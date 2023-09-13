Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.85
|0.85
|0.85
|0.85
|0.85
|0.85
|0.85
|-2.19
|1.08
|1.90
|34.43
|31.05
|385.03
|203.91
|4.70
|11.04
|4.91
|17.52
|2.76
|111.73
|114.77
|2.04
|9.63
|15.17
|51.37
|92.99
|1,712.35
|701.46
|-1.02
|1.91
|6.69
|3.90
|-25.78
|14.26
|38.54
|-2.72
|-0.54
|19.92
|23.72
|27.67
|71.32
|51.75
|-5.71
|7.36
|36.84
|120.17
|121.68
|329.71
|175.91
|-0.88
|-0.82
|-3.17
|-12.45
|-11.66
|10.14
|46.91
|-7.43
|16.85
|22.65
|64.86
|35.82
|99.43
|-12.09
|-4.76
|-13.37
|3.72
|288.07
|497.09
|3,619.05
|2,847.17
|4.97
|-0.37
|86.66
|212.62
|1,447.41
|1,603.51
|1,382.44
|-10.95
|7.48
|115.06
|158.45
|188.89
|511.55
|196.38
|-2.79
|-1.87
|31.86
|69.03
|450.50
|3,468.06
|1,616.48
|-6.98
|-2.78
|64.90
|95.91
|62.72
|317.29
|177.52
|-0.78
|0
|24.34
|58.38
|91.97
|107.03
|375.60
|-5.17
|-7.82
|-5.13
|47.93
|144.58
|849.12
|403.52
|-4.82
|9.43
|5.76
|52.00
|54.78
|270.01
|119.45
|17.48
|26.45
|56.09
|82.46
|17.82
|600.50
|243.45
|-1.99
|-1.99
|-13.97
|24.68
|-21.83
|261.06
|243.00
|5.42
|-5.17
|32.20
|548.85
|647.68
|3,484.13
|2,525.58
Electric Equipment - General
The market cap of Rishabh Instruments Ltd. is ₹1,307.20 Cr as on Sep 12, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rishabh Instruments Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Rishabh Instruments Ltd. is 5.62 as on Sep 12, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishabh Instruments Ltd. is ₹446.90 as on Sep 12, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishabh Instruments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishabh Instruments Ltd. is ₹470.00 and 52-week low of Rishabh Instruments Ltd. is ₹432.35 as on Sep 12, 2023.