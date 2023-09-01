Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.16
|1.58
|31.22
|75.20
|95.44
|176.68
|382.73
|1.00
|-5.15
|8.68
|29.46
|25.95
|353.36
|228.37
|5.38
|4.36
|3.51
|13.51
|-0.45
|122.13
|92.44
|1.48
|3.96
|9.16
|38.25
|87.01
|1,891.31
|626.28
|0.61
|3.71
|10.62
|-2.10
|-24.96
|13.65
|21.01
|0.08
|10.78
|24.17
|26.05
|36.77
|85.85
|42.85
|5.06
|25.58
|41.85
|117.18
|145.29
|315.63
|229.39
|1.12
|1.60
|-2.22
|-14.37
|-8.08
|17.23
|38.30
|4.56
|4.98
|30.17
|61.05
|57.20
|92.55
|-10.62
|-0.81
|-7.11
|52.93
|355.15
|784.62
|3,949.30
|2,980.36
|8.96
|14.65
|147.00
|170.07
|225.14
|576.74
|196.18
|-3.00
|-3.06
|76.79
|207.47
|1,353.78
|1,420.42
|1,292.75
|1.90
|-1.10
|36.56
|83.84
|440.34
|3,423.39
|1,576.46
|-2.65
|-3.42
|61.92
|87.39
|70.30
|310.28
|158.92
|-1.81
|-1.07
|-1.11
|61.29
|155.03
|828.75
|392.05
|1.15
|17.28
|20.06
|56.77
|69.77
|305.91
|148.43
|0
|-5.24
|27.56
|15.70
|-18.44
|284.97
|235.30
|1.52
|-21.05
|36.26
|515.52
|643.75
|4,768.18
|2,085.71
|3.26
|15.25
|37.43
|51.22
|35.62
|519.30
|192.08
|0.28
|12.38
|23.03
|38.59
|34.43
|793.76
|1,348.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31907MH2007PLC176443 and registration number is 176443. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 322.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. is ₹820.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. is 36.39 and PB ratio of Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. is 4.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. is ₹64.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. is ₹73.85 and 52-week low of Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. is ₹27.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.