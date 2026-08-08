What is the share price of Rishabh Instruments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishabh Instruments is ₹639.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Rishabh Instruments? The Rishabh Instruments is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rishabh Instruments? The market cap of Rishabh Instruments is ₹2,473.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rishabh Instruments? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rishabh Instruments are ₹657.80 and ₹637.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rishabh Instruments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishabh Instruments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishabh Instruments is ₹693.35 and 52-week low of Rishabh Instruments is ₹278.75 as on .

How has the Rishabh Instruments performed historically in terms of returns? The Rishabh Instruments has shown returns of -0.83% over the past day, 1.61% for the past month, 27.02% over 3 months, 121.49% over 1 year, 13.05% across 3 years, and 7.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rishabh Instruments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rishabh Instruments are 30.33 and 3.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global