284.97235.30
1.52-21.0536.26515.52643.754,768.182,085.71
3.2615.2537.4351.2235.62519.30192.08
0.2812.3823.0338.5934.43793.761,348.02

Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Marine Electricals (India) Ltd.

Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31907MH2007PLC176443 and registration number is 176443. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 322.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinay Krishna Uchil
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkatesh Krishnappa Uchil
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Shukla
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Madan Pendse
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikunj Mishra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Jaywant
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohan Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Archana Venkata Rajagopalan
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Dr. Tanuja Pudhierkar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Marine Electricals (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Marine Electricals (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. is ₹820.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Marine Electricals (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. is 36.39 and PB ratio of Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. is 4.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Marine Electricals (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. is ₹64.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marine Electricals (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. is ₹73.85 and 52-week low of Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. is ₹27.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

