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Rishabh Instruments Share Price

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BSE

RISHABH INSTRUMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Rishabh Instruments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹639.65 Closed
-0.83₹ -5.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rishabh Instruments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹637.20₹657.80
₹639.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹278.75₹693.35
₹639.65
Open Price
₹640.65
Prev. Close
₹645.00
Volume
5,637

Source: Dion Global

Rishabh Instruments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37
Igarashi Motors India		3.58-1.2216.9912.61-16.78-5.29-1.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rishabh Instruments has gained 121.49% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Rishabh Instruments has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Rishabh Instruments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rishabh Instruments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5616.78639.68
10626.17635.04
20639.26630.21
50590.52596.49
100517.92545.42
200458.05485.15

Source: Dion Global

Rishabh Instruments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rishabh Instruments saw a drop in promoter holding to 69.41%, while DII stake decreased to 11.21%, FII holding rose to 1.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Rishabh Instruments Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
18,97,0340.32108.52
13,46,7250.177.04

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Rishabh Instruments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTRishabh Instruments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Aug 06, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTRishabh Instruments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Aug 04, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTRishabh Instruments - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 07:10 PM IST ISTRishabh Instruments - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 10, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTRishabh Instruments - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Rishabh Instruments

Rishabh Instruments Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31100MH1982PLC028406 and registration number is 028406. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 267.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narendra Joharimal Goliya
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Dineshkumar Musalekar
    Managing Director & Group CEO
  • Mr. Siddharth Nandkishore Bafna
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Astha Ashish Kataria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lukasz Jan Meissner
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subramaniam Venkatakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Bagwe
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rishabh Instruments Share Price

What is the share price of Rishabh Instruments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishabh Instruments is ₹639.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rishabh Instruments?

The Rishabh Instruments is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rishabh Instruments?

The market cap of Rishabh Instruments is ₹2,473.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rishabh Instruments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rishabh Instruments are ₹657.80 and ₹637.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rishabh Instruments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishabh Instruments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishabh Instruments is ₹693.35 and 52-week low of Rishabh Instruments is ₹278.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rishabh Instruments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rishabh Instruments has shown returns of -0.83% over the past day, 1.61% for the past month, 27.02% over 3 months, 121.49% over 1 year, 13.05% across 3 years, and 7.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rishabh Instruments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rishabh Instruments are 30.33 and 3.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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