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Marine Electricals (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

MARINE ELECTRICALS (INDIA)

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Marine Electricals (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹336.90 Closed
4.68₹ 15.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Marine Electricals (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹321.30₹344.95
₹336.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹150.86₹344.95
₹336.90
Open Price
₹322.00
Prev. Close
₹321.85
Volume
38,69,094

Source: Dion Global

Marine Electricals (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Marine Electricals (India)		26.6532.5142.9269.6693.4371.1148.69
ABB India		4.338.915.7330.6948.4818.8635.82
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		1.81-3.462.3227.3328.9729.4860.71
Siemens Energy India		12.948.3116.2235.5814.9110.095.93
Waaree Energies		1.37-4.37-15.79-12.98-14.105.123.04
Premier Energies		2.452.222.8229.865.717.634.51
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.04-9.230.8576.2237.7168.3760.13
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.41-2.7420.3957.2245.3513.287.77
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4815.9536.1884.0787.0823.2213.35
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.50-10.13-13.61-0.82-11.522.001.20
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.93-0.92-7.6414.64-20.4619.0837.63
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.280.02-11.370-3.87-1.31-0.79
Kernex Microsystems (India)		6.9911.9461.46107.25137.1291.45102.17
Websol Energy Systems		-0.32-5.20-16.0734.72-22.57107.0771.91
Spectrum Electrical Industries		3.2925.3899.9687.5764.2935.09113.52
Ravindra Energy		-0.41-8.6222.4213.3518.4525.5414.62
Rishabh Instruments		4.691.5227.2043.43123.0712.997.60
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.09-1.37-20.3614.2014.204.532.69
Alpex Solar		-3.031.17-23.67-12.65-35.5432.5218.40
Servotech Renewable Power System		-1.47-15.27-11.774.77-33.250.6599.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Marine Electricals (India) has gained 93.43% compared to peers like ABB India (48.48%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (28.97%), Siemens Energy India (14.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Marine Electricals (India) has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.82%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.71%).

Marine Electricals (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Marine Electricals (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5269.62289.32
10263.68278.58
20258.37270.32
50258.45258.03
100230.05242.19
200219.87226.8

Source: Dion Global

Marine Electricals (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Marine Electricals (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.41%, FII holding rose to 1.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Marine Electricals (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Marine Electricals (India) fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Marine Electricals (India)

Marine Electricals (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31907MH2007PLC176443 and registration number is 176443. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 746.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinay Krishna Uchil
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkatesh Krishnappa Uchil
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Shukla
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Madan Pendse
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikunj Mishra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Jaywant
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohan Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Archana Venkata Rajagopalan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Tanuja Pudhierkar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Marine Electricals (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Marine Electricals (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marine Electricals (India) is ₹336.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Marine Electricals (India)?

The Marine Electricals (India) is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Marine Electricals (India)?

The market cap of Marine Electricals (India) is ₹4,659.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Marine Electricals (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Marine Electricals (India) are ₹344.95 and ₹321.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marine Electricals (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marine Electricals (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marine Electricals (India) is ₹344.95 and 52-week low of Marine Electricals (India) is ₹150.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Marine Electricals (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Marine Electricals (India) has shown returns of 4.68% over the past day, 32.51% for the past month, 42.92% over 3 months, 93.43% over 1 year, 71.11% across 3 years, and 48.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Marine Electricals (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marine Electricals (India) are 79.82 and 9.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Marine Electricals (India) News

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