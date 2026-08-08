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List of Infrastructure Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of infrastructure companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on infrastructure stocks here.

Infrastructure Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
GE Power India		763.5536.355.0019.98
JSW Infrastructure		340.0013.154.0283.73
J Kumar Infraprojects		497.158.901.8213.79
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		488.005.201.082.26
Ceigall India		335.153.050.9214.55
RattanIndia Enterprises		31.770.280.8957.07
BSE India Infrastructure		587.350.350.060.00
Gujarat Pipavav Port		151.00-0.20-0.1341.13
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1686.00-9.00-0.5371.97
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		270.00-1.80-0.665.10
Aegis Vopak Terminals		283.10-3.80-1.3241.31
Dilip Buildcon		445.35-8.60-1.8924.32
Allcargo Terminals		24.92-0.54-2.1231.96
G R Infraprojects		870.10-33.30-3.6948.24
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Infrastructure sector stocks today are GE Power India (up 5.00%) and JSW Infrastructure (up 4.02%). On the other hand, the top losers include G R Infraprojects (down 3.69%) and Allcargo Terminals (down 2.12%).

Meanwhile, the BSE India Infrastructure Index is trading at 587.35 (up 0.06%). Over a 1-year period, the index has returned 1.92%. The top gainers during this period are Adani Power (up 80.57%) and Adani Green Energy (up 49.87%). On the other hand, the top losers include KEC International (down 40.46%) and NCC (down 34.47%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Infrastructure sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Infrastructure Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
HDFC Infrastructure Fund11.67Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone1.48
Tata Infrastructure Fund8.37Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone9.50
UTI Infrastructure Fund7.41Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone5.73
UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund6.99Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone16.90
PGIM India Equity Savings Fund6.00Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone5.12

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