Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Rishabh Instruments Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RISHABH INSTRUMENTS LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹446.90 Closed
0.853.75
As on Sep 12, 2023, 3:39 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rishabh Instruments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹443.00₹470.00
₹446.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹432.35₹470.00
₹446.90
Open Price
₹460.00
Prev. Close
₹443.15
Volume
17,39,253

Rishabh Instruments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1463.57
  • R2480.28
  • R3490.57
  • Pivot
    453.28
  • S1436.57
  • S2426.28
  • S3409.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 588.630
  • 1044.310
  • 2022.160
  • 508.860
  • 1004.430
  • 2002.220

Rishabh Instruments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.850.850.850.850.850.850.85
-2.191.081.9034.4331.05385.03203.91
4.7011.044.9117.522.76111.73114.77
2.049.6315.1751.3792.991,712.35701.46
-1.021.916.693.90-25.7814.2638.54
-2.72-0.5419.9223.7227.6771.3251.75
-5.717.3636.84120.17121.68329.71175.91
-0.88-0.82-3.17-12.45-11.6610.1446.91
-7.4316.8522.6564.8635.8299.43-12.09
-4.76-13.373.72288.07497.093,619.052,847.17
4.97-0.3786.66212.621,447.411,603.511,382.44
-10.957.48115.06158.45188.89511.55196.38
-2.79-1.8731.8669.03450.503,468.061,616.48
-6.98-2.7864.9095.9162.72317.29177.52
-0.78024.3458.3891.97107.03375.60
-5.17-7.82-5.1347.93144.58849.12403.52
-4.829.435.7652.0054.78270.01119.45
17.4826.4556.0982.4617.82600.50243.45
-1.99-1.99-13.9724.68-21.83261.06243.00
5.42-5.1732.20548.85647.683,484.132,525.58

Rishabh Instruments Ltd. Share Holdings

About Rishabh Instruments Ltd.

Electric Equipment - General

Management

  • Mr. Parappath Kottekode Ramakrishnan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishnan Ganesan
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Alipt Sharma
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Lukasz Jan Meissner
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rathin Kumar Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Nandkishore Bafna
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Astha Ashish Kataria
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rishabh Instruments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rishabh Instruments Ltd.?

The market cap of Rishabh Instruments Ltd. is ₹1,307.20 Cr as on Sep 12, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rishabh Instruments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rishabh Instruments Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Rishabh Instruments Ltd. is 5.62 as on Sep 12, 2023.

What is the share price of Rishabh Instruments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishabh Instruments Ltd. is ₹446.90 as on Sep 12, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rishabh Instruments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishabh Instruments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishabh Instruments Ltd. is ₹470.00 and 52-week low of Rishabh Instruments Ltd. is ₹432.35 as on Sep 12, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data