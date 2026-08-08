Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of infrastructure companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on infrastructure stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|GE Power India
|763.55
|36.35
|5.00
|19.98
|JSW Infrastructure
|340.00
|13.15
|4.02
|83.73
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|497.15
|8.90
|1.82
|13.79
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|488.00
|5.20
|1.08
|2.26
|Ceigall India
|335.15
|3.05
|0.92
|14.55
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|31.77
|0.28
|0.89
|57.07
|BSE India Infrastructure
|587.35
|0.35
|0.06
|0.00
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|151.00
|-0.20
|-0.13
|41.13
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1686.00
|-9.00
|-0.53
|71.97
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|270.00
|-1.80
|-0.66
|5.10
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|283.10
|-3.80
|-1.32
|41.31
|Dilip Buildcon
|445.35
|-8.60
|-1.89
|24.32
|Allcargo Terminals
|24.92
|-0.54
|-2.12
|31.96
|G R Infraprojects
|870.10
|-33.30
|-3.69
|48.24
The top gainers among the Infrastructure sector stocks today are GE Power India (up 5.00%) and JSW Infrastructure (up 4.02%). On the other hand, the top losers include G R Infraprojects (down 3.69%) and Allcargo Terminals (down 2.12%).
Meanwhile, the BSE India Infrastructure Index is trading at 587.35 (up 0.06%). Over a 1-year period, the index has returned 1.92%. The top gainers during this period are Adani Power (up 80.57%) and Adani Green Energy (up 49.87%). On the other hand, the top losers include KEC International (down 40.46%) and NCC (down 34.47%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Infrastructure sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|HDFC Infrastructure Fund
|11.67
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1.48
|Tata Infrastructure Fund
|8.37
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|9.50
|UTI Infrastructure Fund
|7.41
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|5.73
|UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund
|6.99
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|16.90
|PGIM India Equity Savings Fund
|6.00
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|5.12