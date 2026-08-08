Here's the live share price of Rishabh Instruments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
|Igarashi Motors India
|3.58
|-1.22
|16.99
|12.61
|-16.78
|-5.29
|-1.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rishabh Instruments has gained 121.49% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Rishabh Instruments has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|616.78
|639.68
|10
|626.17
|635.04
|20
|639.26
|630.21
|50
|590.52
|596.49
|100
|517.92
|545.42
|200
|458.05
|485.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rishabh Instruments saw a drop in promoter holding to 69.41%, while DII stake decreased to 11.21%, FII holding rose to 1.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|18,97,034
|0.32
|108.52
|13,46,725
|0.1
|77.04
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Rishabh Instruments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Rishabh Instruments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Rishabh Instruments - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:10 PM IST IST
|Rishabh Instruments - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 10, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Rishabh Instruments - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Rishabh Instruments Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31100MH1982PLC028406 and registration number is 028406. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 267.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishabh Instruments is ₹639.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rishabh Instruments is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rishabh Instruments is ₹2,473.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rishabh Instruments are ₹657.80 and ₹637.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishabh Instruments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishabh Instruments is ₹693.35 and 52-week low of Rishabh Instruments is ₹278.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rishabh Instruments has shown returns of -0.83% over the past day, 1.61% for the past month, 27.02% over 3 months, 121.49% over 1 year, 13.05% across 3 years, and 7.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rishabh Instruments are 30.33 and 3.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.
Source: Dion Global